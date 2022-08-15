ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United set to double Real Madrid star’s salary in massive transfer heist

Manchester United have been linked with a slew of Europe’s top talent in recent days amid their disastrous start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. With a clear need at virtually every level of the pitch, there’s been no end to the transfer rumors involving Manchester United. The latest rumors link the club to star Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, suggesting that Manchester United would be willing to double the Brazilian’s current salary, according to various reports.
SPORTbible

Joel Glazer hands Erik ten Hag blow amid Cristiano Ronaldo saga

The gap between the Manchester United hierarchy and the manager has never been bigger. Seemingly, the gap has grown since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been let down by the Glazer family, and it seems as though it’s now Erik ten Hag’s turn.
SPORTbible

Potential Arsenal target attracting interest

As the summer of intense spending in the Premier League nears its conclusion, another high-profile name is attracting attention and that is Wolverhampton Wanderers’ winger Pedro Neto. Wolves are no strangers to spending this summer as their new club record signing Matheus Nunes has taken their spending over £100M....
Exclusive: Dimitar Berbatov 'always knew' he'd play in central defence for Man Utd, reason why is fascinating

"How do you remember that?" Dimitar Berbatov remarks, with a smile on his face, after being reminded of the strangest 10 minutes in his glittering career. On a cold September evening in 2011, Sir Alex Ferguson was in a little bit of a pinch. Manchester United were leading bitter rivals Leeds United 3-0 in the League Cup third round and had already made all three of their substitutions. Debutant Zeki Fryers went down with an injury and it meant United were light at the back. Step forward, silky forward by trade Berbatov.
