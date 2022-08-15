MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Organizers of IndiaFest Milwaukee 2022 say it's like experiencing the true essence of India in the land of Wisconsin. Visually and aesthetically right here in our own backyard. Smell the spices, listen to music, swing with the beats, and savor some delicious mouthwatering Indian cuisine. Learn about a culture through activities and exhibitions. IndiaFest takes place this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Humboldt Park in Bay View at 3000 S. Howell Avenue. Also, this year also happens to be the 75th anniversary of India's independence from Great Britain.

