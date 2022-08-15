Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
FEMA has new strategy to engage Native American tribes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has developed a new strategy to better engage with hundreds of Native American tribes facing climate change-related disasters. The agency announced plans to include the 574 federally recognized tribal nations in discussions about possible future dangers from climate change.
KELOLAND Media Group to launch 4 p.m. newscast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group will launch KELOLAND News First@4 beginning Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The newscast will feature one hour of news, weather and community information from the region’s leading news organization. Anchoring KELOLAND News First@4 will be veteran journalists Don Jorgensen and Kelli...
A doctor’s advice for parents on back-to-school shots
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Covid, the flu, monkeypox, and even polio, there are a lot of potential vaccinations to keep track of, especially as kids head back to school. As we head into what many hope will be our last pandemic school year, Dr. Chad Thury, who has kids in school himself, says covid is still the number one concern. And he expects polio, a disease once thought eradicated, will also cause concern among parents.
Impact Dental celebrates successful 1st year downtown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been many different restaurants over the years, but now the building on the corner of 10th and Minnesota is a dental office specializing in dentures and implants. Wednesday afternoon food was once again cooking up on the corner of 10th and Minnesota.
Update on Minnehaha County’s only medical marijuana dispensary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emmett Reistroffer and his partners in Genesis Farms LLC are planning for a possible 14 medical marijuana dispensaries in South Dakota. “Our priorities are (to open) in Rapid City, Aberdeen and Sioux Falls,” Reistroffer said. Genesis Farms is growing marijuana at a site...
United Childcare and Preschool closing September 30
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sixty children will need to find a new child care and preschool provider. United Childcare and Preschool, an independent charity that operates under a memorandum of understanding at Asbury United Methodist and First United Methodist churches, announced it will end all service operations on September 30. The nonprofit, which was founded in 1970, will then start a formal dissolution.
Silencer Central fastest growing company in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — He started his business in his basement 17 years ago as a part-time gig, but today it was announced that Brandon Maddox’s business, Silencer Central, is now one of the fastest growing companies in the nation. “Super excited, who would have thought that...
Unlocking the truth about South Dakota’s most infamous prison break of 1922
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s perhaps the most notorious prison break in South Dakota’s history. 100 years ago, four men escaped from the state penitentiary after kidnapping the warden and stabbing the deputy warden on August 17th, 1922. Their bold escape led to a massive manhunt...
Best of Yankton: City of Yankton
The City of Yankton’s goal is to provide exemplary experiences, services & spaces that create opportunities for everyone to learn, engage, and thrive. The city of Yankton is constantly growing and evolving with new businesses opening and updating spaces in the community. We’re here in Yankton to learn about two features that has brought more life to the community. Luke Youmans is the Recreation and City Events Manager. We stopped by to get details on the Huether Family Aquatics Center and Yankton’s Meridian District.
Best of Yankton: Yankton Thrive
While there is strength in numbers, there is also power in collaboration. That’s why in 2021, a group of organizations dedicated to economic growth merged to form Yankton Thrive. We met up with Tourism Director, Jay Gravholt and Workforce Development Director, Rita Nelson, to learn how this collaboration is making a difference.
7 storage units in Sioux Falls burglarized
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating after seven storage units were broken into. The storage units are located on the city’s northwest side, just south of Benson Road and Career Avenue. The burglary was reported on Wednesday, but police don’t know when the break-ins...
Shorter days are coming into their own
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a change that wasn’t really all that noticeable at first, but now that we’re in the middle of August…it can’t be ignored: Shorter days are coming into their own. Summer is going fast, and while the nights aren’t...
Power line down on construction equipment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews responded to an incident at a construction site in south-central Sioux Falls Thursday morning. Authorities were called for a power line down on a piece of equipment with a worker trapped inside. It happened in the area of 57th Street and W. Old Yankton Road.
Bad fuel; crane crash; new rape charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Georgia couple, on their way to the Strugis Motorcycle Rally, hit a roadblock in Sioux Falls. Emergency crews were called...
17-year-old runaway wanted in shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Robert Yellowbird, 17, of Sioux Falls has been identified by Rapid City police as a person of interest in an early morning shooting. According to an email sent out by the RCPD, several gunshots were reported in the area of Anamosa Street and Holcomb Avenue in Rapid City, and a juvenile was found on the ground with a gunshot wound.
Wanted teen; motorcycle pursuit; Wessington Springs man sentenced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Rapid City Police are looking for a teenager from Sioux Falls in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting. A Wessington Springs...
Police investigating social media sale robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A social media sale gone sour has two people without their merchandise or their phones. Yesterday afternoon a couple men arranged to meet with two others to sell a pair of shoes. After meeting in a parking lot of an apartment complex, the sellers were robbed at gunpoint.
Support Emily’s Hope at the Poker Run & Classic Car Show
Four years ago, KELOLAND News anchor Angela Kennecke lost her oldest daughter, Emily Groth, to fentanyl poisoning. Since then, Angela’s mission has been to spread awareness in hopes that no other parents will have to suffer this kind of loss. But Angela hasn’t been alone in her fight. She...
Sailing into the end of summer at Lake Poinsett
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even though the summer is winding down, some boaters at Lake Poinsett don’t seem to mind, because they’re sailing into fall and encouraging others to follow their lead. 9-year-old Genevieve Perkins of Sioux Falls was at the helm of her own sailboat...
Living your best life in Yankton
Today’s show was extra special. We traveled to Yankton to learn about all the things that make this city so great. We stopped by to hear about all the exciting and fun things coming up at this year’s Riverboat Days & Summer Arts Festival event. Mark your calendars for this weekend so you don’t miss out on all the fun!
