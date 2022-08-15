DETROIT – A Hamtramck teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 56-year-old man that occurred last week on Belle Isle. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday announced charges against a 17-year-old male who is accused of stabbing Mahyoub-Ali Mohammed, also from Hamtramck, several times on Aug. 12. Officials say the 17-year-old and the 56-year-old were in a wooded area together near the Belle Isle Nature Center when the teenager allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man, killing him.

HAMTRAMCK, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO