Springfield, IL

Man shot on N. Van Dyke in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 900 block of N. Van Dyke in Decatur Wednesday. WAND crews responded to a report of a heavy police presence on the corner of N. Van Dyke and King St. We learned a 25-year-old man had been...
DECATUR, IL
Man pleads not guilty in street racing crash that injured teacher

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man has pleaded not guilty in a street racing crash that injured a local teacher. Rashean D. Vorties, 27, is accused of causing a two-vehicle crash outside St. Teresa High School in April. That crash seriously injured St. Teresa High School teacher Amber Johnson.
DECATUR, IL
Decatur Police: Man in surgery after shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Decatur Wednesday evening. Decatur Police Sergeant Matt Daniels said officers were dispatched to the area of North Van Dyke Street and West King Streets around 7:15 p.m. and found the victim there with a gunshot wound. He was […]
DECATUR, IL
Springfield Fire responds to house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield responded to and extinguished a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire happened at 419 North 16th Street at 6:37 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire on the house’s side porch, which subsequently spread to a bathroom. They were able to extinguish the fire, the cause of which […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Driver killed in Hartford crash identified

A two-vehicle traffic accident on Route Three at 7th Street in Hartford, Tuesday afternoon, claimed the life of a Bethalto man. The Madison County coroner’s office identified the victim as 63-year-old Jeffrey Hasenjaeger. Investigators say Hasenjaeger was headed southbound on Route 3 and turned east onto 7th Street, where...
HARTFORD, IL
Coroner identifies man killed by train

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the man who was hit and killed by a train in Springfield on Friday. Allmon identified the deceased individual as Darrell Hall, 51 of Springfield. Allmon said that Hall was walking in the 1500 block of Percy Avenue when he was hit. Hall was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed Sunday night in Springfield. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Roosevelt Sims, 42 of Springfield. Sims was shot multiple times near North 8th and East Division Streets and was taken […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Man pleads not guilty in deadly shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder charges in a Decatur shooting. Jackie Deberry, 46, entered his plea on Wednesday. He's accused of shooting Tiebryis May, 22, late last month. May later died at the hospital after police say he was shot...
DECATUR, IL
Man dead after shooting, says Sangamon Co. coroner

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said a man died after being shot several times. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon stated a 42-year-old man was brought into the hospital from a Springfield house. He was pronounced dead around 12:30 a.m. Monday. His identity has not yet been released. An autopsy was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield man arrested for vehicle burglaries in Christian County

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man faces charges after authorities say he burglarized multiple vehicles in Christian County. Sangamon County Sheriff's deputies arrested Drearion L. Neal, 18, and a juvenile male last month on burglary charges. Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettlekamp says their arrests came after someone broke...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Armed and dangerous murder suspect captured

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Decatur Police say Robinson was captured at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of east Sedgwick Street. Police are searching for a man wanted for murdering Arrion McClelland. Dionte A. Robinson, 24, is wanted on a charge of first degree murder. Police...
DECATUR, IL
Police ask for help in Petersburg cold case murder

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Illinois State Police with a cold case Homicide Investigation that occurred On October 15th, 2015 where Olen Randall was found deceased at a residence located at 303 W. Adams Street in Petersburg, Illinois. Olen Randall’s...
PETERSBURG, IL
Young boy badly hurt in dog attack

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A little boy was bit by a dog Tuesday afternoon on Bloomington’s east side. Bloomington Police confirmed a large dog attacked the child in the 1100 block of Chatham Lane, near East Empire Street. Police said the boy had severe lacerations, and family...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Macon County Sheriff's deputies now equipped with body cameras

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Macon County Sheriff's deputies are now wearing body cameras. Starting this week, the patrol division will be wearing the body worn cameras (BWC). Wearing the BWCs is in compliance with the directive mandated by a new Illinois law, which is also known as the SAFE-T...
MACON COUNTY, IL
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police released further details about a Sunday shooting that resulted in a man’s death. In a news release, officers said it happened around 9 p.m. near North 8th and East Division streets. When police got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Officers started […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Lincoln police officer recognized

LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS) — Lincoln Police Officer Christy Fruge was awarded the Illinois Juvenile Officers Association Distinguished Service Award for 2022. This award is one of the highest honors an officer can receive from the Juvenile Officers Association. Officer Fruge was nominated for this award based on her performance...
LINCOLN, IL
Man arrested in homicide

A Springfield man has been arrested and charged with three counts of first degree murder in the shooting death of a man last night (Sun). Around 8:50 p.m. Springfield Police responded to the 1100 block of north 8th Street for a report of a shooting. Officers found the victim who...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Murder charges dismissed in death of liquor store owner

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of murdering a Decatur liquor store owner. John M. Betscher, 63, was found dead on the floor of Jb's North, a liquor/convenience store, in November of 2020. Macon County Coroner Michael Day said Betscher died from multiple...
DECATUR, IL

