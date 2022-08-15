Crypto lender Nexo is taking legal action against its former director, Georgi Shulev, on claims that he failed to keep his side of a settlement agreement, according to Law360. Nexo asked the U.K. High Court to order Georgi Shulev to transfer nine crypto assets to the company, including bitcoin and ether. That was supposed to be a condition of a settlement agreement under which Shulev would receive $1 million. The lender claims that it has been locked out of trading platform BitMEX during a time when the value in cryptocurrencies declined, resulting in losses of $7.9 million.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO