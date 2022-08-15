ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Earth, Wind & Fire and Santana perform in Syracuse (concert set list, photos)

Two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performers played a lifetime of hits at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Wednesday night. Earth, Wind & Fire and Santana played to an estimated 14,000 people at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse, getting the crowd to dance to hits like “Serpentine Fire,” “September,” “Evil Ways” and “Smooth.” EWF featured original bassist Verdine White and longtime members Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson, all aged 71, and Santana was led by 75-year-old guitar legend Carlos Santana and his wife, drummer Cindy Blackman.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire bring decades of joy to Syracuse (concert review, photos)

Wednesday night’s concert at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview can be summed up in one word: Joy. Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire brought decades of hits to the St. Joe’s Amp as part of their joint “Miraculous Supernatural Tour.” An estimated 14,000 fans attended the show, which was the two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performers’ first time at the Syracuse amphitheater.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
City
Syracuse, NY
localsyr.com

‘Cinderella’ reunion, retiring in Syracuse, and more

(WSYR-TV) — Allison and Tim talk about the ABC ‘Cinderella’ reunion, the anniversary of Elvis’s death, and living in Syracuse after retirement. The ‘Cinderella’ reunion is set to air Tuesday Aug. 23 at 8/7c on ABC to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella.’ The cast includes Whoopi Goldberg, Jason Alexander, Brandy, and Bernadette Peters. The reunion will be followed by the first broadcast of the original film in 20 years.
SYRACUSE, NY
mysouthsidestand.com

A Tiny Home for Two

There’s a new home on West Ostrander Avenue in Syracuse’s Brighton neighborhood. What was once an empty house, engulfed by overgrown trees and high grass, is now a charming, beige and pale green home with patio chairs and a multicolored, ceramic address plaque. A Tiny Home for Good,...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

One week out: Vendors prepare for the return of the NYS Fair amid rising inflation

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fairgrounds were hustling and bustling with workers setting up vendors and other attractions just a week ahead of opening day. From the midway rides to Chevy Court and everything in between preparation for the Great New York State Fair is in full swing and ‘Bosco’s at the Fair’ owner, Steve Bosco was right alongside everyone getting his stand ready.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Newsmakers: Poverty in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — This week’s guest on Newsmakers is NewsChannel 9 reporter Madison Moore, who recently created a five-piece special focusing on the massive issue of youth poverty in Syracuse. The special, called “City in Crisis: Combating Child Poverty,” looks into statistics, how local organizations are trying to help,...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Eat More! Try 1 for $2 at New York State Fair

With over 100 vendors, there's lots of food and drinks to taste at the New York State Fair this year. And you can try even more with the 1 for $2 deal. We want to encourage fairgoers to try more of the great food and beverages available at the Fair. That’s why we have come up with an exciting new promotional effort, Try 1 for $2.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Former Utica Meteorologist Hospitalized, GoFund Me Started

A former Utica Meteorologist is currently hospitalized in South Carolina after suffering a brain hemorrhagic stroke recently, and friends have started a GoFundMe page to pay for medical expenses according to an online post. Rich Lupia, who worked as a meteorologist at WKTV for several years, recently moved his family...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Have Family Fun At No Cost At This Central NY Zoo

If you want to take advantage of a night of free family fun with the family here in Central New York, then this is the event for you. The Utica Zoo is hosting their annual FREE Admission Nights this summer. Their second free night this year allows parents to bring the entire family to the zoo at no additional cost.
UTICA, NY
SUNY Oswego

OzThrift Sale continues today; will offer community days this weekend

The OzThrift Sale that supports sustainability, while offering outstanding bargains to shoppers, continues today and opens up to the greater Oswego community on Saturday and Sunday. The Sustainability Office coordinates this event unfolding in the Swetman Gym and Room 133 of Marano Campus Center, which offers new-to-you treasures including clothing,...
OSWEGO, NY
petbusiness

CountryMax Begins Construction on 19th Store

CountryMax Stores, a family-owned business with retail stores across Upstate New York, has begun building its 19th location, 1651 Clark Street Road, Auburn, NY. CountryMax Stores feature all major brands of dog and cat food, wild bird seed and feeders, lawn and garden essentials, backyard and home decor, climate-controlled small pet rooms, “country store” food products, and locally made hot sauces.
AUBURN, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Butter has arrived in Syracuse

More than 800 pounds of butter has arrived at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, N.Y., as construction of one of Central New York’s best-kept secrets and most beloved attractions gets underway – the 54th Annual American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture, sponsored by Wegmans. Sculptors...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Joe is looking for an active and loving family: Petsavers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Joe the “German Husky” at the CNY SPCA in Syracuse. Joe is believed to be a Siberian Husky and German Shepherd...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Purpose

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. You begin to learn “purpose” when you move out of God’s way and allow Him to take the lead. I use to live in Seat Pleasant, MD outside Southeast DC. My 3rd floor room in July reached 100 degrees during the day and 90 degrees at night. Additionally, there were three levels of poverty, addiction, and mental health crisis to deal with. Through this, I was struck with an epiphany.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse schools spend $1 million to buy school supplies for 20,000 students

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse is spending $1 million to buy school supplies for every student in the district before the start of the school year. “We recognize that some families are struggling to fill these lists for the children,” said Anthony Davis, interim superintendent for the district. “We just want to make sure that we’re doing our part to help as much as we possibly can.”
SYRACUSE, NY

