sent-trib.com
Transfers: 8-18-2022
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 9716 and 0 Deimling Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Dennis Staerker Jr., to Christopher and Brandi Hansen, $160,000. 223 W. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Jason Failing, to Kristin Tansel, $325,000. 3105 Winds Drive, Perrysburg, residential,...
sent-trib.com
Eclipse events emerging: Rossford gets in on preparation for 2024
ROSSFORD — As a matter of public safety, the city is planning public events for the total solar eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024. The county population is expected to double that day — but the population of Rossford is expected to quadruple. Council president...
Progress continues on former Woodville Mall site development
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over a decade since the Woodville Mall in Northwood, Ohio, shut down permanently. But, new life is coming to the old commercial space. The Enclave project is a 100-acre, $7 million development that will feature residential and commercial properties. The project began in 2015...
sent-trib.com
Smile … you’re in Pemberville
Help Pemberville make history as they coordinate “A Mile of Smiles” before the start of this year’s Grand Parade on Saturday at 12:50 p.m. This endeavor will take place all along the “parade route” starting at the corner of Front and Hickory streets, which is the end of the parade route, and winding through the downtown business district. The route will be East Front Street, along Memorial Drive, onto College Avenue, down to Hickory Street.
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 8-17-2022
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting increased patrol starting Friday through Aug. 31 thanks to grant funding from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office during the national blitz campaign “Drive Sober Get Pulled Over.”. Deputies will pay particular attention to violations, such as driving under the influence,...
13abc.com
ODOT holds auction for parcel in Henry Co.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will sell excess land in Washington Township in Henry County by public auction. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2 headquarters on 317 East Poe Rd, in Bowling Green. It’s on Tuesday, August 23 and will start at...
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon Fire Chief Resigns; Accepts Position With State Fire Marshal
CHIEF SLUDER… Wauseon’s Fire Chief Rick Sluder stands with the chief vehicle for the fire department. Chief Sluder’s resignation was accepted by city council and will take effect on September 11th. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) Wauseon Fire Chief Rick Sluder’s r... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE...
13abc.com
Lucas County hosts hiring event for county jobs
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development is partnering with OhioMeansJobs Lucas County to host a hiring event on Thursday. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The purpose of...
sent-trib.com
Senior Safety Expo to bring resources together for Wood County seniors
PERRYSBURG — Safe Communities of Wood County, Ohio and the Perrysburg Fire Division are teaming up for a Senior Safety Expo. The Senior Safety Expo will bring together a number of local resources to help seniors understand the importance of staying safe. Things such as preventing falls, poisonings and burns, as well as avoiding scams and elder abuse.
Perrysburg artist leaves fence buzzing with new mural
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A Perrysburg artist put her brush to work on her backyard fence, not only to freshen it up, but to share it with the entire community. Abigail Bruce-Hamilton painted a mural of red poppies, yellow jacket bees and green leaves on the side of her fence facing Eckel Junction Road.
Semi rollover closes I-75 to I-80 ramp Thursday morning
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a semi-truck rollover on the I-80/90 ramp on I-75 southbound in Wood County on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. The ramp is closed as a result of the crash. According to a Facebook post by the Ohio Department of Transportation, the ramp should reopen around 1 p.m. Injuries were involved, but no information was released regarding the nature or severity of the injuries. It is also unknown how many people were involved.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Kabob it
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - This week, we are in Bowling Green to check out a mash-up created by the owner of Kabob It! Get ready for Gyro Fries!. “My husband’s brothers all went to BGSU, and my father-in-law opened this location so they could all, like, work here,” explained Kendra Baroudi, who co-owns Kabob It with her husband, Zach, “and then in 2018 we took over ‘cause they all got different jobs.”
New Gateway Arch installed celebrates Old South End
TOLEDO, Ohio — As you are leaving downtown Toledo on Broadway Street, you probably noticed a new arch giving you a warm welcome to the Old South End. The Gateway Arch is located on Broadway Street just southwest of the I-75 overpass. It’s a project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project.
sent-trib.com
BG prosecutor named new city attorney
The city prosecutor will now be Bowling Green’s attorney. Council on Monday unanimously approved Mayor Mike Aspacher’s appointment of Hunter Brown, currently Bowling Green city prosecutor, to serve as the city’s next city attorney, replacing the retiring Mike Marsh. Aspacher noted that Brown, a Bowling Green native,...
13abc.com
Toledo Pride celebration returns with a weekend full of festivities
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Pride weekend returns. The festivities begin Thursday evening with a multi-faith worship service at the Buddhist Temple of Toledo located on 3902 Emmajean Road, Toledo. The service will begin at 7 p.m. The weekend will continue with the Toledo Pride Kick-Off on Friday. Attendees can...
City council to vote on grant for inclusive playground in east Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council will vote on approving a $197,000 grant Tuesday to help fund a new, inclusive playground in east Toledo. The total cost would be $500,000 and the playground would be located at Navarre Park. Joe Fausnaugh, Director of Toledo Parks and Youth Services, said...
13abc.com
Rising costs for Lucas County 911 dispatch
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County communities may soon see any even bigger bill for 911 dispatch services than they anticipated. The new year budget numbers are in and they’re over last year’s figures and much higher than the projections shown before the consolidated 911 system was adopted.
sent-trib.com
Updated: Krinn, Henricksen get jail time in Foltz hazing death
Two men accused of hazing and contributing to the death of Stone Foltz will be spending time in jail. Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen were the remaining two defendants of the eight originally charged in the death of Foltz, a Bowling Green State University student. They appeared Wednesday in the...
wktn.com
DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
westbendnews.net
Paulding County Hospital Temporarily & Permanently Relocates Several Specialty Clinics and Offices
Paulding County Hospital is excited to announce that our CT Renovation Project is slated to begin this week. The project is expected to last approximately 200 days. Due to the renovation several Paulding County Hospital Offices and Specialty Clinics have had to be temporarily or permanently relocated. The following Paulding...
