Read full article on original website
Related
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ Was About How He Might Be ‘Crazy’
John Lennon discussed his feelings about the concept of "genius" and its relation to a lyric from The Beatles' "Strawberry Fields Forever."
6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists
Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
What Bob Dylan Had to Say About The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ After Paul McCartney Played Him the Album
Here's what Bob Dylan had to say about The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' after the group's Paul McCartney played him the album.
AOL Corp
'The end of an era': Stevie Nicks, David Geffen, Paul Simon remember music exec Mo Ostin
When interviewing record executives during my three decades as pop critic for The Times, I noticed that they were as eager for publicity as any of their artists. And, I must confess, I appreciated it when they invariably said, “Call me anytime.” So, it was frustrating when the most important and respected record company president in town didn’t fall into that pattern.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Tragic Death of Music and TV Icon Ricky Nelson
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports. All information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: FactsVerse.com and Reuters.com.]
Jeff Lynne Will Never Watch Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Xanadu’ Even Though He Wrote Half the Songs in the Movie
Jeff Lynne said he could never watch Olivia Newton-John's 'Xanadu' even though he wrote have the songs in the movie.
Tom Petty Revealed the Artist He Thought Was the Last ‘Beatle-Type Figure’
Tom Petty was a lifelong fan of The Beatles. He was more critical of modern music, and said that there was one artist who reminded him of them.
John Lennon Said the Original Version of The Beatles’ ‘In My Life’ Was ‘Ridiculous’
John Lennon said The Beatles' "In My Life" originally had a connection to "Strawberry Fields Forever." The song appeared on a hit album.
IN THIS ARTICLE
George Harrison Started Writing The Traveling Wilburys’ ‘End of the Line’ Like a Bob Dylan Song
George Harrison said he started writing The Traveling Wilburys' 'End of the Line' like a Bob Dylan song. However, it morphed into something else.
George Harrison Said Jeff Lynne’s Singing Voice Made Him Want to Try Harder on His Vocals on ‘Cloud Nine’
George Harrison said Jeff Lynne's singing voice made him want to try harder on his vocals for his 1987 album, 'Cloud Nine.'
A Look at John Lennon’s Former New York Penthouse and Dakota Apartments
Get the details on John Lennon's Manhattan penthouse and his apartments in the famous Dakota building where Yoko Ono still lives today.
“He Could Have Been A Crip…” Johnny Paycheck’s Bandmates & Friends Reflect On The Outlaw’s Country Music Career
Johnny Paycheck, the outlaw legend, lived a life of extremes, truly embodying a lifestyle that matched his outlaw persona. Paycheck was grew up poor, and pulled himself out of poverty with his music. He became a working-class hero after recording the great blue collar anthem “Take This Job and Shove It” in 1977.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Pet Sounds’: Al Jardine Initially Misinterpreted the Meaning Behind the Beach Boys’ Album Name
'Pet Sounds' isn't actually about pets, and it's not about making out either, as noted by the Beach Boy, Al Jardine. Here's what we know about this Beach Boys album.
50 Years Ago: The Band Boldly Reshapes With ‘Rock of Ages’
The Band's initial live release was an offhanded overhaul, rather than an attempt to simply replicate their catalog. Issued on Aug. 15, 1972, the brass-laced Rock of Ages would become a showcase for a group pushing itself musically and creatively. Credit New Orleans soul Svengali Allen Toussaint, who wrote arrangements...
John Lennon Called 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ ‘Throwaway’
John Lennon said one of the songs from The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' was "a piece of garbage."
September 2022 New Music Releases
The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
Listen to Tenacious D’s Pre-‘Tribute’ Breakup Ballad: Exclusive Premiere
Before they wrote the greatest song in the world — then forgot it, then wrote a tribute to it — Tenacious D tried their hand at a breakup ballad. Jack Black and Kyle Gass reflect on their songwriting origins and rise to stardom in Tenacious D: The Road to Redunktion, the latest installment in Audible's Words + Music series. The nearly two-hour episode also features seven newly recorded catalog songs from the comedy-rock duo.
The Beach Boys’ ‘Barbara Ann’ Was Originally by Another Group
The Beach Boys' "Barbara Ann" was one of multiple hits by the band that were originally by other artists. "Barbara Ann" was a hit in the United States.
Mick Jagger Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on Mick Jagger and learn more about the singer, songwriter and Rolling Stones front man.
Elton John Played an Instrument on The Hollies’ ‘He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother’
Elton John worked on The Hollies' "He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother." The song became a hit multiple times in the United Kingdom.
Ultimate Classic Rock
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.
Comments / 0