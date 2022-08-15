ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya Nails The ‘Barbiecore’ Trend In A Valentino Mini Dress For Her Latest Photoshoot

By Marissa Matozzo
 4 days ago
Shutterstock

Zendaya starred in Valentino‘s latest “PP Pink” Fall 2022 Ready-to-Wear ad campaign and took the ‘Barbiecore’ trend to a whole new level! The Euphoria star, 25, donned a monochromatic get-up complete of a bright pink 60s-esque mini dress, matching tights underneath, arm-length operatic gloves, sky-high heeled boots, and a mini purse to accessorize, all in the same rosy hue. So chic!

In one of the main images from the new campaign, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress wore the luxury Italian label’s ‘Bow-Detailed Wool-Silk Mini Dress,’ along with the new ‘Garavani Knit Tights,’ ‘Garavani V-Logo Signature Gloves,’ ‘Garavani Club Leather Boots,’ and the ‘One Stud Mini Leather Bag’ to top it all off.

For the shoot, Zendaya wore her long, wavy hair down and parted in the middle to frame her stunning facial features. From her dress’s cinched waist, curve-hugging fit with a thigh-skimming hemline to the all-matching accessorizes to her playful pose, many fans were quick to point out how she looked “Barbie-esque.”

Zendaya shared her quirky, bubblegum photoshoot highlights in an Instagram post for her 150 million followers, including the main shot of her in front of an eye-catching pink background. While garnering millions of likes and thousands of comments from fans, she captioned her post, “PP Pink” with heart emojis and tagged her team. In another shot, she can be seen wearing another all-pink ensemble, but with different pieces. For her other look, Zendaya rocked an oversized blazer, a sheer, rose-tinted tank top, low-waisted trousers and a slightly different purse to accessorize.

Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough of both outfits, and were quick to let the Dune alum know in her comment section. “C’mon Barbie let’s go party” wrote one user, while another fan added, “absolutely stunning candy dream.” Someone else commented, “Yesss so pretty in pink!” and we couldn’t agree more.

