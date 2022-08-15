ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwood, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

sent-trib.com

Transfers: 8-18-2022

The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 9716 and 0 Deimling Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Dennis Staerker Jr., to Christopher and Brandi Hansen, $160,000. 223 W. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Jason Failing, to Kristin Tansel, $325,000. 3105 Winds Drive, Perrysburg, residential,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Eclipse events emerging: Rossford gets in on preparation for 2024

ROSSFORD — As a matter of public safety, the city is planning public events for the total solar eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024. The county population is expected to double that day — but the population of Rossford is expected to quadruple. Council president...
ROSSFORD, OH
WTOL 11

Progress continues on former Woodville Mall site development

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over a decade since the Woodville Mall in Northwood, Ohio, shut down permanently. But, new life is coming to the old commercial space. The Enclave project is a 100-acre, $7 million development that will feature residential and commercial properties. The project began in 2015...
NORTHWOOD, OH
sent-trib.com

Smile … you’re in Pemberville

Help Pemberville make history as they coordinate “A Mile of Smiles” before the start of this year’s Grand Parade on Saturday at 12:50 p.m. This endeavor will take place all along the “parade route” starting at the corner of Front and Hickory streets, which is the end of the parade route, and winding through the downtown business district. The route will be East Front Street, along Memorial Drive, onto College Avenue, down to Hickory Street.
PEMBERVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

Local Briefs: 8-17-2022

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting increased patrol starting Friday through Aug. 31 thanks to grant funding from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office during the national blitz campaign “Drive Sober Get Pulled Over.”. Deputies will pay particular attention to violations, such as driving under the influence,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

ODOT holds auction for parcel in Henry Co.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will sell excess land in Washington Township in Henry County by public auction. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2 headquarters on 317 East Poe Rd, in Bowling Green. It’s on Tuesday, August 23 and will start at...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon Fire Chief Resigns; Accepts Position With State Fire Marshal

CHIEF SLUDER… Wauseon’s Fire Chief Rick Sluder stands with the chief vehicle for the fire department. Chief Sluder’s resignation was accepted by city council and will take effect on September 11th. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) Wauseon Fire Chief Rick Sluder’s r... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE...
WAUSEON, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County hosts hiring event for county jobs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development is partnering with OhioMeansJobs Lucas County to host a hiring event on Thursday. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The purpose of...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Senior Safety Expo to bring resources together for Wood County seniors

PERRYSBURG — Safe Communities of Wood County, Ohio and the Perrysburg Fire Division are teaming up for a Senior Safety Expo. The Senior Safety Expo will bring together a number of local resources to help seniors understand the importance of staying safe. Things such as preventing falls, poisonings and burns, as well as avoiding scams and elder abuse.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Perrysburg artist leaves fence buzzing with new mural

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A Perrysburg artist put her brush to work on her backyard fence, not only to freshen it up, but to share it with the entire community. Abigail Bruce-Hamilton painted a mural of red poppies, yellow jacket bees and green leaves on the side of her fence facing Eckel Junction Road.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Semi rollover closes I-75 to I-80 ramp Thursday morning

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a semi-truck rollover on the I-80/90 ramp on I-75 southbound in Wood County on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. The ramp is closed as a result of the crash. According to a Facebook post by the Ohio Department of Transportation, the ramp should reopen around 1 p.m. Injuries were involved, but no information was released regarding the nature or severity of the injuries. It is also unknown how many people were involved.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Kabob it

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - This week, we are in Bowling Green to check out a mash-up created by the owner of Kabob It! Get ready for Gyro Fries!. “My husband’s brothers all went to BGSU, and my father-in-law opened this location so they could all, like, work here,” explained Kendra Baroudi, who co-owns Kabob It with her husband, Zach, “and then in 2018 we took over ‘cause they all got different jobs.”
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

New Gateway Arch installed celebrates Old South End

TOLEDO, Ohio — As you are leaving downtown Toledo on Broadway Street, you probably noticed a new arch giving you a warm welcome to the Old South End. The Gateway Arch is located on Broadway Street just southwest of the I-75 overpass. It’s a project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

BG prosecutor named new city attorney

The city prosecutor will now be Bowling Green’s attorney. Council on Monday unanimously approved Mayor Mike Aspacher’s appointment of Hunter Brown, currently Bowling Green city prosecutor, to serve as the city’s next city attorney, replacing the retiring Mike Marsh. Aspacher noted that Brown, a Bowling Green native,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Pride celebration returns with a weekend full of festivities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Pride weekend returns. The festivities begin Thursday evening with a multi-faith worship service at the Buddhist Temple of Toledo located on 3902 Emmajean Road, Toledo. The service will begin at 7 p.m. The weekend will continue with the Toledo Pride Kick-Off on Friday. Attendees can...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Rising costs for Lucas County 911 dispatch

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County communities may soon see any even bigger bill for 911 dispatch services than they anticipated. The new year budget numbers are in and they’re over last year’s figures and much higher than the projections shown before the consolidated 911 system was adopted.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Updated: Krinn, Henricksen get jail time in Foltz hazing death

Two men accused of hazing and contributing to the death of Stone Foltz will be spending time in jail. Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen were the remaining two defendants of the eight originally charged in the death of Foltz, a Bowling Green State University student. They appeared Wednesday in the...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
wktn.com

DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH

Community Policy