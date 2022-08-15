Read full article on original website
Footage resurfaces of Kylian Mbappe refusing to let Angel di Maria take a penalty for a hat-trick
Kylian Mbappe's refusal to let Angel di Maria take a penalty for Paris Saint-Germain has emerged after his recent behaviour on the pitch. In a Le Classique game against Marseille in March 2019, PSG were winning 3-1 courtesy of goals from both Mbappe and Di Maria (2). Mbappe had opened...
Darwin Nunez rinsed in brutal fail compilation after red card vs Crystal Palace
Darwin Nunez has been destroyed in a brutal fail compilation after seeing red on his first ever Premier League start on Monday night. The Uruguayan striker, a club-record £85 million signing from Benfica in the summer, opened his account on his debut when he came off the bench to score against Fulham last week.
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold 'forgot they were at Anfield' before Palace KO, the footage is hilarious
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah completely forgot they were at Anfield in front of 52,000 supporters ahead of Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace. Check out the footage below:. The Reds slipped to a 1-1 draw on Monday evening and that makes it two points from two games, following a 2-2...
Manchester United set to double Real Madrid star’s salary in massive transfer heist
Manchester United have been linked with a slew of Europe’s top talent in recent days amid their disastrous start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. With a clear need at virtually every level of the pitch, there’s been no end to the transfer rumors involving Manchester United. The latest rumors link the club to star Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, suggesting that Manchester United would be willing to double the Brazilian’s current salary, according to various reports.
Timo Werner makes honest Thomas Tuchel admission after departure from 'special' Chelsea
Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner has opened up on his departure, discussing the role of Thomas Tuchel and admitting that the Blues will always be special to him. Leaving earlier this month, Werner returned to RB Leipzig after two seasons at Stamford Bridge, where he won the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.
Shocking footage shows steward fight with a fan during Birmingham City's 1-1 draw with Watford
A steward got into a full-blown fight with a fan at Birmingham vs Watford on Tuesday night. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the Championship fixture, with Ken Sema preserving Watford's unbeaten start to the season after cancelling out George Hall's first-half opener. But the real action...
Manchester United interested in Chelsea trio as attackers frustrated by Thomas Tuchel's system
Manchester United are showing an interest in Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, according to reports. The Blues are reshaping their attack for the current season, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both departing on a loan and permanent deal respectively. Raheem Sterling has been...
Barcelona owe €102 million in wages to Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets
Barcelona reportedly owe a whopping €102 million in wages to their two captains, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets. The club's financial struggles have been well documented and they have to activate a number of economic levers in order to register their new players for the new La Liga season.
Man Utd urged to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea as they're no longer rivals
Manchester United have been told they should sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea, because the two teams can no longer be considered rivals in the Premier League. United are in absolute disarray right now, with little direction on who might be coming into the team between now and the end of the transfer window.
Kevin De Bruyne sends warning to Premier League rivals over Manchester City capabilities
It came as no surprise that Kevin De Bruyne was recognised as Man of the Match for his spellbinding showing in Manchester City’s 4-0 victory against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon. The Belgian playmaker was a cut above the rest from minute one, causing havoc with his unstoppable ball-carrying...
Aaron Ramsdale telling Bukayo Saka that he got Cristiano Ronaldo's matchworn shirt is brilliant
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale managed to bag a signed Cristiano Ronaldo shirt after last season's clash against Manchester United. Do you reckon Bukayo Saka might have been a tad jealous, here?. Back in April, goals from Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka helped Mikel Arteta's side secure an impressive...
Joel Glazer hands Erik ten Hag blow amid Cristiano Ronaldo saga
The gap between the Manchester United hierarchy and the manager has never been bigger. Seemingly, the gap has grown since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been let down by the Glazer family, and it seems as though it’s now Erik ten Hag’s turn.
"Manchester City are the best team I've ever seen" - Premier League boss heaps praise on Pep Guardiola's side
Ever since Pep Guardiola’s appointment as Manchester City boss in 2016, his side have etched their place amongst some of the greatest teams the Premier League has ever seen. With four league titles in the past six seasons, the Catalan manager and his side have ushered in one of the most dominant eras ever witnessed in English football.
Sergio Gomez opens up on impact of Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany on his career
Manchester City’s newly acquired left-back Sergio Gomez has opened up on the impact that former club captain Vincent Kompany had on his career and his decision to move to the Premier League. The deal, which has seen Gomez join Manchester City on a four-year contract, ends the Etihad club's...
Potential Arsenal target attracting interest
As the summer of intense spending in the Premier League nears its conclusion, another high-profile name is attracting attention and that is Wolverhampton Wanderers’ winger Pedro Neto. Wolves are no strangers to spending this summer as their new club record signing Matheus Nunes has taken their spending over £100M....
Harvey Elliott reveals what really happened in Liverpool's changing room following Nunez red card
Darwin Nuñez let his new teammates down on Monday night as a moment of madness handed him an early bath against Crystal Palace, and Harvey Elliott has revealed the reaction in the dressing room. Elliott claims the Liverpool squad rallied around the Uruguayan and told him he wasn’t at...
Manchester United are closing in on a £60 million deal for Real Madrid star Casemiro
Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the signing of midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid. According to multiple reports, United have submitted a £60 million bid for the Brazilian midfielder and Madrid are thought to have accepted the offer. The Old Trafford club are also set to offer Casemiro...
Rugby league star facing monster ban for allegedly sticking finger up opponent's backside
Corey Norman is staring down the barrel of a monster eight-week ban after being accused of trying to stick his finger up an opponent’s backside during a game. The former NRL star, who is currently plying his trade in the UK Super League with Toulouse, was having a running battle with Warrington's Oliver Holmes.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola a fan of Chelsea target Anthony Gordon
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reported to have his sights set on the Everton winger Anthony Gordon. Assessing Manchester City’s transfer window as a whole, it is a challenge to pinpoint any flaws. The club fulfilled their need to find a replacement for club legend Sergio Agüero by...
Exclusive: Dimitar Berbatov 'always knew' he'd play in central defence for Man Utd, reason why is fascinating
"How do you remember that?" Dimitar Berbatov remarks, with a smile on his face, after being reminded of the strangest 10 minutes in his glittering career. On a cold September evening in 2011, Sir Alex Ferguson was in a little bit of a pinch. Manchester United were leading bitter rivals Leeds United 3-0 in the League Cup third round and had already made all three of their substitutions. Debutant Zeki Fryers went down with an injury and it meant United were light at the back. Step forward, silky forward by trade Berbatov.
