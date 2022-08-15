ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Blog: Why have the tropics been so quiet?

By Meteorologist Lauren Hope
 3 days ago
Though this Atlantic hurricane season is projected to be above average, the tropics have been rather quiet for over a month. We are quickly approaching the average peak of hurricane season, which happens September 10, though we’ve only seen three named storms. So, why has the season seemingly come to a halt?

Though we need an initial weather disturbance to see a tropical development, the environment also has to be prime. Sea surface temperatures have to be at or above 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Though we have that factor, there also needs to be weak wind shear. For many weeks this summer, that has not been the case. Strong wind shear has created a hostile environment for areas of interest to organize. Additionally, large plumes of high concentrations of Saharan dust have suppressed tropical development as well.

Though the season has been a bit slow to start, don’t let your guard down. We still have a long way to go until the end of hurricane season.

Count on the NBC 2 Hurricane Tracking Team to keep you informed. Are you prepared for hurricane season? Read our online hurricane guide here to get caught up and ready for the season.

natureworldnews.com

Potential Storm Brewing as Tropical Depression Develops in the Atlantic

After a prolonged break in an activity that has lasted more than a month, a new tropical depression is anticipated to emerge in the Atlantic Ocean this week. The National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, reports in this afternoon's Tropical Outlook that there may be favorable circumstances for the formation of a tropical depression.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

When You Can Expect The Season's First Atlantic Hurricane

Since the mid-1960s, the season's first Atlantic hurricane has typically arrived by late July. But that first hurricane has happened as early as January and as late as September. A number of those became the season's first hurricane near the U.S. The Atlantic hurricane season officially began June 1, but...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks

Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
TEXAS STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms

Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Atlantic Hurricane Season to Peak this Month

August marks the start of the Atlantic hurricane season's peak. Although the Atlantic hurricane season has been dormant for about a month, the peak of the season is soon to arrive, so don't anticipate it to stay that way for very long. A Series of Extreme Weather. Tropical Storm Colin...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook Updated, Still Busy Ahead

Despite a recent lull, 2022 is still expected to be a busy hurricane season. However, forecast activity in recent outlooks has ticked down from earlier in the summer. La Niña conditions are one factor leading to this active season forecast. You should prepare diligently for every hurricane season the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/14 Sunday morning forecast

After a glorious Saturday, skies remained mostly clear overnight, and it was on the cool side.It was one of the coolest nights since early July.Sunday will be another fine day; however, clouds will begin to increase in the afternoon hours, ahead of a system that will bring some rain on Monday. 83 will be our high.Sunday night will feature partly cloudy skies, with a low of 68, as well as a slight uptick in humidity levels. 
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Red Alert Day: Hazy, hot and humid, heat advisories in effect

Happy Sunday! The heat and humidity roll on with heat advisories now in effect for most of the area through at least Monday.Expect another hazy, hot, and humid afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Temps will again climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, feeling more like the upper 90s. Like yesterday, there's an isolated risk of a pop-up shower or storm, mainly to the north and west.If you're headed to the beach, be mindful of a high rip current risk for Long Island today.After another very muggy night, let's do it again tomorrow! Heat indices Monday will be around 100. Once again, we have to leave in the risk of a spotty pop-up in the afternoon. The bigger story, by far, is the heat as any storms look to be few and far between.It remains oppressive right through midweek before we finally see relief by week's end behind a couple of cold fronts. As of now, Friday is looking fantastic with bright skies, low humidity, and temps in the low 80s. It'll feel refreshing!For now it's hot, hot, hot. Enjoy the rest of your weekend and stay cool!
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large

The Gulf of Mexico hurricane season is still looming large, Rystad Analyst Lu Ming Pang has warned in a new market note sent to Rigzone. “Hurricane activity peaks around mid-August to mid-November, with hurricane intensity elevated when the La Nina phenomenon is present,” Pang stated in the note. “This...
ENVIRONMENT
