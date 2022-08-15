Read full article on original website
CCSD Superintendent Don Kennedy welcoming students back, speaking on new school year
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) Superintendent of Schools, Donald R. Kennedy, Sr., is set to speak to the media on the district's first day of the new school year. Kennedy is holding a press conference around 11 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the start...
Community Resource Center announcing partnership with Lowcountry schools
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center is partnering with two Lowcountry schools to help guide the next generation of bright minds. On Thursday, Aug. 18, a press conference is taking place with representatives from the Community Resource Center, Daniel Jenkins Academy and Liberty Hill Academy. Community...
Air conditioning units stolen from Charles Pinckney Elementary School
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police are investigating the theft of multiple air condition units from Charles Pinckney Elementary School. On Tuesday, the school's assistant principal put in a work order to report that the air conditioning wasn't working in multiple rooms, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. When service employees arrived, they found wires cut at three locations where AC units had previously been.
Publix assistant manager recognized by Mount Pleasant Fire Department for saving coworker
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The assistant manager of a Publix in Mount Pleasant has received an award for life-saving actions. Mount Pleasant Fire Department Chief Mike Mixon gave Chase Murray a life safety award for using the Queensborough Shopping Center store's automated external defibrillator (AED) to save another employee's life.
All qualified students now housed following late requests for housing, says SC State
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina State President Alexander Conyers had good news on Monday evening regarding the housing situation at South Carolina State University. The Office of Residence Life & Housing was able to place all qualified students who were on campus still waiting for housing assignments. The...
Mayor Summey refuses to answer questions about SRO staffing shortages
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Ten years ago, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey made a public promise to keep schools safe. “I could not live with myself if that happened in one of our elementary schools and we had not done something to try and prevent it,” he said in an interview with ABC News 4 in December 2012.
Several Lowcountry organizations participating in public sector career fair Wednesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Those seeking a role in the public sector are invited to attend a special career fair on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., several employers will be at the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center for a public sector career fair.
Free food distribution event taking place in North Charleston Wednesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Those in need will be able to attend a food distribution event in North Charleston on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Redeemed Christian Church of God Victory Temple Charleston and the Southeastern Chapter of the National Action Network are hosting the drive-thru event. Attendees can...
North Charleston Police officer involved in single-vehicle accident
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A North Charleston Police officer is being checked by medical personnel after a single-vehicle accident on Spruill Avenue on Wednesday. According to NCPD, the crash happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Stromboli Avenue. The officer's condition has not been released. South...
Charleston City Council raises employee minimum wage to $15 an hour
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A $15 an hour minimum wage for all City of Charleston employees is effective immediately. Charleston City Council voted Tuesday night to increase minimum pay, including for police and firefighters. But some firefighters are still calling for more, as the police and fire department struggle with vacancies.
Berkeley County deputies save man from drowning in Lake Moultrie
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office have earned themselves the BCSO Life-Saving Award for their heroic actions last month that kept a man from drowning. On July 3, Corporal Russell responded to Richardson's Boat Ramp on Lake Moultrie in reference...
Summerville High lockdown lifted after report of weapon determined to be pellet gun
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville High School officials say a morning lockdown has been lifted after reports of a student with a weapon were determined to be a pellet gun. School administration sent a message to parents and guardians saying they were notified of a possible "possession involving a...
CCSD Superintendent Don Kennedy responds to complaints from Attorney General
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — This school year, Charleston County School District is being led by a new superintendent, Don Kennedy. But, in the first week of school, Kennedy and the board are being questioned by the South Carolina Attorney General. On Tuesday, Attorney General Alan Wilson sent a...
Behind the Badge: Summerville Officer of the Year goes above and beyond to serve town
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Today we are taking you to Summerville to meet Officer Jasmine Deese. She goes above and beyond to hep her community, but you won’t hear her bragging about it. For her, it's all about making Flowertown the best place to live. “I just woke...
Stoplights working again after temporarily going out at Highway 17 and IOP Connector
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (6:04 PM): Police say the lights are working once again. Mount Pleasant Police are on the scene of heavy congestion at Highway 17 and the IOP Connector. Police say traffic lights in all directions are currently out at the intersection. Crews are working...
SC State dealing with housing shortages
ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH)- South Carolina State University is experiencing crowded dorms with the largest incoming freshmen class in more than 15 years, totaling over 1000 students. Many upperclassmen say they are experiencing the short end of the stick. "They’re putting upperclassmen with the freshmen because there is too many freshmen....
West Ashley restaurant given seven days to clean oil out of nearby pond
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Slick and messy- a couple words to describe a West Ashley pond now that oil has seeped into it. Officials say the staff at Rio Chico Mexican Restaurant dumped oil last week that got into a nearby storm drain. Now, they have until the end...
Crash closes lanes just before the Don Holt Bridge on I-526
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a collision has closed two lanes of I-526 west just before the Don Holt Bridge. The lanes were closed around 3 p.m. Tuesday. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC News 4 for more information.
CPD searching for missing 41-year-old woman last seen on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are searching for a missing 41-year-old woman. Megan Rich was last seen in the area of James Island on Friday, August 12, according to police. Police said she may be driving a white 2010 Range Rover SUV with South Carolina license plate "7714QJ."
2nd teen arrested after deadly shooting at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have made a second arrest following a fatal shooting at the Bridgeview Apartments. On Thursday, authorities said a 16-year-old from Charleston was taken into custody by officers and detectives. The teen is facing one count of murder, one count of armed robbery, one...
