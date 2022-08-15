ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Comments / 9

Donald Bentz
3d ago

I would like to know how a animal shelter gets that much money I can't get our shelter to help me get my female fixed the vet wants 250 dollars no wonder we have a problem with animals

Reply(1)
2
Related
Fox 19

2 people charged in May murder case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly May shooting in Forest Park. Phazion Whyte and Jasmine Jones were indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to Hamilton County court records. The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said the charges are related to the...
FOREST PARK, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butler County, OH
State
Ohio State
Butler County, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Butler County, OH
Crime & Safety
Fox 19

Judge hikes bonds on OTR mass shooting suspects

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Higher bonds were set Thursday for two suspects facing multiple charges in the Over-the-Rhine mass shooting that injured eight innocent bystanders and one of the alleged gunmen. Diablo McCoats, 39, is charged with 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of weapons under disability (illegally having...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State teacher arrested on child pornography-related charges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teacher with ties to Warren and Butler County has been arrested on child pornography-related charges. George Charles Merk is facing four felony charges for pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to court records. Merk was arrested by Hamilton Township Police in Warren County after...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Skylar Richardson asks to have court record sealed

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Skylar Richardson, the former teen once accused of killing her baby, is asking a Warren County judge to seal her record. A jury found Richardson guilty of abuse of a corpse in September 2021. She was acquitted on the most serious charges of aggravated murder, involuntary...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Afhs Board
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Clinton Co. man sentenced to prison for burning hazardous materials

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Clinton County man was sentenced to two years in prison for crimes related to burning hazardous materials. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost called the man an “environmental terrorist.”. Jason Wallace, 46, was sentenced on August 9 after being found guilty in July of two...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Xenia man sentenced for raping child babysat by his family

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 25-year-old Xenia man was sentenced Monday for raping a child. Timothy Hagler was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the rape of a child under 10, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office. According to court documents, Hagler repeatedly sexually assaulted a child between 2017 and […]
XENIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Fox 19

Erlanger police seeking tips in pedestrian hit-and-run

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Erlanger police are continuing to investigate a pedestrian crash from which the driver fled earlier this month. Part of the problem is Jerry Gaylor, the pedestrian, hasn’t been able to give police much in the way of information. “I don’t remember a thing,” he said Wednesday.
ERLANGER, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy