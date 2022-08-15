ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KVAL

Crash just misses traffic signal post; driver found to have warrants and arrested

EUGENE, Ore. — A crash in Eugene late Tuesday night led to the owner of the car being arrested on unrelated warrants, Eugene Police say. At 11:43 p.m. on August 16, Eugene Police received report of a crash on W. 7th Avenue and Garfield Street, where a Saturn sedan went onto a sidewalk and almost collided with a traffic signal post.
EUGENE, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO VEHICLE CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, August 15, 2022, at about 2:40 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 SB near milepost 277. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic, operated by Jacob Hernandez-Arellano, age...
MARION COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Crash I-5, Marion Co., Aug. 17

On Monday August 15, 2022, at about 2:40 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 SB near milepost 277. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic, operated by Jacob Hernandez-Arellano, age (18), of Salem, was driving southbound and made a lane change from the left lane to the middle lane into the path of a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck with trailer, operated by Jasvir Singh, age (52), of Yuba City, California. The vehicles crashed and came to rest a short distance away in the right lane and shoulder. Hernandez-Arellano was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. A juvenile passenger in the Honda Civic received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Salem Memorial Hospital. Singh was not injured. Southbound Interstate 5 was closed for about 2 ½ hours. OSP was assisted by Life Flight, Aurora Fire, Metro West Ambulance, Falck Ambulance, TVFR, Woodburn Fire, and ODOT.
MARION COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

THREE DEAD, DRIVER CRITICALLY INJURED IN SUSPECTED DUII CRASH

Three people have died, and a fourth is in critical condition following a suspected DUII crash late Tuesday night. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before midnight, a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road where he observed debris in the roadway. O’Dell said the deputy stopped to investigate and spotted a crashed convertible.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Woman speaks out about road rage attack; suspect arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- 61-year-old Jeffery Louis Medina was arrested in connection to the assault of two women, including Julie Willits in an alleged road rage incident. Medina now faces second degree assault charges. "My grandbabies just kept screaming, 'she's dead,'" said Willits, one of the assault victims. "There was so...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
philomathnews.com

Motorcyclist crashes on Decker Road Monday afternoon

A 78-year-old man was injured Monday afternoon in a crash involving a single motorcycle on Decker Road just east of Decker Ridge Road, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of the incident at 1:42 p.m. and found the man in the middle of Decker Road on his back. Capt. Rich Saalsaa, Philomath Fire & Rescue public information officer, said the man was stabilized, placed on a backboard and transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
PHILOMATH, OR
KATU.com

Driver dies in crash with semi on I-5 north of Woodburn

WOODBURN, Ore. — An 18-year-old driver died Monday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 5 southbound north of Woodburn, state troopers said. The crash was reported at about 2:40 p.m. near milepost 277 in Marion County, according to Oregon State Police. The crash investigation extended into the evening commute.
WOODBURN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED DUII WRECK

A Roseburg man was cited after an alleged DUII wreck Tuesday night. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 7:30 p.m. 28-year old Gage Burgess was driving southbound at a high rate of speed on Melqua Road approaching Tranquil Lane when he went into the ditch on the right side of the road and rolled his SUV.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING POLICE

Roseburg Police jailed a woman after she fled from police on Monday. An RPD report said at 4:30 p.m. the 30-year old, who had a warrant for her arrest, was seen by an off-duty officer at a business on Northwest Aviation Drive. As an on-duty officer arrived, the suspect got into her vehicle and drove away. The officer followed the woman and conducted a traffic stop on her vehicle.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Police: Unlicensed Roseburg driver runs over man lying in roadway

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was cited after he reportedly ran over a person lying in the roadway, according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report that a 53-year-old Roseburg man had both legs ran over by a Roseburg man, 56, driving a Ford Explorer.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGEDLY BREAKING INTO A VEHICLE

A Roseburg man was cited after allegedly breaking into a vehicle early Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 12:40 a.m. the 32-year allegedly entered a vehicle in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street, and stole various items from inside. He was identified as a suspect, located and subsequently assisted officers with retrieving the stolen items.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Man arrested after firing shots in Eugene neighborhood, police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in police custody after firing a handgun in a residential neighborhood and barricading himself in his home, Eugene Police Department said. According to the EPD, they received several reports of gunshots in the 1700 block of Balboa Street at about 8:50 p.m. on August 15. Police say an investigation revealed the shots came from a residence occupied by Douglas Rodger Engel, 50. Police say they attempted to contact Engel by phone and ask him to leave the home, but he refused.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Car crash causes power outage, leaves driver injured

EUGENE, Ore. -- A section of Cal Young Road was closed earlier Monday morning due to a single-vehicle crash. Crews were called to Oakway Road and Cal Young Road at about 7:15 a.m. on August 15. When they arrived, they found a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole head-on, snapping it at the base. Officials say the driver was heading home, and it is currently unclear why the driver crashed. Officials say they do not think impairment was a contributing factor to the crash.
EUGENE, OR

