Waycross, GA (August 16, 2022) – The GBI has arrested Thomas Lee Hicks, age 30, of Waycross, GA and charged him with one count of murder in the 2nd degree, two counts of cruelty to children in the 2nd degree, and one count of violation of oath of office. Hicks was a juvenile correctional officer in the Waycross RYDC. Information from the GBI investigation revealed that Hicks allowed juveniles to participate in a fight game in his presence. Hicks was arrested this evening, August 16, 2022, and booked into the Ware County Jail.

WAYCROSS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO