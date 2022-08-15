Read full article on original website
MTV Announces ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Cast and Premiere Date: Watch First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
The “Teen Mom” universe is expanding once again. MTV’s “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” will follow franchise stars Amber Portwood (“OG”), Ashley Jones (“Teen Mom 2”), Briana DeJesus (“Teen Mom 2”), Catelynn Baltierra (“OG”), Cheyenne Floyd (“OG”), Jade Cline (“Teen Mom 2”), Leah Messer (“Teen Mom 2”) and Maci McKinney (“OG”), Variety can exclusively announce. The series will premiere on Tuesday, September 6, at 8 p.m. ET. The 15-episode show unites the casts of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” and will follow the moms as they face the reality of parenthood as each are in many different stages. While some...
'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer Under Fire After Reportedly Going to Disney World Without Her Kids
Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer has come under fire for a rather unique situation. InTouch Weekly reported that Messer traveled to Disney World with her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley. Although, social media users were incensed that she appeared to go to the theme park without her three daughters — Adalynn, Aleeah, and Aliannah.
‘Alaskan Bush People’: Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump in New Post
“Alaskan Bush People” stars Raiven and Bear Brown are growing their family. The reality TV couple will soon welcome their second baby in early 2023. In anticipation of their upcoming bundle of joy, Raiven is showing off her 12-week baby bump via Tik Tok. This song is soooo cute...
Budding Romance? TLC Singer Chilli & Matthew Lawrence Spotted Together In Hawaii After Cheryl Burke Divorce
TLC singer Chilli and actor Matthew Lawrence sparked romance rumors after they appeared to be having the time of their lives together on the beach in Hawaii amid his divorce from estranged wife Cheryl Burke, Radar has learned. New photos showed the duo chilling on the shores of Waikiki, chatting amongst themselves and taking a dip in the water before relaxing underneath an umbrella.RadarOnline.com has learned that despite speculation the two are an item, Chilli (real name: Rozonda Ocelean Thomas) and Lawrence are apparently nothing more than friends. A rep for the No Scrubs singer told TMZ that TLC had...
Today’s Jenna Bush Hager reveals major career announcement after co-host Hoda Kotb returns to show
THE TODAY Show co-host Jenna Bush Hager made a huge career announcement on Monday's show. This came after Hoda Kotb returned to the show amid her feud with Savannah Guthrie. Jenna and Hoda hosted the Jenna's Bookclub series and they interviewed author Jamie Ford. He was there to promote his...
Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger Adopt Their Second Baby: "Our Hearts Are Full"
Image Source: Getty / David Crotty / Patrick McMullan. Krieger-Harris, party of four! Soccer superstars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger have adopted their second child, a baby boy with a one-of-a-kind name. The power couple, who play together for both the US women's national soccer team and NJ/NY Gotham FC, announced the news on Aug. 16 by sharing sweet Instagram photo carousels to introduce their son. Krieger captioned her post, "Welcome to the world, Ocean Maeve! 🌊 We are so thrilled for our growing family and couldn't be more excited to have two beautiful babies to share life with! Baby Boy, you are so loved and adored already and I'm so proud to be your Mommy."
‘Teen Mom’ star Tyler Baltierra shows off 24-pound weight loss
Tyler Baltierra is “pumped” about his body transformation. The husband of “Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell shared before-and-after photos on Instagram Thursday to show the results of his diet. “OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut,” he captioned the post. “I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!” Baltierra, 30, noted that he took the first shirtless snap at the end of March when he was “203lbs at the end of my bulk,” while the second photo showed him weighing in at “179lbs at the end of my cut.” “I’m pretty happy with the results. It makes me even...
Mandy Moore Says She's 'So Grateful' for Time with 'Sweet' Son Gus Before He Becomes a Big Brother
Mandy Moore is cherishing her time with her son before she becomes a mother of two!. The This is Us alum, 38, shared an adorable picture of 17-month-old son August "Gus" – whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith – on her Instagram Story Monday, writing, "Can't stand it. So grateful for this time with my sweet boy before he becomes a big brother."
Holly Madison Says Hugh Hefner Had 'Ghislaine Maxwell-Type' Girlfriends
The former Playboy Playmate discussed the late Hefner's "recruiter" girlfriends on a recent podcast episode.
Jenelle Evans Returns To ‘Teen Mom’ Franchise In ‘Next Chapter’: Watch 1st Trailer
Jenelle Evans is back in the Teen Mom franchise after being fired from the show in the spring of 2019. On Sept. 6, MTV’s new show Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, featuring castmates from Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2, will premiere. The first trailer, released on Aug. 12, reveals that Jenelle is also set to make a guest appearance.
Katie Maloney gets sexy lap dance amid Tom Schwartz divorce
Raise your glasses high to Katie Maloney! Amid her divorce from Tom Schwartz, the single “Vanderpump Rules” star, 35, received a sexy lap dance during a girls night out with pals Lala Kent and Kristina Kelly on Thursday night. Kent, 31, shared footage of the steamy moment on her Instagram Story. As seen in several clips, Maloney sat in a chair as a handsome man gyrated on her to the sound of Ginuwine’s strip club anthem “Pony.” Maloney rubbed her hands across the dancer’s torso before he took off his denim jacket and gray tank top to reveal his fit physique. Meanwhile, Kent cheered...
Opinion: The Rise of the "Dirtbag Look" for Men Is Disrespectful to Women
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Names have been changed. When I hugged Shane my nose prickled. He smelled unwashed. He had mentioned when he arrived to our date that he’d just come from the gym. He looked it, what with the thin sheen of grease covering his face and the way his hair was messily clumped. But now I realized he smelled like it, too.
Twitter Reacts After Discovering Chrisean Rock is a Natural Athlete
Chrisean Rock was once known for more than being Blueface’s girlfriend. Twitter heaps praise on her athletic ability. The post Twitter Reacts After Discovering Chrisean Rock is a Natural Athlete appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump
Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
Scrappy and Bambi helped put the 'Love' in Hip Hop with blossoming marriage
VH1’s Love and Hip Hop has been running for almost ten years now and throughout the seasons we have seen the highs and lows of the relationships between Hip-hop and R&B musicians, rappers, and their partners. One couple that has been together since season 3 is Scrappy and Bambi...
Jonah Hill Actually "Hated" McLovin Actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse When He Was Cast In "Superbad"
"The fact that it bothers you is exactly what we want."
Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Hold Hands in Coordinating Looks
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma's romance has reached a new stage: the stepping out in coordinating ensembles stage. Yesterday, the two attended the Day of Indulgence event in Brentwood, California, an annual party hosted by film and television producer Jennifer Klein. For the outing, they both looked fresh in white-and-green summer looks, sneakers, and the same style of sunglasses.
A Look at "Stranger Things"'s Jamie Campbell Bower's Tattoo Collection
Over the last decade, Jamie Campbell Bower has been a part of many beloved franchises, including Harry Potter, Twilight, and The Mortal Instruments. Now, he's entered the "Stranger Things" world, too. Bower made his debut as Henry Creel/Vecna in the show's fourth season, which premiered on Netflix on May 27. He was one of the series's newcomers, along with Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson and Eduardo Franco as Argyle.
Meagan Good Proves the "Bixie" Haircut Trend Is Still Going Strong
Meagan Good's latest haircut is an edgy favorite. The director and "Harlem" actor posted a picture of her new "bixie" cut on Instagram, and if this isn't a signal to bring out your fall-hair mood board, then we don't know what is. Good's new look comes courtesy of hairstylist Jasmine...
