Read full article on original website
Related
Anne Heche car crash scene footage released: Inside damaged Los Angeles home
New video footage documenting the aftermath of Anne Heche's car crash Aug. 5 revealed damage to the house after the late actress crashed her car into the house, and it erupted into flames. Representatives from multiple law enforcement agencies combed through the uninhabitable home in the Mar Vista neighborhood near...
Anne Heche said she 'warned' her 'Ally McBeal' co-star Portia de Rossi against pursuing ex Ellen DeGeneres
Anne Heche recalled telling Portia de Rossi not to pursue her ex-girlfriend, Ellen DeGeneres, during a 2021 episode of her "Better Together" podcast with Heather Duffy. In the YouTube video, Heche remembered how she "warned" de Rossi against beginning a relationship with the comedian. Heche and DeGeneres dated for three years before a public break up in 2000, where the actress suffered a mental health breakdown hours after the relationship ended.
Zac Efron, Russell Crowe star in ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ based on wild true story about Vietnam war
Zac Efron is on a mission to bring cases of beer overseas to his friends serving in the Vietnam War in his new movie, "The Greatest Beer Run Ever." The first trailer for Apple TV+‘s wartime comedy - based on a true story - gives a sneak peek at Efron’s role as Chickie Donohue, a real-life hero who traveled from New York to the front lines of the Vietnam War to gift soldiers American beer.
Paul Sorvino honored by wife Dee Dee, other stars at his celebration of life: 'The ultimate movie star'
Paul Sorvino was honored Wednesday night during a celebration of life at the Hollywood Museum. The actor passed away on July 25 from natural causes. His death was announced by his wife Dee Dee Sorvino and his longtime representative Roger Neal. Dee Dee, Joe Mantegna and Lainie Kazan spoke to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Priscilla Presley reveals new secrets about Elvis, 45 years after his death
Today marks 45 years since music icon Elvis Presley died, and Priscilla Presley is sharing brand-new details about The King. Presley's ex-wife dropped a bombshell about something he did not love doing during his career: the classic Elvis beach movies. She told NBC's "Today", "He really wanted to do serious films."
Idris Elba’s Daughter Auditioned To Play His Daughter In His New Movie "Beast," But Shockingly Didn’t Get The Role
Although she did really well in her audition, the chemistry between Idris and his daughter, Isan, just didn't translate on film.
People
Watch Travis Barker Play the Drums with Kourtney Kardashian on His Lap: 'Practice Makes Perfect'
Travis Barker is showing off his multitasking skills!. On Friday, Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian gave fans another dose of PDA — but this time, the Blink-182 drummer proved he could simultaneously do what he does best. "Practice makes perfect 🥁," Barker, 46, captioned a video on Instagram of...
Angelina Jolie says Brad Pitt became a 'monster' on infamous 2016 plane fight, new docs reveal
Angelina Jolie said her ex-husband Brad Pitt was "becoming a monster" when he allegedly flew into a drunken rage during a 2016 fight on a plane that left their children scared, according to explosive FBI documents recently obtained by People magazine. Jolie, 47, told authorities that Pitt "ranted" on the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Demi Lovato talks 'survivor's guilt' she felt after 2018 overdose
Demi Lovato experienced "survivors' guilt" after she overdosed in 2018. The 29-year-old singer opened up about forgiveness while speaking about her upcoming album "HOLY FVCK" in a new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. Lovato, who recently added back the pronouns she/her, suffered an overdose in 2018. Following the near-fatal...
'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star Nicholas Brendon rushed to hospital for cardiac incident
The star of cult-favorite show "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" has landed back in the hospital after suffering a cardiac incident. Actor Nicholas Brendon was "rushed to emergency," according to a statement posted on his Instagram. The medical emergency occurred two weeks ago, and was the reason given for why Brendon had gone relatively silent on social media.
Fox News
779K+
Followers
175K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0