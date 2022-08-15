Read full article on original website
Related
tmpresale.com
Trey Anastasio Band And Goose at The Oncenter in Syracuse Nov 18, 2022 – presale code
The Trey Anastasio Band And Goose presale code has just been published. Anyone with this presale code will have the chance to buy tickets before they go on sale. This could very well be your only opportunity ever to see Trey Anastasio Band And Goose live in Syracuse, NY!. Here...
tmpresale.com
Trey Anastasio Band And Goose at Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse Nov 18, 2022 – presale password
The new Trey Anastasio Band And Goose presale password is now available to our members! While this special presale offer exists, you have the chance to buy tickets for Trey Anastasio Band And Goose before anyone else. If you don’t order your tickets to Trey Anastasio Band And Goose’s show...
Earth, Wind & Fire and Santana perform in Syracuse (concert set list, photos)
Two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performers played a lifetime of hits at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Wednesday night. Earth, Wind & Fire and Santana played to an estimated 14,000 people at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse, getting the crowd to dance to hits like “Serpentine Fire,” “September,” “Evil Ways” and “Smooth.” EWF featured original bassist Verdine White and longtime members Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson, all aged 71, and Santana was led by 75-year-old guitar legend Carlos Santana and his wife, drummer Cindy Blackman.
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire bring decades of joy to Syracuse (concert review, photos)
Wednesday night’s concert at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview can be summed up in one word: Joy. Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire brought decades of hits to the St. Joe’s Amp as part of their joint “Miraculous Supernatural Tour.” An estimated 14,000 fans attended the show, which was the two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performers’ first time at the Syracuse amphitheater.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Finger Lakes Music, Comedy, & Cannabis Festival returns
The 2nd Annual Finger Lakes Music, Comedy, and Cannabis Festival will return to the Trumansburg Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 24th.
localsyr.com
‘Cinderella’ reunion, retiring in Syracuse, and more
(WSYR-TV) — Allison and Tim talk about the ABC ‘Cinderella’ reunion, the anniversary of Elvis’s death, and living in Syracuse after retirement. The ‘Cinderella’ reunion is set to air Tuesday Aug. 23 at 8/7c on ABC to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella.’ The cast includes Whoopi Goldberg, Jason Alexander, Brandy, and Bernadette Peters. The reunion will be followed by the first broadcast of the original film in 20 years.
mysouthsidestand.com
A Tiny Home for Two
There’s a new home on West Ostrander Avenue in Syracuse’s Brighton neighborhood. What was once an empty house, engulfed by overgrown trees and high grass, is now a charming, beige and pale green home with patio chairs and a multicolored, ceramic address plaque. A Tiny Home for Good,...
localsyr.com
One week out: Vendors prepare for the return of the NYS Fair amid rising inflation
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fairgrounds were hustling and bustling with workers setting up vendors and other attractions just a week ahead of opening day. From the midway rides to Chevy Court and everything in between preparation for the Great New York State Fair is in full swing and ‘Bosco’s at the Fair’ owner, Steve Bosco was right alongside everyone getting his stand ready.
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsyr.com
Newsmakers: Poverty in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — This week’s guest on Newsmakers is NewsChannel 9 reporter Madison Moore, who recently created a five-piece special focusing on the massive issue of youth poverty in Syracuse. The special, called “City in Crisis: Combating Child Poverty,” looks into statistics, how local organizations are trying to help,...
Eat More! Try 1 for $2 at New York State Fair
With over 100 vendors, there's lots of food and drinks to taste at the New York State Fair this year. And you can try even more with the 1 for $2 deal. We want to encourage fairgoers to try more of the great food and beverages available at the Fair. That’s why we have come up with an exciting new promotional effort, Try 1 for $2.
Former Utica Meteorologist Hospitalized, GoFund Me Started
A former Utica Meteorologist is currently hospitalized in South Carolina after suffering a brain hemorrhagic stroke recently, and friends have started a GoFundMe page to pay for medical expenses according to an online post. Rich Lupia, who worked as a meteorologist at WKTV for several years, recently moved his family...
Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo
If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you. The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SUNY Oswego
OzThrift Sale continues today; will offer community days this weekend
The OzThrift Sale that supports sustainability, while offering outstanding bargains to shoppers, continues today and opens up to the greater Oswego community on Saturday and Sunday. The Sustainability Office coordinates this event unfolding in the Swetman Gym and Room 133 of Marano Campus Center, which offers new-to-you treasures including clothing,...
petbusiness
CountryMax Begins Construction on 19th Store
CountryMax Stores, a family-owned business with retail stores across Upstate New York, has begun building its 19th location, 1651 Clark Street Road, Auburn, NY. CountryMax Stores feature all major brands of dog and cat food, wild bird seed and feeders, lawn and garden essentials, backyard and home decor, climate-controlled small pet rooms, “country store” food products, and locally made hot sauces.
mylittlefalls.com
Butter has arrived in Syracuse
More than 800 pounds of butter has arrived at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, N.Y., as construction of one of Central New York’s best-kept secrets and most beloved attractions gets underway – the 54th Annual American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture, sponsored by Wegmans. Sculptors...
Come inside the mansion built for the ‘richest man in Syracuse’ (Beyond the Front Door)
Syracuse is brimming with old buildings. The city is a tapestry of majestic mansions and imposing relics of industry. Some have been lost, while others are still loved or being brought back to life and vitality. My name is David Haas and I’ve spent years exploring and photographing the beautiful...
localsyr.com
Joe is looking for an active and loving family: Petsavers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Joe the “German Husky” at the CNY SPCA in Syracuse. Joe is believed to be a Siberian Husky and German Shepherd...
With one major move, Skaneateles company is finding success in diversifying staff
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Two years ago, ChaseDesign set a goal of diversifying its workforce by hiring more people of varying races, ethnicities and cultural backgrounds. That wasn’t easy to do in Skaneateles, its home for the past 56 years, where nearly everyone is white.
CNY Inspirations: Purpose
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. You begin to learn “purpose” when you move out of God’s way and allow Him to take the lead. I use to live in Seat Pleasant, MD outside Southeast DC. My 3rd floor room in July reached 100 degrees during the day and 90 degrees at night. Additionally, there were three levels of poverty, addiction, and mental health crisis to deal with. Through this, I was struck with an epiphany.
Syracuse schools spend $1 million to buy school supplies for 20,000 students
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse is spending $1 million to buy school supplies for every student in the district before the start of the school year. “We recognize that some families are struggling to fill these lists for the children,” said Anthony Davis, interim superintendent for the district. “We just want to make sure that we’re doing our part to help as much as we possibly can.”
Comments / 1