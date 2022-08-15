ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WILX-TV

Police seek man in Jackson County armed robbery

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery in Columbia Township. According to authorities, it happened at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at a gas station on Jefferson Road, near US-127. Police said a man entered the store through the front doors, presented a weapon and demanded cash.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Park argument led 18-year-old to shooting 12-year-old girl, say police

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 12-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot at a park on the city's east side late Tuesday night. The incident happened near a play scape at an east side Detroit park - and now – Detroit police are after the shooter they say is an 18-year-old who knew the victim.
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Police investigating shooting at Quality Dairy

UPDATE 5:44 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed that the incident is a shooting. Police say that they received reports of shots fired at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Pattengill Ave. Officers told 6 News that an older man was seated in a car meeting two other younger men […]
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

17-year-old charged with murder in fatal stabbing of man on Belle Isle

DETROIT – A Hamtramck teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 56-year-old man that occurred last week on Belle Isle. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday announced charges against a 17-year-old male who is accused of stabbing Mahyoub-Ali Mohammed, also from Hamtramck, several times on Aug. 12. Officials say the 17-year-old and the 56-year-old were in a wooded area together near the Belle Isle Nature Center when the teenager allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man, killing him.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
The Flint Journal

Police identify woman, girl in case of mysterious deaths at Michigan home

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI – The identities of a woman and girl have been released after they were found dead at their Macomb Township home earlier this month. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office released the names of 40-year-old Krishnaveni Kasiperumal and 8-year-old Samyukta Arvind, WXYZ Detroit reports. They were found dead during a welfare check on Aug. 3. Foul play is not suspected in the mysterious deaths, the report said.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
WNEM

Deadly Flint shooting under investigation

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in the city of Flint that left one man dead. On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of Frazer Street for a shooting. When they arrived, police found the adult male victim suffering multiple...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Dead woman found in SUV worked with homeless addicts, wanted to be doctor

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Anitrus Simmons watched for the second time in recent days as Detroit police work the scene of yet another shooting near her house. This time police say two men were injured when a blue, newer model GMC SUV opened fire. Both of the victims are in their early 20s with one critical and the other is in serious condition.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Motorcyclists loses control on I-96 curve, dies after hitting median

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Redford motorcyclist died in a crash on I-96 in Detroit Thursday morning, state police said. The freeway's local lanes were closed Evergreen Avenue around 10 p.m. after the Detroit Regional Communications Center dispatched Michigan State Police for a report of a serious traffic crash. Dispatchers...
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

Man dies after Flint Police find him shot early Sunday morning

FLINT, Mich. - Flint Police say they are investigating a death of a man who they say was shot. Police say they responded to the 4000 block of Frazer Street. This happened around 8:20 a.m. Sunday morning. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say they do not...
FLINT, MI

