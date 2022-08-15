ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Missing Chesapeake man with dementia found dead

By Brian Reese
 3 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man with dementia reported missing back in April was found dead, Chesapeake police say.

Leo Kosinski with Chesapeake PD says Walter Agee’s van was found on August 6, deep in roadside bushes and foliage near the intersection of I-464 and Poindexter Street.

The medical examiner was able to determine the remains found in the van were those of Agee, though his cause of death is still unknown at this time, Kosinski said. Agee’s body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Walter Agee

Agee was reported missing back on April 6 after he was last seen in leaving his home.

