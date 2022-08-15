ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Traffic stop ends in felony charges for Troy man

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mypkc_0hHkqJaM00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – An early-morning traffic stop on Sunday led to felony charges for a Troy man after officers allegedly found an illegal gun on him. A New York State Trooper stopped Freyan D. Anderson, 31, of Troy on I-787 at about 3:55 a.m. for speeding, police said.

While speaking with Anderson, the officer noticed he was drunk, according to reports. He was arrested at the scene. While being arrested, Anderson was allegedly found to have an illegally-owned handgun on him.

Charges:

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Unlawful possession of certain ammunition feeding devices
  • Driving while intoxicated
Man charged with DWI after fatal Bethlehem crash

Anderson was taken to the State Police barracks in Latham for processing. He was arraigned at the Albany City Court and jailed without bail.

