Gayle Diane Wooten Carver – 76
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the memorial service for Ms. Gayle Diane Wooten Carver, age 76, who passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Jeff Davis Hospital. Ms. Carver was a member of Lumber City Baptist Church. Ms. Carver is preceded in death by her son, Randy Brewer;...
GBI Arrests Juvenile Correctional Officer in Waycross RYDC Death Investigation
Waycross, GA (August 16, 2022) – The GBI has arrested Thomas Lee Hicks, age 30, of Waycross, GA and charged him with one count of murder in the 2nd degree, two counts of cruelty to children in the 2nd degree, and one count of violation of oath of office. Hicks was a juvenile correctional officer in the Waycross RYDC. Information from the GBI investigation revealed that Hicks allowed juveniles to participate in a fight game in his presence. Hicks was arrested this evening, August 16, 2022, and booked into the Ware County Jail.
