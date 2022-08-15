ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aventura, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Demings up by 4 points in challenge to Rubio: poll

Rep. Val Demings (D) leads Sen. Marco Rubio (R) by 4 percentage points in Florida’s Senate race, according to a poll released Tuesday. The poll, released by the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab, shows Demings with the support of 48 percent of surveyed registered voters who said they would vote in the midterms.
FLORIDA STATE
BET

Val Demings Is Leading Marco Rubio In Florida Senate Race By 4 Points, New Poll Finds

Democratic Rep. Val Demings is leading Republican Sen. Marco Rubio by four percentage points in Florida, according to a new poll released on Tuesday (August 16). Released by the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab, the poll shows Demings garnering support from 48 percent of the surveyed registered voters who said they would vote in the midterm elections.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aventura, FL
Government
City
Aventura, FL
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Florida Government
POLITICO

How the DeSantis campaign machine is ready for November

Hello and welcome to Thursday. After the votes are counted — The Aug. 23 primary is still a few days away, but there are already signs of what’s in store for whichever Democratic candidate for governor manages to prevail. Breaking it down — Gov. Ron DeSantis and his...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
shefinds

Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'

Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
POTUS
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Daniel Ortega
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
The Week

Kari Lake says Florida governor has BDE — 'Big DeSantis Energy'

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee in the Arizona gubernatorial race, appeared at a rally with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday, where she praised DeSantis for his "BDE." "[DeSantis] is gutsy. The guy has bigger..." Lake said, trailing off. "Wait, let me think about how I want to word this. My staff always says, 'Whatever you do, do not say "balls,"' so I'm not gonna say it. That guy has a backbone made of steel."
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Senate
POLITICO

Waiting for the next legal battle with DeSantis

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. On the docket — It looks like today will be the next chapter in the seemingly never-ending legal battles against Gov. Ron DeSantis. Next steps — Andrew Warren, the state attorney from Hillsborough County suspended by DeSantis earlier this month, is holding press conferences in both Tallahassee and Tampa with his legal team where he will discuss “developments” in his fight to be restored to office. DeSantis earlier this month removed Warren from office, citing, in part, his pledge that he would not prosecute people under Florida’s new ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Matthew C. Woodruff

10,000 women against Matt Gaetz.

Women Against Matt Gaetz(Women Against Matt Gaetz FB Page) The Justice Department is said to be investigating Matt Gaetz’s encounters with women recruited online for sex and whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl. The DOJ has been investigating whether the anti-LGBTQ, anti-pro-choice, anti-woman lawmaker paid an underage girl for sex and traveled with her across state lines in 2018. The investigation into Gaetz began back in 2020, and his former "wingman" and former Seminole County Tax Collector, Joel Greenberg, has already pled guilty on six charges of sex tracking.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
HollywoodLife

Florida Candidate Janelle Perez Aims To Be First LGBTQ Woman in the State Senate: ‘Bring It’

For Janelle Perez, a seat in the Florida state senate is not a matter of if, but when. “I am openly gay,” she told HollywoodLife in an interview ahead of the mid-term elections. “So When I win, I’ll be the first LGBTQ parent in our Florida legislature. I’ll be the first LGBTQ Latina in the state senate, and the first LGBTQ woman in the state senate. And it’s a huge responsibility, but representation matters.”
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

DeSantis: 'State of Florida is where woke goes to die'

(The Center Square) – At a Tuesday news conference announcing new legislative proposals to expand teacher hiring, Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed back against the narrative that mask and vaccine mandates prevented the spread of COVID-19. “We banned the masks in Florida with the legislature with the Parents Bill of...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy