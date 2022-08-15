CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported seven deaths Thursday morning, with a total of 7,230 deaths in the state attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old male from Jackson County, a 46-year old male from Logan County, a 71-year old female from Raleigh County, an 84-year old male from Putnam County, a 97-year old male from Harrison County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 84-year old female from Kanawha County.

