ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

Community Resource Center announcing partnership with Lowcountry schools

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center is partnering with two Lowcountry schools to help guide the next generation of bright minds. On Thursday, Aug. 18, a press conference is taking place with representatives from the Community Resource Center, Daniel Jenkins Academy and Liberty Hill Academy. Community...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Air conditioning units stolen from Charles Pinckney Elementary School

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police are investigating the theft of multiple air condition units from Charles Pinckney Elementary School. On Tuesday, the school's assistant principal put in a work order to report that the air conditioning wasn't working in multiple rooms, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. When service employees arrived, they found wires cut at three locations where AC units had previously been.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley County, SC
Traffic
County
Berkeley County, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Government
Berkeley County, SC
Education
abcnews4.com

Mayor Summey refuses to answer questions about SRO staffing shortages

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Ten years ago, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey made a public promise to keep schools safe. “I could not live with myself if that happened in one of our elementary schools and we had not done something to try and prevent it,” he said in an interview with ABC News 4 in December 2012.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bcsd#Hotline
abcnews4.com

North Charleston Police officer involved in single-vehicle accident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A North Charleston Police officer is being checked by medical personnel after a single-vehicle accident on Spruill Avenue on Wednesday. According to NCPD, the crash happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Stromboli Avenue. The officer's condition has not been released. South...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston City Council raises employee minimum wage to $15 an hour

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A $15 an hour minimum wage for all City of Charleston employees is effective immediately. Charleston City Council voted Tuesday night to increase minimum pay, including for police and firefighters. But some firefighters are still calling for more, as the police and fire department struggle with vacancies.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Berkeley County deputies save man from drowning in Lake Moultrie

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office have earned themselves the BCSO Life-Saving Award for their heroic actions last month that kept a man from drowning. On July 3, Corporal Russell responded to Richardson's Boat Ramp on Lake Moultrie in reference...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
abcnews4.com

SC State dealing with housing shortages

ORANGEBURG, SC (WACH)- South Carolina State University is experiencing crowded dorms with the largest incoming freshmen class in more than 15 years, totaling over 1000 students. Many upperclassmen say they are experiencing the short end of the stick. "They’re putting upperclassmen with the freshmen because there is too many freshmen....
ORANGEBURG, SC
abcnews4.com

Crash closes lanes just before the Don Holt Bridge on I-526

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a collision has closed two lanes of I-526 west just before the Don Holt Bridge. The lanes were closed around 3 p.m. Tuesday. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC News 4 for more information.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD searching for missing 41-year-old woman last seen on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are searching for a missing 41-year-old woman. Megan Rich was last seen in the area of James Island on Friday, August 12, according to police. Police said she may be driving a white 2010 Range Rover SUV with South Carolina license plate "7714QJ."
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

2nd teen arrested after deadly shooting at Charleston apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have made a second arrest following a fatal shooting at the Bridgeview Apartments. On Thursday, authorities said a 16-year-old from Charleston was taken into custody by officers and detectives. The teen is facing one count of murder, one count of armed robbery, one...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy