WILX-TV
Police seek man in Jackson County armed robbery
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery in Columbia Township. According to authorities, it happened at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at a gas station on Jefferson Road, near US-127. Police said a man entered the store through the front doors, presented a weapon and demanded cash.
fox2detroit.com
Park argument led 18-year-old to shooting 12-year-old girl, say police
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 12-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot at a park on the city's east side late Tuesday night. The incident happened near a play scape at an east side Detroit park - and now – Detroit police are after the shooter they say is an 18-year-old who knew the victim.
Police investigating shooting at Quality Dairy
UPDATE 5:44 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed that the incident is a shooting. Police say that they received reports of shots fired at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Pattengill Ave. Officers told 6 News that an older man was seated in a car meeting two other younger men […]
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police release sketch of man wanted for fatal shooting of 34-year-old woman
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a woman on the west side. The shooting happened on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at around 4:00 a.m., in the 11500 block of LaSalle. According to police, the unknown suspect and the 34-year-old female were...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspect who shot 19-year-old on city's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a man who allegedly shot a 19-year-old on the city's west side. The shooting happened on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Grand River and Lahser. According to police, the suspect, who goes by the...
fox2detroit.com
Hamtramck teen charged after stabbing 56-year-old man to death on Belle Isle
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 17-year-old was charged after prosecutors say he fatally stabbed a 56-year-old man on Belle Isle. The Hamtramck teen has been adult designated and charged with one count of first-degree murder. "This means that upon conviction, an adult designation allows the judge to have the option...
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 men steal Southfield resident’s car, crash it before getting out of parking lot; victim shot
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 22-year-old Southfield man was shot overnight by three young men who stole his car and crashed it before they could even get out of the parking lot, officials said. The incident happened at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 17) in the area of 11 Mile and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
17-year-old charged with murder in fatal stabbing of man on Belle Isle
DETROIT – A Hamtramck teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 56-year-old man that occurred last week on Belle Isle. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday announced charges against a 17-year-old male who is accused of stabbing Mahyoub-Ali Mohammed, also from Hamtramck, several times on Aug. 12. Officials say the 17-year-old and the 56-year-old were in a wooded area together near the Belle Isle Nature Center when the teenager allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man, killing him.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police say 18-year-old shot girl, 12, during argument
They had an argument, then pushing and shoving. Police say it hit a tipping point when the shooter grabbed his gun and fired at the little girl who was grazed by a bullet on her hip.
Police identify woman, girl in case of mysterious deaths at Michigan home
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI – The identities of a woman and girl have been released after they were found dead at their Macomb Township home earlier this month. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office released the names of 40-year-old Krishnaveni Kasiperumal and 8-year-old Samyukta Arvind, WXYZ Detroit reports. They were found dead during a welfare check on Aug. 3. Foul play is not suspected in the mysterious deaths, the report said.
fox2detroit.com
2 more carjackings reported amid surge including of a 73-year-old victim
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit police wants you to take a good look at pictures of a young man who allegedly carjacked a woman at the Mobil gas station on Harper near Cadieux at 5 a.m. Tuesday. He got into her vehicle after she stepped out and waiting for...
fox2detroit.com
2 men shot at same Detroit intersection where woman found beaten to death last week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting at an intersection where a woman was found beaten to death a few days ago. According to police someone fired from an SUV around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Vassar and Stahelin streets, hitting two men in their early 20s.
fox2detroit.com
Attempted murder suspect dies in crash with postal truck fleeing Detroit police
The suspect fled police, losing them for a minute before allegedly colliding with the semi-truck. Witnesses say the suspect was driving at close to 100 mph when he crashed.
WNEM
Deadly Flint shooting under investigation
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in the city of Flint that left one man dead. On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of Frazer Street for a shooting. When they arrived, police found the adult male victim suffering multiple...
fox2detroit.com
Dead woman found in SUV worked with homeless addicts, wanted to be doctor
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Anitrus Simmons watched for the second time in recent days as Detroit police work the scene of yet another shooting near her house. This time police say two men were injured when a blue, newer model GMC SUV opened fire. Both of the victims are in their early 20s with one critical and the other is in serious condition.
Additional victims likely in case of former school administrator charged with CSC, sheriff says
FLINT, MI – Authorities say a former principal, coach, and teacher accused of criminal sexual conduct preyed on the most vulnerable young people and are now asking anyone who may have been victimized by him to come forward. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held a news conference Wednesday, Aug....
fox2detroit.com
Motorcyclists loses control on I-96 curve, dies after hitting median
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Redford motorcyclist died in a crash on I-96 in Detroit Thursday morning, state police said. The freeway's local lanes were closed Evergreen Avenue around 10 p.m. after the Detroit Regional Communications Center dispatched Michigan State Police for a report of a serious traffic crash. Dispatchers...
fox2detroit.com
Felon charged for posing as a certified therapist at autism treatment center after FOX 2 investigation
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A convicted felon from Oakland County was charged for posing as a board-certified therapist at an autism treatment center in 2018. She was from the facility in 2021. Kimberly Casey Coden Diskin, 34, was charged with sixteen counts of unauthorized practice of a health...
nbc25news.com
Man dies after Flint Police find him shot early Sunday morning
FLINT, Mich. - Flint Police say they are investigating a death of a man who they say was shot. Police say they responded to the 4000 block of Frazer Street. This happened around 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say they do not...
Accused Jacob Hills killer allegedly took 18-year-old's gun after shooting him
A Detroit-area man accused of killing Jacob Hills of Grand Blanc, Michigan, allegedly took the 18-year-old victim's gun after shooting him, according to police. Authorities found Hills shot to death in a Detroit basement in late July after he went missing from a party in the city. "It's alleged, based...
