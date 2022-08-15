ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Josh Heupel updates Elijah Simmons' injury status

By Dan Harralson
 3 days ago
Tennessee scrimmaged for the first time during fall training camp Tuesday ahead of the 2022 season.

Following the Vols’ scrimmage, second-year head coach Josh Heupel met with media.

Heupel was asked about redshirt junior defensive lineman Elijah Simmons’ injury status.

“I think he’ll have an opportunity to participate here this next four-day block,” Heupel said of Simmons. “It was kind of a freak deal, but I don’t think it’s a long-term injury for him that will inhibit him in any way as we get closer to the season, but we got to get him back fully ready to go.”

Heupel also discussed if Simmons’ injury has set him back heading into the season.

“We’ll see when we get back,” Heupel said. “He’s been in great spirits. He said he’s feeling really good. We’ll figure out here as we get back on the grass here in a couple of days.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

