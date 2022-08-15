ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists

Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
'The end of an era': Stevie Nicks, David Geffen, Paul Simon remember music exec Mo Ostin

When interviewing record executives during my three decades as pop critic for The Times, I noticed that they were as eager for publicity as any of their artists. And, I must confess, I appreciated it when they invariably said, “Call me anytime.” So, it was frustrating when the most important and respected record company president in town didn’t fall into that pattern.
Ultimate Classic Rock

September 2022 New Music Releases

The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Tenacious D’s Pre-‘Tribute’ Breakup Ballad: Exclusive Premiere

Before they wrote the greatest song in the world — then forgot it, then wrote a tribute to it — Tenacious D tried their hand at a breakup ballad. Jack Black and Kyle Gass reflect on their songwriting origins and rise to stardom in Tenacious D: The Road to Redunktion, the latest installment in Audible's Words + Music series. The nearly two-hour episode also features seven newly recorded catalog songs from the comedy-rock duo.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

