Coca-Cola to hold hiring fair in Abilene
Interested in a career that will provide great benefits, a 401k, and an ability to grow? You can join the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages family at a hiring fair in Abilene on Saturday, August 20th! The company is looking for machine and forklift operators, order builders, quality assurance technicians, and maintenance mechanics. If you cannot make it to the hiring fair you can visit opportunityfizzes.com and apply online.
Downtown Development Council to offer matching grants for exterior building improvements
Qualifying downtown Breckenridge business owners can apply for grants from the Breckenridge Downtown Development Council to improve the exteriors of their buildings. The BDDC’s Façade Grant Program will reimburse business owners up to $5,000 in matching funds (for 50 percent of the project) for approved improvements on a first come, first served basis. The actual amount will also depend on the amount of funds available.
City of Breckenridge issues Boil Water Notice for area in east part of town
The City of Breckenridge’s Public Works Director has declared a Boil Water Notice effective Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, for several blocks in the eastern portion of the city. The area affected is from Connell Street to Elliott Street and from North and South Dubois to the east end of the system.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Thursday August 18th
It has been awhile since we last saw this many rain chances for all of the Big Country. We are looking at rain in the forecast through basically the entire seven day period for all of the area. For the rest of today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers. The high will warm to 89 degrees and the winds will be out of the north northeast at around 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for showers chances at 20% early otherwise clearing skies and a low around 70 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.
WATCH LIVE: Beto O’Rourke hosts town hall in Abilene
Abilene Reporter News building to be demolished, redeveloped 4 years after fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The former Abilene Reporter News building is set to be demolished then redeveloped 4 years after it was destroyed by a fire. City of Abilene officials have entered into an agreement with non-profit organization Abilene Improvement Corporation for the demolition of the building, located at 101 Cypress Street. $492,000 will be […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday August 15th
This week many kiddos in the Big Country will be headed back to school and it is going to feel more like summer out there than fall weather as afternoon highs will get up near the century mark. For your Monday, we will see sunny skies and a high of 98 degrees. The winds will stay on the breezy side at 5-15 mph through the afternoon. For tonight though, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 75 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-15 mph.
Explainer: What is this mystery tunnel system found under Abilene home?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A1 Demo and Dirt has been working to clear land on Clinton street, where two homes were destroyed by fire in March. That demolition took a brief pause when the crew pulled up a tree, and unearthed more than just roots. “We pulled one of them out and the hole came […]
WATCH: 20,000 bales of hay burn in Rising Star barn fire
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20,000 bales of hay burned during a barn fire in Rising Star overnight. The hay bales caught fire inside a barn off County Road 170 sometime before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. Rising Star Fire Department officials responded to the fire, with help from the Eastland, Cisco, and Carbon fire departments. It’s […]
Romantic Retreat Airbnb With 4.95 Rating in Baird, Texas
The first thing I thought when I saw pictures of this small Airbnb in Baird, Texas is that it looked very relaxing. In the busy world we live in it’s nice to slow down. This train car Airbnb looks like a lot of fun and the perfect place to de-stress from the craziness of work and home. This could also be the perfect setting to reconnect with your spouse and spend quality time together. While the train car Airbnb isn’t gigantic it has everything you need with almost a perfect rating from visitors, plus it offers a one-of-a-kind romantic retreat.
FULL VIDEO: ‘I will never stop fighting for you here in Taylor County’ O’Rourke campaigns in Abilene
Editor’s Note: Watch the video above to view the entire town hall meeting Beto O’Rourke hosted in Abilene the afternoon of Tuesday, August 16. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke addressed a crowd of hundreds at a standing-room-only town hall meeting in Abilene Tuesday afternoon. He began speaking at the event center […]
United Fund surpasses this year’s goal with United Supermarkets fundraiser
As the United Fund of Breckenridge entered its last few weeks of fundraising for the 2021-2022 campaign, the local organization that raises funds for various community groups had reached 97 percent of its $18,000 goal and still had $540 that they needed to raise. That’s when Tanner Taylor, the store...
theflashtoday.com
Capital Murder trial to begin in Comanche County Monday
The capital murder case against Brendan Jenkins will begin with jury selection in Comanche County District Court on Monday, August 22, and the trial will start Tuesday, August 23. It’s been a little more than two years since Jenkins was arrested and charged for taking the lives of Earl and...
Victims identified in fatal Clay County head-on wreck
CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities have identified the second victim of a fatal head-on crash on Monday in Clay County, and provided an update on the surviving passenger. Around 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon, Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the head-on wreck near FM 174 and Brock Road. According to Sgt. Dan Buesing with […]
Room at Abilene hotel catches fire, guests evacuate
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A second alarm fire ignited in a room at an Abilene hotel Sunday morning, causing thousands in damages for the business. According to a press release from the Abilene Fire Department (AFD), crews responded to the structure fire at the Super 8 in the 1500 block of East Stamford Street around […]
City of Breckenridge begins water meter replacement project this week
This week, workers have started replacing water meters throughout the city of Breckenridge in a project that is expected to last up to two months. The crews will be wearing orange shirts and will be in trucks marked with “Meter Replacement Crew.” The crews will not need to enter residences to complete the replacement, which should take 15-30 minutes at each location.
Breckenridge Chamber to host Sips of Summer wine tasting on Friday, Aug. 12
The Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce’s annual Sips of Summer wine tasting event is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 12, and this year’s event has something new in store for attendees. The Chamber has arranged for Wine with an Appeal to handle the tasting. An instructor will share what he...
Two vehicles, building damaged during early morning fire in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two vehicles and a building were damaged during an early morning fire in Abilene. The fire happened at a commercial property on the 4600 block of N 1st Street just after 5:00 a.m. Monday. A report from the Abilene Fire Department states first responders arrived and found a vehicle under a […]
Crime Reports: Abilene woman says ex threatened to send intimate visual material to her church
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1600 block of S 16th Street – Criminal Trespass Police responded to a report of criminal […]
Breckenridge ISD shifts in to Back-to-School mode
With the first day of school for Breckenridge Independent School District less than two weeks away, the back-to-school calendar is already busy. Classes are scheduled to start on Wednesday, Aug. 17. New student registration can be done online; click here to access the registration forms. For anyone with questions or...
