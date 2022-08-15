Read full article on original website
Donald Bentz
3d ago
I would like to know how a animal shelter gets that much money I can't get our shelter to help me get my female fixed the vet wants 250 dollars no wonder we have a problem with animals
2
Federal strike team captures fugitive Butler County man wanted in fentanyl, meth trafficking case
CINCINNATI — A 29-year-old Middletown man, considered a fugitive by federal authorities who seized fentanyl and meth from his residence in April, is now in jail and awaiting a transfer to federal custody, the U.S. Marshals Office said. >> Suspect in slaying of 4 in Butler Twp. is returned...
Fugitive arrested by U.S. Marshals for April fentanyl bust
In April, three pounds of fentanyl and other drugs were seized in Middletown and Sharonville; On Tuesday, federal officials tracked down and arrested a man in connection with the bust.
WKRC
U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive facing federal drug charges in Butler County
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - The U.S. Marshals have arrested a fugitive wanted on federal drug charges. Butler County deputies arrested Shawn Lattimore in April after a search warrant was served at his Middletown home. Investigators said they found 340 grams of meth, three pounds of fentanyl worth about $160,000 and...
Fox 19
2 people charged in May murder case
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly May shooting in Forest Park. Phazion Whyte and Jasmine Jones were indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to Hamilton County court records. The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said the charges are related to the...
Fox 19
Judge hikes bonds on OTR mass shooting suspects
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Higher bonds were set Thursday for two suspects facing multiple charges in the Over-the-Rhine mass shooting that injured eight innocent bystanders and one of the alleged gunmen. Diablo McCoats, 39, is charged with 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of weapons under disability (illegally having...
Former Cincinnati priest's rape victim shares his story of recovery and hope
Paul Neyer, raped by a Catholic music minister more than 30 years ago, said he wants to help other victims. His rapist, Geoff Drew, became a priest. Drew is serving a 7 year prison sentence for rape.
Fox 19
Tri-State teacher arrested on child pornography-related charges
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teacher with ties to Warren and Butler County has been arrested on child pornography-related charges. George Charles Merk is facing four felony charges for pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to court records. Merk was arrested by Hamilton Township Police in Warren County after...
Fox 19
Skylar Richardson asks to have court record sealed
LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Skylar Richardson, the former teen once accused of killing her baby, is asking a Warren County judge to seal her record. A jury found Richardson guilty of abuse of a corpse in September 2021. She was acquitted on the most serious charges of aggravated murder, involuntary...
Police: Man arrested in connection to Englewood catalytic converter thefts
ENGLEWOOD — A Dayton man accused of stealing a dozen catalytic converters from an Englewood business has been arrested. According to the Englewood Police Department, early Saturday morning Murat Umarzhondvich Shokhzodayev, 24, was arrested for the August 10th theft of a catalytic converter from a business. Shokhzodayev was stopped...
Xenia woman pleads guilty in case involving romance scam
Sixty-one-year-old Linda Matson of Xenia pleaded guilty to a charge of making false statements to a federal agent on Monday.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Clinton Co. man sentenced to prison for burning hazardous materials
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Clinton County man was sentenced to two years in prison for crimes related to burning hazardous materials. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost called the man an “environmental terrorist.”. Jason Wallace, 46, was sentenced on August 9 after being found guilty in July of two...
Xenia man sentenced for raping child babysat by his family
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 25-year-old Xenia man was sentenced Monday for raping a child. Timothy Hagler was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the rape of a child under 10, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office. According to court documents, Hagler repeatedly sexually assaulted a child between 2017 and […]
Fox 19
Convicted murderer sentenced to 25 to life for 2021 South Fairmount shooting
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A judge sentenced a convicted murderer to 25 years to life in prison for a 2021 South Fairmount shooting. Rogerick Mitchell, 33, was arrested on May 26 for the murder of 40-year-old Daniel Johnson. Mitchell was arrested six days after the shooting in South Fairmount. Officers responded...
Dayton police joins trend of law enforcement agencies struggling to keep officers, FOP chief says
DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is part of a national trend of law enforcement agencies struggling to keep officers, the Dayton FOP president said. There are many factors that make up the trend, not the least of which is the danger of the job: In the last month, three area law enforcement officers have been shot, one fatally.
Parents indicted after toddler overdoses on drugs in Warren County
SPRINGBORO — Parents of a Springboro toddler are facing charges after multiple drugs were found in her system. Amy McGuire, 37, and Tristan Shepard, 37, both of Springboro, were indicted Aug. 8 on one count endangering children and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Warren County Common Pleas Court documents.
Skylar Richardson seeks to have conviction sealed
An attorney for Brooke Skylar Richardson, who is now 23 years old has requested a hearing to expunge the abuse of a corpse charge she was convicted of in 2019.
Fox 19
Colerain Township’s top administrative official resigns, veteran police chief retiring soon
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The top administrative official in Colerain Township announced his resignation this week in an email to staff and trustees, according to a copy obtained by FOX19 NOW. Geoff Milz is a longtime township employee, working as the director of planning and zoning before being promoted...
Fox 19
Erlanger police seeking tips in pedestrian hit-and-run
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Erlanger police are continuing to investigate a pedestrian crash from which the driver fled earlier this month. Part of the problem is Jerry Gaylor, the pedestrian, hasn’t been able to give police much in the way of information. “I don’t remember a thing,” he said Wednesday.
Victim of St. Louis romance scam speaks out over incident
A Kirkwood woman who was a victim of a romance scam in the St. Louis area shared her story about the incident.
WLWT 5
Warren County deputies seeking suspect in Family Dollar theft
MORROW, Ohio — The Warren County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who is accused of robbing a Family Dollar in Morrow. Officials say the store was robbed on Saturday by an unknown suspect who had a handgun in his waistband. Authorities say the man, described as a...
