Anne Heche said she 'warned' her 'Ally McBeal' co-star Portia de Rossi against pursuing ex Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche recalled telling Portia de Rossi not to pursue her ex-girlfriend, Ellen DeGeneres, during a 2021 episode of her "Better Together" podcast with Heather Duffy. In the YouTube video, Heche remembered how she "warned" de Rossi against beginning a relationship with the comedian. Heche and DeGeneres dated for three years before a public break up in 2000, where the actress suffered a mental health breakdown hours after the relationship ended.
Zac Efron, Russell Crowe star in ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ based on wild true story about Vietnam war

Zac Efron is on a mission to bring cases of beer overseas to his friends serving in the Vietnam War in his new movie, "The Greatest Beer Run Ever." The first trailer for Apple TV+‘s wartime comedy - based on a true story - gives a sneak peek at Efron’s role as Chickie Donohue, a real-life hero who traveled from New York to the front lines of the Vietnam War to gift soldiers American beer.
Demi Lovato talks 'survivor's guilt' she felt after 2018 overdose

Demi Lovato experienced "survivors' guilt" after she overdosed in 2018. The 29-year-old singer opened up about forgiveness while speaking about her upcoming album "HOLY FVCK" in a new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. Lovato, who recently added back the pronouns she/her, suffered an overdose in 2018. Following the near-fatal...
