Traffic stop ends in felony charges for Troy man

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – An early-morning traffic stop on Sunday led to felony charges for a Troy man after officers allegedly found an illegal gun on him. A New York State Trooper stopped Freyan D. Anderson, 31, of Troy on I-787 at about 3:55 a.m. for speeding, police said.

While speaking with Anderson, the officer noticed he was drunk, according to reports. He was arrested at the scene. While being arrested, Anderson was allegedly found to have an illegally-owned handgun on him.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Unlawful possession of certain ammunition feeding devices

Driving while intoxicated

Anderson was taken to the State Police barracks in Latham for processing. He was arraigned at the Albany City Court and jailed without bail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.