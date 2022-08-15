Hello and welcome to Wednesday. On the docket — It looks like today will be the next chapter in the seemingly never-ending legal battles against Gov. Ron DeSantis. Next steps — Andrew Warren, the state attorney from Hillsborough County suspended by DeSantis earlier this month, is holding press conferences in both Tallahassee and Tampa with his legal team where he will discuss “developments” in his fight to be restored to office. DeSantis earlier this month removed Warren from office, citing, in part, his pledge that he would not prosecute people under Florida’s new ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO