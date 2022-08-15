Governor Charlie Baker and other transit officials to address today next week’s month long Orange Rail service suspension #governorcharliebaker #mbta #mayorkoch

Read full article on original website
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Pembroke Voters Pass Ballot to Design & Construct New Community CenterDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
Squirrel Stuck in Dumpster Rescued by Brockton City OfficialsDianna CarneyBrockton, MA
quincyquarry.com
MBTA still scrambling to cope with planned month long Orange Line rail service shutdown #mbta
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. MBTA still scrambling to cope with planned month long Orange Line rail service shutdown. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Given pressure by Boston’s Mayor Michelle Wu, other local...
quincyquarry.com
Overtime pay at MBTA soars #mbta #charliebacker #mayorkoch
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. “The MBTA is on fire and it’s not just on the Orange Line.”. Overtime pay at the MBTA has soared to levels...
What 3 Democrats running for lieutenant governor said about the MBTA, licenses for undocumented immigrants, and bringing back happy hour
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, state Sen. Eric Lesser, and state Rep. Tami Gouveia met on the debate stage Tuesday. The Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor on Tuesday offered up how they would change up the MBTA as the agency faces a safety probe from Federal regulators. Primary contenders Salem Mayor...
Mayor Wu: The first days of the MBTA Orange Line shutdown are going to be ‘a little bit iffy’
BOSTON — As Greater Boston commuters prepare for “severe” travel impacts from the impending 30-day shutdown of the MBTA’s Orange Line, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is warning all travelers that the first days could be rough on all of them. “The first couple days are going...
NECN
New Video Shows Runaway Red Line Train Whose Operator Radioed, ‘I Need Help!'
New video released by the MBTA shows a runaway train on the Red Line with an operator on board last month. In the July 25 incident, the train rolled from the yard onto the tracks and through Braintree Station. The video released Tuesday by the MBTA is the first footage of the incident shared by the agency.
nbcboston.com
MBTA Train Shutdowns: What Parents Need to Know for Students' Commutes
Students heading back to school in Boston and nearby districts will have a new obstacle to contend with: the MBTA's weekslong shutdowns on the Orange and Green lines. School begins for most students in the area the week after Labor Day -- the first day for most Boston students is Wednesday, Sept. 8 -- when the closure of the entire Orange Line and the Green Line north of Government Center will still be in full swing.
CBS News
One of Boston's major hospitals left off Orange Line shuttle bus route
BOSTON -- "I take this every day," said anesthesia technician Joshua Dye as he walked into the Tufts Medical Center MBTA station. He plans to get up a lot earlier, once the Orange Line starts its month-long shut-down Friday night. "I'm going to have to start taking the green line, and like either walk here or something like that. That's unfortunate," he said.
Boston leaders call on the MBTA to add shuttle bus stop in Chinatown during Orange Line shutdown
"What's important is making sure that our immigrant neighborhood in Chinatown is treated fairly and with respect during this process. In my opinion, it has not." As the plan currently stands, Orange Line riders can hop on free shuttle buses to get around when the T branch shuts down for 30 days beginning Friday night.
Ready for gridlock? New map shows roads that will see severe congestion during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — If you live in or around Boston, be prepared to contend with gridlock traffic throughout the duration of the Orange Line shutdown, transportation officials have warned. State officials shared a simple message with the public on Monday: don’t hop in your car to avoid shuttle buses and...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boston seeks to join state pilot banning gas hookups in new construction
BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
I-Team: Falling debris latest problem at Suffolk Construction sites in Boston
BOSTON - Experts tell the WBZ I-Team that accidents involving falling debris from construction sites are rare. They say builders normally take a lot of precautions to make sure loose material doesn't cause an incident like the one in the Seaport Wednesday."It's not a very common occurrence," said construction safety consultant Peter Stavros.The 16-story complex at 400 Summer St.and 391 Congress St. is on track to combine lab space with retail space and even a public walkway. Stavros says it's one of the windiest spots in the city, the Seaport District, and a place where project managers normally take extra...
whdh.com
Boston construction site shut down after object falls onto vehicle, injuring driver
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston construction site was forced to pause work and one person was hospitalized after a piece of curtainwall fell off a project in downtown Boston. According to a statement from Suffolk Construction, “a curtainwall embed measuring 12 inches wide expectantly fell off the exterior of our 400 Summer Street project and struck a vehicle.”
Commuter Rail train strikes and kills 70-year-old Ipswich man
Transit and State Police are still investigating the crash. A Commuter Rail train in Ipswich struck and killed an Ipswich man Tuesday morning, according to Ipswich police. Police said they received a report around 9 a.m. that a pedestrian had been struck by a train on MBTA property off Linebook Road.
Southie 311 Report – “Let’s Go Brandon”on digital construction sign
Getting the residents of South Boston all riled up. Several 311 reports were filed due to a sign at the corner of O and Second that displayed the message, “Let’s Go Brandon.” We’re not exactly sure what the motivation was behind the excavating/paving contractor posting the message – other than getting the neighbors nuts – but they were contacted and told to delete it.
New Boarding Pass & Security Changes at Logan Will Effect Massachusetts Travelers
With COVID-19 restrictions lessening by the day, the travel industry finds itself back in full swing. While more people than ever traveled domestically and hit the road during the pandemic, folks are finally returning to air travel as well. According to TSA checkpoint data, daily air travel numbers are just...
How to plan your MBTA trip during the Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — The month-long closure of the Orange Line happening later this week is sure to cause commuters in and around Boston a number a headaches. The link below will help you plan a trip if you’re looking for the best routes to get you where you need to be while the Orange Line is shut down.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Boston Mayor Mayor Wu and BPDA introduce policy to promote diversity within private development projects in Boston
BOSTON–Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Chief of Planning Arthur Jemison announced that the Boston Planning & Development Agency has adopted a new policy introducing diversity, equity and inclusion into the filing process for large projects in the City of Boston. This policy was approved by the BPDA Board at...
quincyquarry.com
Braintree lands large life sciences development project #mayorkoch #foxrock
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Braintree lands large life sciences development project. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Braintree is the latest of many communities in the MetroBoston region to land a life science...
Car tilts into sinkhole caused by water main break in Boston
BOSTON (AP) — A break in a 20-inch (51-centimeter) water main in Boston early Monday sent water rushing down a city street, formed a sinkhole that swallowed a vehicle, and flooded area basements, city officials said. The burst pipe in the city’s South End was reported at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission. The water main is about 150 years old, but was updated in the 1970s, the commission said. The flood also buckled the roadway, which was closed to traffic. “It was a significant amount of water over a short period of time,” commission spokesperon Dolores Randolph said. Service to area buildings was not affected and no one was hurt.
Brockton man accused of hitting 60-year-old over the head with umbrella thinking they took his photo at MBTA Quincy Center station
Marvin Hunt, 41, of Brockton was arrested on an assault & battery with a dangerous weapon charge after he reportedly hit a person over the head with an umbrella at an MBTA station. On Monday at 7:15 a.m., MBTA Transit Police said two patrol officers at MBTA’s Quincy Center Station...
