Zac Efron is on a mission to bring cases of beer overseas to his friends serving in the Vietnam War in his new movie, "The Greatest Beer Run Ever." The first trailer for Apple TV+‘s wartime comedy - based on a true story - gives a sneak peek at Efron’s role as Chickie Donohue, a real-life hero who traveled from New York to the front lines of the Vietnam War to gift soldiers American beer.

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO