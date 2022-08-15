ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Louisiana inmates peacefully protesting for better living pods

By Raeven Poole
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Inmates at the Orleans Justice Center are protesting, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office. The residents are locked inside of their pods with a long list of demands for officials.

On Friday, residents of the high-security pods, put up barricades to keep deputies from entering and gave the jail’s staff a letter demanding upgrades to their living facility. Deputies say they employed de-escalation techniques and are instead negotiating with inmates.

No injuries were reported during the protest and there have been no acts of violence between the inmates or staff. Surveillance cameras inside the pods show the inmates peacefully protesting. OPSO says this is the second time a protest happened, the first was at the women’s pod but the problem was quickly resolved.

WC Fields
3d ago

They must think they're in Holiday Inn . They're criminals that have takin someones life .

trump's jailer
2d ago

I support better living conditions for inmates...most have committed crimes, but they are human...you would think Christians would support that too...

Connie Woods
2d ago

We all make mistakes in our lives but they are still human being and God loves them too .So we have to pray for them and the facility that things will change. Amen, Amen and Amen to God be the glory 🙏🙏🙏

brproud.com

