ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Thief steals packages from Cape Coral home with children’s soccer gear inside

By Gage Goulding
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mTeUi_0hHkmzVK00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WBBH) — A man was caught on camera walking up to a Cape Coral home and stealing several packages from the front porch.

Security cameras recorded the man wearing a light-colored shirt, black shorts, and a backward hat taking off with the packages Thursday around 6:45 p.m.

The camera footage then shows him entering what appears to be a dark-colored sedan.

Inside the packages is well over $400 in soccer gear that a single mother ordered for her 11-year-old daughter, she told NBC-2.

The items include cleats, shinguards, a custom bag with her daughter’s name and team number, as well as jerseys bearing the girl’s name.

Investigators with the Cape Coral Police Department are currently investigating.

If you know who stole the packages, you can submit an anonymous online tip to SWFL CrimeStoppers or call 1-800-780-TIPS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral woman accused of speeding car through park to hit boyfriend

An 18-year-old Cape Coral woman was arrested on Sunday after police say she sped her car through a public park to hit her boyfriend with it. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Yazmin Pasley was arrested after the Cape Coral Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance at a park not named in the arrest report. The calls indicated that a woman later identified as Pasley was speeding a blue car through the park and ran it into a man sitting on a bench.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect wanted for burglary at North Fort Myers restaurant

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are looking for tips about a burglary at a North Fort Myers restaurant on Friday. Crime Stoppers says the suspect in the photo above broke into Tortillería y Taquería La Bamba on Friday through the ductwork. They say the suspect caused damage while entering the business and took cash when inside.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man arrested after firing gun; claims he tried to disperse brawl

A Cape Coral man was arrested on Friday morning after reports that he fired a gun outside a restaurant, but he claims he was trying to disperse a brawl in the parking lot. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Ryan Schleiden, 22, was arrested at around 3 a.m., an hour after they had begun an investigation. At around 2 a.m. on Friday, CCPD officers went to Hurricane Grill and Wings, located at 756 SW Pine Island Road, after reports of someone firing a gun during a large fight between a large group of people in the parking lot. One caller said a white BMW sped away from the scene.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral police file for ownership of arrested man’s animals

The Cape Coral Police Department has filed to take ownership of animals that belonged to a man accused of abusing them. According to court documents, CCPD filed for the ownership of 12 animals owned by Eric Belanger, 49, who was arrested on Friday and is accused of starving the animals. The filing is specifically to prevent the previous owners from maintaining ownership of the animals. The animals include seven dogs (five of which were found to be emaciated), two tortoises, two iguanas and a guinea pig.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC 2

Fort Myers kids discover clever solution to “porch pirates”

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It’s not often that kids can solve a real-world problem by playing with LEGOs, but a group in Fort Myers has managed to do just that. Members of the IMAG History and Science Center’s First LEGO League “Little Einsteins” team were disheartened at seeing the number of packages being stolen from homes by so-called “porch pirates”.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

17-year-old arrested after 2 teens injured in Lee County hit-and-run

A 17-year-old girl was arrested for a hit-and-run at a Lee County intersection on Thursday morning, which hurt two teenagers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. at the Orange River Boulevard and Lorriane Drive intersection. WINK News spoke to the family of the two...
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Thief#Property Crime#Nbc 2
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect wanted for fire at Fort Myers car dealership

The Fort Myers Police Department is looking for a man they say is responsible for a fire at a Fort Myers car dealership late Monday night. Firefighters had to put out a red Hummer at Global Wholesale Motor Company, located at 2225 Cleveland Ave. The crew worked quickly to stop the flames from spreading to other cars in the lot.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
NBC 2

Exotic Lizard found wandering in Fort Myers neighborhood

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A massive lizard was spotted Monday, wandering through the Briarcliff neighborhood of Fort Myers. It’s called a Monitor Lizard, one of several species of exotic reptiles that are popular pets in Florida. FWC said it’s likely an escaped pet, which is what can lead to them becoming invasive.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

New car washes proposed for two old restaurants in Naples area

Q: What is going in where the Joey D’s on Davis used to be in East Naples? I see the for sale sign is gone. Appreciate your insight. Q: I was driving past the old Pewter Mug location and saw a sign saying car wash coming soon. Is that correct? Seems like such a waste for that location.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Driver, teen dead in I-75 Charlotte County crash

A 39-year-old man and 16-year-old boy are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Charlotte County on Wednesday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling on I-75 at a high rate of speed near mile marker 155 when the 39-year-old driver lost control, entered the grass shoulder, rotated, collided with a tree and then caught fire.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

North Port Police Warn Wellen Park Trespassers

You may find sharks teeth but you may also find yourself in some hot water. Fossil hunters be aware that those digging in or even walking around posted construction areas in Wellen Park will be subject to felony trespassing charges. Yikes. Trespassing on any construction site is a felony. The areas can be dangerous with large holes, water intrusion, and heavy machinery. Those pretending that it’s just another day the beach pose a safety, security, and a liability concern. No trespassing signs are posted throughout but some are apparently living in the prehistoric age, not reading or ignoring the warnings. Unfortunately, some have already learned the hard way. Please don’t learn the hard way.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Watch: Shark swims close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach

A shark was caught on cam by a WINK News viewer swimming close to shore along Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples. Nikola V. captured it all on video earlier week. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Moped driver killed in Ortiz Avenue crash in Fort Myers

On Wednesday night, a deadly crash occurred between a truck and a moped on Ortiz Avenue at Dean Street in Fort Myers. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a moped driven by a 36-year-old Fort Myers man failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the path of a pickup truck around 6:45 p.m.
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy