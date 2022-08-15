Louisiana inmates peacefully protesting for better living pods

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Inmates at the Orleans Justice Center are protesting, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office. The residents are locked inside of their pods with a long list of demands for officials.

On Friday, residents of the high-security pods, put up barricades to keep deputies from entering and gave the jail’s staff a letter demanding upgrades to their living facility. Deputies say they employed de-escalation techniques and are instead negotiating with inmates.

No injuries were reported during the protest and there have been no acts of violence between the inmates or staff. Surveillance cameras inside the pods show the inmates peacefully protesting. OPSO says this is the second time a protest happened, the first was at the women’s pod but the problem was quickly resolved.