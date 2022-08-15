ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, IL

Local 4 WHBF

Milan boil order in effect

The Village of Milan has issued a boil order effective immediately and until further notice for residents, businesses and restaurants experiencing water loss from W. 11th Avenue and 10th Avenue W. to 13th Street W to First Avenue W to E. First Avenue to the Milan Parkway to 10th Avenue E.   For more information, […]
MILAN, IL
tspr.org

Potential tenant for former Burlington Shopko building

The former Shopko property in Burlington has been rezoned back to commercial space because a tenant is interested in the building. The store at 313 N. Roosevelt Ave. closed in the spring of 2019, along with dozens of the retail chain’s other locations, after the company filed for bankruptcy protection.
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Davenport seeks input on new $6M Main Street Landing

The City of Davenport will be hosting an open house forum Aug. 23 to seek input from residents for the planned Main Street Landing. The forum will be held from 3:30-7:00 p.m. at the Davenport Skybridge. This public engagement process will allow citizens to envision the design and features of the $6-million Main Street Landing, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), according to a city release Wednesday. This project will provide opportunities to strengthen surrounding neighborhoods, provide additional play opportunities, and serve as a destination play area for both residents and visitors.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

City of Davenport asking for public input on new Main Street Landing design

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport is looking for public input on the upcoming Main Street Landing upgrade in an open forum being held next week. In a Wednesday, Aug. 17 news release, City Administration announced an open house forum being held on Tuesday, Aug. 23 where residents can give their input on the plans for the riverfront's new Main Street Landing.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Speeding Movers in East Moline to hold ribbon-cutting

Speeding Movers, LLC will host a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 to celebrate their new location at 490 19th Street in East Moline. An Open House will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with the ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place at 1:30. Guests will be treated to appetizers and a free raffle.
EAST MOLINE, IL
WQAD

'Not acceptable' | Camanche rejects Canadian Pacific railway settlement money, citing low amount

CAMANCHE, Iowa — The City of Camanche will be rejecting Canadian Pacific Railway's settlement deal after they received an offer of just $200,000. "We had been in negotiations with them since March, talking about what was going on. And they reached out to us, based on the input that we put on the STB Board website to let them know what our concerns were about train noise blocking crossings and the isolation of half of our community," said Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida.
CAMANCHE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf plans ‘wow factor’ with $18-million water park

Bettendorf plans to get out of the swimming pool and fitness center business, as a new partnership with the Iowa-side YMCA would transform Splash Landing and the Life Fitness Center. The Landing is a new project comprised of three parts – a community water park, a versatile ice rink, and...
BETTENDORF, IA
WQAD

Bettendorf to open new water and recreation center next year

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Big splashes and ice skating will make a 'landing' in Bettendorf. The city is partnering with the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley to build The Landing, a new water park and ice rink that will replace the current Splash Landing Aquatic Center at Middle Road and 23rd Street.
BETTENDORF, IA
tspr.org

Galesburg implements hiring incentives for police officers

The Galesburg Police Department is down six officers – and will be down seven in a couple of weeks. Two more officers are still in training and won’t be able to work full shifts for another seven months. Galesburg is among police departments across the country struggling to...
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

It’s Christmas in August at Playcrafters

Playcrafters Barn Theatre will stage “The Christmas Letter Writing Club,” an original work by local playwright Tom Akers, directed by Madison Duling, this month. The show will run on Aug. 19-21 and 26-28 at the Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Four women – Jenn, Katie, Lisa, and...
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

These communities are getting millions from Illinois to revitalize downtown areas

MOLINE, Ill. — Communities in and around the Illinois Quad Cities are receiving a major boost from the state thanks to the Rebuild Illinois State grant program. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity made the announcement on Monday, Aug. 15. The state is handing out $106 million in grants to revitalize 50 commercial downtown areas and main streets throughout Illinois.
MOLINE, IL
aroundptown.com

Prophetstown Police Add Two (photos)

A special city council meeting was held on Tuesday night in Prophetstown in order to add two new police officers. The special meeting was needed to hire the officers in order for them to attend a police academy that starts September 12th. The council unanimously approved the recommendations of Police...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
ourquadcities.com

Community invited to Sikorski retirement party

The community is invited to a retirement open house for Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, hosted by the City of Davenport. Join in wishing Chief Sikorski well in his retirement Thursday, August 18 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. in the Davenport Police Department Community Room, located at 416 N. Harrison St., Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Freedom Fest | East Moline Main Street

East Molin Main Street’s President Patricia Hansen sat down with us to highlight a popular summer event that’s making it’s way back to 15th Avenue and Runner’s Park.
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Donations rolling in for 198 dogs rescued from Sherrard hoarding situation

Just days after 198 dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in Sherrard, people from across the Midwest are coming together to help. Hundreds of monetary and supply donations were dropped off at the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday alone, and were later brought to the Mercer County Animal Control center, where the dogs are staying. People working at the sheriff’s office say within just a few hours Tuesday morning, they had already filled an entire truck bed full of donated supplies and dropped it off at animal control.
SHERRARD, IL
977wmoi.com

Monmouth City Council Approves Golf Cart and Non-Highway Vehicle Ordinance

In a 6-2 vote, Monmouth City Council has approved the ordinance regulating the operation of golf carts and non-highway vehicles within the City of Monmouth. Individuals seeking to register a golf cart or non-highway vehicle will need to pass inspection by the Monmouth Police Department and pay an annual registration fee of $50. Communications Director Ken Helms shares regulations that will need to be implemented on the vehicle:
MONMOUTH, IL
ourquadcities.com

Get ‘ambushed’ at Niabi Zoo

You never know what you’ll see on the Niabi Zoo train, and this Saturday, August 20, you can help the zoo raise money for new exhibits by heading off the local “Paws” at the pass!. This educational fundraiser will be a good time for the entire family....
COAL VALLEY, IL

