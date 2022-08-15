ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night

Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player

When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
FanSided

Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player

Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
ClutchPoints

‘He was the one who beat us’: Mark Cuban reveals it was NOT Stephen Curry who led Warriors to WCF win vs. Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks came so close last season only to see their NBA Finals dream ruined by eventual champs, the Golden State Warriors. Mavs owner Mark Cuban recently got brutally honest about his team’s heartbreaking loss in the Western Conference Finals, and apparently, he believes that there was one particular Dubs player who proved to […] The post ‘He was the one who beat us’: Mark Cuban reveals it was NOT Stephen Curry who led Warriors to WCF win vs. Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

4 reasons the Mets, Dodgers need to be worried about the Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves have been getting about as little publicity of a defending World Series champion as can be imagined. All of the talk this season has been about the New York Mets and their amazing season. Plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers out west have been cruising and currently have the best record in all of baseball. That has allowed the Braves to fly under the radar. After Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the Mets, Atlanta has climbed within 3.5 games of the National League East leaders.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anthony Rizzo and MLB fans were furious after an umpire ruled that he didn’t avoid a pitch that hit him

It’s safe to say that Anthony Rizzo was not a fan of this ruling from the home plate umpire. On Monday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Tampa Bay Rays, with the score tied 0-0 in the bottom of the third. During Rizzo’s at bat, the first baseman was plunked in the thigh with an inside slider. As Rizzo was making his way towards first, home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn emphatically called him back to the plate, signaling that the Yankees first baseman didn’t make enough effort to get out of the way of the ball.
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."

Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors

Kevin Durant just slammed the report about him potentially retiring instead of staying with the Brooklyn Nets. To recall, KD recently issued an ultimatum to the Nets to force his way out of the team. He reportedly asked owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and Steve Nash and Sean Marks, basically calling for the […] The post Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News

If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
ClutchPoints

Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality

There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is one of the most dangerous partnerships in the NBA today. Their recent run to the NBA Finals is a clear testament to this fact. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Derek Fisher, however, he believes that Tatum and Brown still […] The post Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
