17-Year-Old Jaden Prouty Hospitalized Following a Motor Vehicle Crash In Calvin Township (Calvin Township, MI)
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle crash occurred on Saturday night.
Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reported that the crash occurred at around 7:53 p.m on Union Road near Center [..]
More Michigan News from Nationwide Report™
- Recent Michigan Accident News - Statewide
- Recent Detroit Accident News
- Recent Grand Rapids Accident News
- Recent Warren Accident News
- Search My City in Michigan
Michigan Resources from Nationwide Report™
- Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
- Need Help Finding a Michigan Police Accident Report Online? Request a Free Accident Report.
- Injured from a Car Accident in Michigan? Request a Free Settlement Estimate.
Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0