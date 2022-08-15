ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

LB target Marcellius Pulliam names Auburn in his top schools

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hzy0O_0hHko18l00

Auburn made the final eight teams for Marcellius Pulliam.

The Auburn Tigers have picked up some momentum with Sandy Creek 3-star linebacker Marcellius Pulliam.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker was most recently on campus during Big Cat Weekend on July 30th. He must have interest in what Auburn has to offer as the Tigers made the cut in his top eight schools.

His top eight schools are Auburn, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, and Mississippi State.

Pulliam is forming a strong relationship with Auburn linebackers coach Christian Robinson.

“Coach C-Rob, we chop it up almost every week,” Pullium told On3. “Every time he’s got a moment and I’ve got a moment we’re always on the phone laughing it up and talking football. It’s a great relationship between me and him.”

Pulliam will be in Miami on October eighth for an official visit to watch the Hurricanes play the North Carolina Tar Heels.

He will be in Auburn on September 24the to see the Tigers host Missouri.

He plans to visit Kentucky on October 15th.

"He is a really interesting player to come across my desk, and I get it," Sports Illustrated's John Garcia said of Pulliam. "There is some old school in him from a linebacking perspective. He is a very instinctive, downhill linebacker prospect. He played a lot of special teams as well, where he blocked a few kicks as a junior in 2021. There's a whole lot of instincts going on here with him.

Both On3 and 247 Sports have Auburn listed as the favorite to land Pulliam.

WSAV News 3

Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Ga.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s […]
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn specialist reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal

Auburn expects kicker Anders Carlson to be ready for the start of the 2022 season after he suffered an ACL injury late last season. That means there’s not expected to be much work for other kickers on the Tigers’ roster this fall. On Tuesday, it was reported that...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Coaches preview: Tuskegee football coach Reginald Ruffin

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get to know your local college football coaches! Each night, WSFA sports director Rosie Langello goes one on one with a college coach in the area to find about more about the man behind the coach. For the next few nights, enjoy in-depth interviews that feature...
TUSKEGEE, AL
wrbl.com

In The Trenches: Episode 4 “The School On Da Hill”

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Carver High School is also famously known as the school “On Da Hill”. Their recent football success has forced the Tigers reputation to sky rocket around the state of Georgia. In the Fountain City, the Tigers have always had a very strong following among their fans and alumni. In the 4th episode of “In The Trenches”, we spoke with former and current players about what Carver means to their community.
COLUMBUS, GA
Alabama Now

Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him

A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
AUBURN, AL
Post-Searchlight

Miss Bush weds Mr. Buerster in Columbus Outdoor Ceremony

Kay Elizabeth Bush, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lane Bush of Bainbridge, Georgia became the bride of Shane Michael Buerster, on April 23, 2022. The bride is the granddaughter of Patsy Kay Taylor Bush of Colquitt, Georgia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Edmund Buerster...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
