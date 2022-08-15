ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mayor Lightfoot remains confident despite emergence of yet another challenger in mayoral race

By Craig Dellimore
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a6agu_0hHkq8xc00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Mayor Lori Lightfoot is scoffing at new challenger Sophia King saying that she would immediately get rid of Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown if she’s elected mayor.

4th Ward Alderwoman Sophia King launched her campaign, with among other things, a promise to hire a new police superintendent.

Mayor Lightfoot, who hired David Brown, said all the people challenging her say that. And, she pointed out, that amid a pandemic, the once-skyrocketing numbers of shootings and murders are definitely coming down.

“We’re making incredible progress. We’ve got more to do, nobody is taking a victory lap, least of all me, and I know he (Supt. Brown) isn’t. We got to remain focused and diligent, but in the face of these remarkable accomplishments, it’s astounding that people would even question a change in leadership now,” Lightfoot said last week.

As she has stated all along, the Mayor said she has full faith and confidence in Supt. Brown and will continue to do so.

Mayor Lightfoot verbally shrugged when asked about 4th Ward Alderwoman Sophia King joining the field of challengers who want her job.

She had just finished outlining budget protections showing the City of Chicago in strong fiscal shape when met with questions about King’s campaign.

The mayor suggested she’s already doing the things King is promising.

Comments

Sagi
3d ago

I want a mayor that cares about the whole city not just a part of it. It's time to clean up the south side! not just the north side. What one part of the city has the other part should too. It's bad enough this country is divided by color but we need to change our city to unite as 1. For all Chicago! All these girls that are missing is not just one race. The killing of our children is not just one race it's all! Let's stop the violence together!

Reply(4)
5
John DeLong
3d ago

Doesn't matter which Democrat runs for mayor! They're all bad except maybe Alderman Lopez. I'd vote for him even though I don't support the gay community. At least he would do something about the crime problem in the city.

Reply(1)
5
CREEPY JOE BIDEN
3d ago

she's the worst Chicago mayor ever. and that covers a lot of democrats

Reply(3)
20
