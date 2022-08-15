Read full article on original website
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night
Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alex Rodriguez: 'I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame, probably, because of my own mistake'
Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez had plenty to say during the alternate broadcast of Sunday's game between the Bronx Bombers and Boston Red Sox that aired on ESPN2. Rodriguez explained he was "heartbroken" to learn that San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had received an 80-game...
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Team, Heads Home to Texas
As the Dodgers complete a central states turn around, they do so without their ace around. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who’s on the injured list with a back issue, took the opportunity to leave the team and head home to Texas to spend time with his family while continuing his rehab.
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo goes wild in dugout after umpire DJ Reyburn’s awful HBP call
The New York Yankees haven’t been sailing smoothly for weeks now, if not months. Sometimes, the struggles seem to compound; when one offensive player can’t get rolling, his seven non-Aaron Judge teammates often follow. Sometimes, the struggles are cosmic, though, and it feels as if every force on...
Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player
When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
Celtics: Kevin Durant wants to play in Boston because of 1 player
Kevin Durant reportedly wants to be traded to the Boston Celtics to play with one player in particular. The Kevin Durant saga continues, as the star demanded a trade from, the team back on the first day of NBA free agency. Despite this, there was little movement regarding a deal, even with teams expressing interest in acquiring the former two-time NBA Finals MVP.
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
NBA Vet Carmelo Anthony Explains Why Now Is The Time For Him To Tell His Story Through New Docuseries
Carmelo Anthony addresses why he's prepared to tell his story in an upcoming docuseries.
MLB world reacts to Anthony Rizzo going wild in dugout after questionable call
Anthony Rizzo has been on quite a downslide at the plate the past 17 games. Having gone 12-for-60 with five home runs and 12 strikeouts prior to taking the field Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, his frustrations boiled over after a questionable call from the home plate umpire. During...
Braves fans will be sick listening to Chipper Jones’ thoughts on the Mets
Atlanta Braves fans are going to hate what Chipper Jones had to say about the New York Mets. Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones may have owned the New York Mets during his illustrious prime, but he is not afraid to call it like he sees it. In the decade since...
‘He was the one who beat us’: Mark Cuban reveals it was NOT Stephen Curry who led Warriors to WCF win vs. Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks came so close last season only to see their NBA Finals dream ruined by eventual champs, the Golden State Warriors. Mavs owner Mark Cuban recently got brutally honest about his team’s heartbreaking loss in the Western Conference Finals, and apparently, he believes that there was one particular Dubs player who proved to […] The post ‘He was the one who beat us’: Mark Cuban reveals it was NOT Stephen Curry who led Warriors to WCF win vs. Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 reasons the Mets, Dodgers need to be worried about the Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves have been getting about as little publicity of a defending World Series champion as can be imagined. All of the talk this season has been about the New York Mets and their amazing season. Plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers out west have been cruising and currently have the best record in all of baseball. That has allowed the Braves to fly under the radar. After Tuesday’s 5-0 win over the Mets, Atlanta has climbed within 3.5 games of the National League East leaders.
Recap: Chris Taylor Makes Game-Saving Catch For Dodgers, But Craig Kimbrel Blows Save Against Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit more home runs than the Milwaukee Brewers, but Craig Kimbrel blew a save opportunity in their 5-3 loss in 11 innings. The win was the Brewers’ first against the Dodgers in six meetings. A single by Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman’s double gave the...
Anthony Rizzo and MLB fans were furious after an umpire ruled that he didn’t avoid a pitch that hit him
It’s safe to say that Anthony Rizzo was not a fan of this ruling from the home plate umpire. On Monday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Tampa Bay Rays, with the score tied 0-0 in the bottom of the third. During Rizzo’s at bat, the first baseman was plunked in the thigh with an inside slider. As Rizzo was making his way towards first, home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn emphatically called him back to the plate, signaling that the Yankees first baseman didn’t make enough effort to get out of the way of the ball.
Russell Westbrook Likes Tweet Criticizing Jeanie Buss: "LeBron Needs To Re-Sign, What Does Jeanie Buss Do? Comes Out And Says Jordan Is The GOAT."
Russell Westbrook is not enjoying living out his childhood dream of being a Los Angeles Laker. The hometown kid was acquired by the team last offseason but had an absolutely dreadful season where the Lakers ended up missing the postseason altogether. The Lakers have been taking a step back every season since their championship win in 2020.
Braves claim IF Rylan Bannon, designate former first-round pick Travis Demeritte
The Braves announced they claimed third baseman/second baseman Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Dodgers and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. Corner outfielder Travis Demeritte has been designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster. Bannon has been shuffled around the league in recent weeks. He’s gone...
Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors
Kevin Durant just slammed the report about him potentially retiring instead of staying with the Brooklyn Nets. To recall, KD recently issued an ultimatum to the Nets to force his way out of the team. He reportedly asked owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and Steve Nash and Sean Marks, basically calling for the […] The post Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News
If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
Look: Yankees Outfielder Aaron Hicks' Embarrassing Misplay Going Viral
The Yankees were once the hottest team in baseball. How far they've since fallen. The AL East ballclub's woes continue this Monday night, courtesy of outfielder Aaron Hicks. Hicks, 32, had a relatively routine flyball make its way out to him in center field in the Yankees-Rays game tonight. But he couldn't find the ball and it dropped a few feet beside him.
Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality
There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is one of the most dangerous partnerships in the NBA today. Their recent run to the NBA Finals is a clear testament to this fact. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Derek Fisher, however, he believes that Tatum and Brown still […] The post Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
