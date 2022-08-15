Read full article on original website
Is there really a haunted Publix in Pembroke Pines, Florida?Evie M.Pembroke Pines, FL
A guy from Florida died after eating raw oysters at the Rustic Inn.Nikyee CloughFort Lauderdale, FL
Miami Beach Celebrity Therapist Jeff Rocker to Receive Key to the City at Rock the Vote EventShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Your Stay at this South Beach Hotel Helps Children in Zimbabwe through the Zara CenterMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Miami, FL
Florida Senate showdown: Demings uses new ad to push back on Rubio’s ‘defund the police’ attacks
EXCLUSIVE: Some former law enforcement colleagues of Rep. Val Demings emphasize that the former Orlando police chief "would never defund the police" in a new ad by the Democratic congresswoman who’s challenging Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida in November’s midterm elections. The digital spot, which was shared...
Demings up by 4 points in challenge to Rubio: poll
Rep. Val Demings (D) leads Sen. Marco Rubio (R) by 4 percentage points in Florida’s Senate race, according to a poll released Tuesday. The poll, released by the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab, shows Demings with the support of 48 percent of surveyed registered voters who said they would vote in the midterms.
Val Demings Is Leading Marco Rubio In Florida Senate Race By 4 Points, New Poll Finds
Democratic Rep. Val Demings is leading Republican Sen. Marco Rubio by four percentage points in Florida, according to a new poll released on Tuesday (August 16). Released by the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab, the poll shows Demings garnering support from 48 percent of the surveyed registered voters who said they would vote in the midterm elections.
Senator Marco Rubio speaks to the Jacksonville Port Authority about supply chain capabilities
Senator Marco Rubio is in Jacksonville to see how the Jacksonville Port Authority is set up to meet the supply chain demands of the region. The Florida senator held a roundtable with shipping experts to listen to the needs and capabilities of the port. “I think that America is a...
How the DeSantis campaign machine is ready for November
Hello and welcome to Thursday. After the votes are counted — The Aug. 23 primary is still a few days away, but there are already signs of what’s in store for whichever Democratic candidate for governor manages to prevail. Breaking it down — Gov. Ron DeSantis and his...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'
Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Miami Rep. Bush III invokes ‘Jim Crow-ism’ against Sen. Pizzo in bizarre press conference
Miami state Rep. James Bush III, who is in a contentious primary race, shot back against a fellow Democratic legislator on Tuesday over using words he said had racist undertones to describe his cozy relationship with Florida Republicans and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Kari Lake says Florida governor has BDE — 'Big DeSantis Energy'
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee in the Arizona gubernatorial race, appeared at a rally with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday, where she praised DeSantis for his "BDE." "[DeSantis] is gutsy. The guy has bigger..." Lake said, trailing off. "Wait, let me think about how I want to word this. My staff always says, 'Whatever you do, do not say "balls,"' so I'm not gonna say it. That guy has a backbone made of steel."
DeSantis appoints Federalist Society member to Florida Supreme Court
First appointment in 2020 scuttled because she did not meet constitutional requirements.
Three candidates seek to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson in District 24
Three candidates, one Democrat and two Republicans, are running to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson in the 24th Congressional District. The 79-year-old Democrat has been well-entrenched in the district since she was elected in 2010. District 24 encompasses much of northeast and north-central Miami-Dade County, including North Miami, Miami...
Waiting for the next legal battle with DeSantis
Hello and welcome to Wednesday. On the docket — It looks like today will be the next chapter in the seemingly never-ending legal battles against Gov. Ron DeSantis. Next steps — Andrew Warren, the state attorney from Hillsborough County suspended by DeSantis earlier this month, is holding press conferences in both Tallahassee and Tampa with his legal team where he will discuss “developments” in his fight to be restored to office. DeSantis earlier this month removed Warren from office, citing, in part, his pledge that he would not prosecute people under Florida’s new ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
U.S. judge says he leans toward releasing some evidence for Trump search
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday said he is leaning toward releasing some of the evidence presented by the U.S. Justice Department to justify its search of Donald Trump's Florida home last week, in a case pitting news organizations against federal prosecutors.
10,000 women against Matt Gaetz.
Women Against Matt Gaetz(Women Against Matt Gaetz FB Page) The Justice Department is said to be investigating Matt Gaetz’s encounters with women recruited online for sex and whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl. The DOJ has been investigating whether the anti-LGBTQ, anti-pro-choice, anti-woman lawmaker paid an underage girl for sex and traveled with her across state lines in 2018. The investigation into Gaetz began back in 2020, and his former "wingman" and former Seminole County Tax Collector, Joel Greenberg, has already pled guilty on six charges of sex tracking.
Florida Candidate Janelle Perez Aims To Be First LGBTQ Woman in the State Senate: ‘Bring It’
For Janelle Perez, a seat in the Florida state senate is not a matter of if, but when. “I am openly gay,” she told HollywoodLife in an interview ahead of the mid-term elections. “So When I win, I’ll be the first LGBTQ parent in our Florida legislature. I’ll be the first LGBTQ Latina in the state senate, and the first LGBTQ woman in the state senate. And it’s a huge responsibility, but representation matters.”
Judge Asks DOJ To Submit Redacted Affidavit From Mar-A-Lago Search
While Trump had publicly called for the document’s release, he took no position on the matter in a court case brought by media organizations.
DeSantis: 'State of Florida is where woke goes to die'
(The Center Square) – At a Tuesday news conference announcing new legislative proposals to expand teacher hiring, Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed back against the narrative that mask and vaccine mandates prevented the spread of COVID-19. “We banned the masks in Florida with the legislature with the Parents Bill of...
