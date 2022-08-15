Read full article on original website
Crypto Lender Nexo Sues Former Director Over $7.9M Trading Loss: Report
Crypto lender Nexo is taking legal action against its former director, Georgi Shulev, on claims that he failed to keep his side of a settlement agreement, according to Law360. Nexo asked the U.K. High Court to order Georgi Shulev to transfer nine crypto assets to the company, including bitcoin and ether. That was supposed to be a condition of a settlement agreement under which Shulev would receive $1 million. The lender claims that it has been locked out of trading platform BitMEX during a time when the value in cryptocurrencies declined, resulting in losses of $7.9 million.
Buzz Over Potential Ethereum Hard Fork Token Fizzles as Price Tanks
Earlier this month, some cryptocurrency exchanges rushed to list ETHPOW, the token of a potential, duplicate Ethereum protocol, betting that crypto traders would want to speculate on the token's price even before its launch. After more than a week of trading, their expectations have fizzled as crypto traders’ appetite have...
Are Blockchain Bridges Safe? Why Bridges Are Targets of Hacks
In March 2022, over $625 million worth of cryptocurrencies were stolen from the Ronin Bridge protocol as a result of a malicious attack from hackers, marking the event as one of the biggest cryptocurrency heists ever. In June, Harmony One’s Horizon Bridge lost over $100 million in an attack. In August, another $200 million was lost from the Nomad Bridge as a consequence of an exploit of a vulnerability in its underlying technology — smart contracts.
Tornado Cash Fallout: Can Ethereum Be Censored?
With the sanctioning of Tornado Cash last week, the cryptoverse has been rife with speculation about how far protocols and companies will go to comply with government regulations. Underneath this debate, a key question is being tested: Can Ethereum be censored? The answer isn’t as simple as “yes” or ”no,”...
Coinbase CEO Suggests Exchange Won't Censor Transactions on Ethereum
Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) would rather quit the Ethereum staking business than censor the network to comply with sanctions, CEO Brian Armstrong suggested in a tweet on Wednesday. On Twitter, Ethereum developer Lefteris Karapetsas asked Coinbase, Kraken and other centralized exchanges what they would do should the U.S. government demand...
China vows to support digitalisation of 4,000-6,000 small firms by 2025
BEIJING, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China will support around 300 service platforms to help with the digital transformation of 4,000-6,000 small- and medium-sized enterprises till 2025, the country's industry and information technology ministry and finance ministry said on Wednesday.
Is Filecoin Network's Incentive Plan Sustainable? Crypto Analysts Want to Know
That's what crypto analysts are wondering about the Filecoin incentive program, the driver behind the bulk of the blockchain project's growth. Filecoin was launched in 2020 to decentralize the data storage business, providing an alternative to industry giants like Amazon (AMZN) at nearly a thousandth of the cost. At its...
Solana’s Biggest DeFi Lender Is Leaning Into 'Permissionless' Loan Markets
Solend is giving the same “permissionless” principles underpinning decentralized exchanges’ limitless token listings a try on Solana Network’s cryptocurrency lending market. The biggest decentralized finance (DeFi) lender on Solana is letting anyone with 100 SLND (around a $70 fee) and some assets to spare spin up...
Ethereum’s Merge Will Increase Its Use Cases and Drive Its Investment Narrative
The most widely used blockchain, Ethereum, is set to undergo a major upgrade to its protocol, from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, sometime next month. The upgrade will bring significant changes to the Ethereum network and potentially change the investment outlook for the popular blockchain. For that reason, advisors should be prepared...
Crypto Investing Giant Paradigm Leads $20M Round for Fractional NFT Protocol
Fractional, a protocol that enables collective ownership and governance of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), is rebranding as Tessera, and it also revealed a $20 million funding round led by crypto-native investment giant Paradigm that closed earlier this summer. NFTs are unique digital assets such as images or music that include proof...
Tencent veterans secure $13M to build cross-chain decentralized identities
Bit-powered identities come in the form of its namesake domain name. This is how it works: pick a .bit alias, link it up with the addresses of your crypto or NFT wallets that .bit currently supports, and all the data and assets from those wallets will now sit under .bit’s “data container” and be displayed on your .bit page.
The BlackRock Trust: Crypto Legitimacy or the Beginning of the End for Bitcoin?
After BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announced on Aug. 11 that it will launch a private bitcoin trust for its clients, some crypto enthusiasts said the move could legitimize the digital asset in the eyes of more traditional investors. BlackRock’s new private trust will make bitcoin available...
First Mover Americas: BTC Dips Below $24K as Ether Holds Strength
Price Point: Ether gains as BTC struggles and dogecoin surges overnight ahead of its "Dogechain" launch. Huobi Global announced it will stop offering derivatives trading services to users in New Zealand. Market Moves: Could a BTC bottom indicator have marked a price bottom for the cryptocurrency?. Chart of The Day:...
US Fed Reminds Banks to Check for Legal Permissibility Before Offering Crypto-Related Services
The U.S. Federal Reserve published an open letter Tuesday directing Fed-supervised banks to make sure they check first that any crypto-related activities they want to undertake are legally allowed. The letter, signed by Director of Supervision and Regulation Michael Gibson and Director of Consumer and Community Affairs Eric Belsky, opened...
In Crypto, Base Layer Security Isn’t Enough
Earlier this week a new type of stablecoin (aUSD), built on a platform (Acala), which itself was built on a blockchain (Polkadot), fell from its $1 peg to $0.009 (which rounds to zero as far as I’m concerned), following an attack on one of the platform’s liquidity pools. If the words following “attack on” seem to be oddly specific, that’s because they are.
Crypto Broker Genesis Cutting 20% of Workforce as CEO Michael Moro Exits
Genesis CEO Michael Moro is stepping down as the company slashes 20% of its 260-person workforce following major losses tied to the collapse of Three Arrows Capital earlier this summer, reports Bloomberg. Genesis – owned by Digital Currency Group (DCG), which is also the parent of CoinDesk – filed a...
CME Group Adds to Crypto Offerings With Ether Options
Derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) plans to start offering options for ether (ETH) futures on Sept. 12, the company said in a statement Thursday. The offering will add to CME's existing crypto products, which include bitcoin and ether futures, and bitcoin options. The overwhelming majority of ether options trading...
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Lower as US Futures Slide; Ether Continues to Steal Crypto Market Share
Price Point: The action was in dogecoin (DOGE) Wednesday as bitcoin slid in sync with traditional markets. Celsius Network offers a financial update in U.S. bankruptcy proceedings as the cash-flow situation looks increasingly bleak. Market Moves: Is there a flippening happening? Ether still has a ways to go before its...
Argentina Ethereum Conference Highlights Crypto’s Growing Reach in the Country
Last Thursday, while the Argentine government was announcing that July inflation had reached a whopping 7.4%, the highest monthly rate in 20 years, thousands of locals were walking into the Convention Center in Buenos Aires for the start of ETHLatam. Robust attendance at the event made sense in Buenos Aires....
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin and Ether Fall; Angry That Hodlnaut Has Frozen Your Funds? Too Bad, It’s in the Terms and Conditions
Prices: Bitcoin falls below $24K before recovering slightly; ether is down. Insights: Crypto savings platform Hodlnaut angered users by freezing withdrawals, but the law may be on the company's side if there's ever a court case. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders...
