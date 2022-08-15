Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
How Many Murders Have There Been in Milwaukee?Foodie TravelerMilwaukee, WI
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Why is Milwaukee the Most Popular City to Visit in the Midwest?Foodie TravelerMilwaukee, WI
Related
CBS 58
Bloody Mary Fest returns to Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The third annual Bloody Mary Festival is happening in Wisconsin Saturday, Aug. 20 on the plaza at Fiserv Forum. Organizers of the festival Evan Weiss and Cayden Milton from Buckatabon Tavern and Supper Club joined us this morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin; contest enters 7th year
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have partnered for the seventh year to put on the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. A news release says this annual competition is "a tradition that highlights the state’s robust manufacturing industry and will ultimately determine what is the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin."
Procedures that should be in place to prevent deaths on Milwaukee drawbridges
According to law enforcement, the man, whose wife crossed just ahead of him, was near the middle of the bridge when it went up and he tried to hang on for nearly two minutes before falling Monday.
Horror Show: Milwaukee Visitor Falls To Death When Drawbridge Opens
After learning of this tragic incident that took place in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon, I ran a search to see how often this sort of thing happens. I was surprised to learn that people being killed by a fall from an opening drawbridge happens far more than I had thought.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Loft windows shattered by rocks
MILWAUKEE - For two days, residents of Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Lofts said Tuesday, Aug. 16 someone has been throwing large rocks through the windows of their downtown apartment building. The rocks have shattered glass and scared those inside. According to residents, the same man has been picking up rocks outside...
WISN
Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings
MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
CBS 58
IndiaFest Milwaukee comes to Humboldt Park this Saturday in Bay View
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Organizers of IndiaFest Milwaukee 2022 say it's like experiencing the true essence of India in the land of Wisconsin. Visually and aesthetically right here in our own backyard. Smell the spices, listen to music, swing with the beats, and savor some delicious mouthwatering Indian cuisine. Learn about a culture through activities and exhibitions. IndiaFest takes place this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Humboldt Park in Bay View at 3000 S. Howell Avenue. Also, this year also happens to be the 75th anniversary of India's independence from Great Britain.
CBS 58
Irish Fest returns to Milwaukee for 4 days of music, dancing and culture
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Irish Fest kicks off tonight for a four-day weekend filled with performances, culture and a lot of food. For the first time since 2019, the festival is welcoming back artists and performers from overseas. Organizers said they had to scale down the festival in 2021 because of the pandemic, but this year, artists return to 16 stages from Ireland, Scotland and Quebec.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 58
'It hurts everybody': More local restaurants close their doors
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- After 25 years, Milwaukee Ale House announced they won't be renewing their lease in the Third Ward when it ends in September. It's a decision more and more local restaurants are making. Dave Dayler, the owner of Saloon on Calhoun in Brookfield, said financial fallout...
MATC Times
1245-47 N Cass St.
Historic Milwaukee Apartment - Located in the heart of the Eastside, this apartment is incredibly charming and perfect for grad students, young professionals, or anyone looking for a quaint and quiet place to live while still being close to all the fun Milwaukee's Eastside has to offers. This apartment includes parking and ALL utilities except for water/sewer and internet. This is a fantastic place with tons of Milwaukee charm!
milwaukeerecord.com
Mandatory Milwaukee: County Clare greets visitors with “a hundred thousand welcomes”
Some places come and go, while some places become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: County Clare Irish Inn & Pub!. Throw...
WISN
More than 1 million people attended 2022 Wisconsin State Fair
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin State Fair officials were happy to announce growth Tuesday that the fair had a growth in attendance over 2021. Fair officials say 1,003,450 people walked through the gates, a 19% increase over last year. "After 171 years, the Wisconsin State Fair remains a time-honored tradition for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Bayside
BAYSIDE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is in Bayside Thursday, Aug. 18 for our 58 Hometowns tour!. Police Chief Tom Liebenthal joined us Thursday morning for a preview.
CBS 58
Kilbourn bridge tragedy: 'He held on for 1-2 minutes'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Additional details have come to light involved the tragic death of Providence, RI native Richard Dujardin, 77, who died shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug., 15 in Milwaukee when the Kilbourn St. Bridge opened with him on it. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's...
CBS 58
Fun will be a guaranteed part of the workday with Milwaukee's 'Downtown Employee Appreciation Week'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's a giant "thank you" for those who work in Milwaukee. Monday starts "Downtown Employee Appreciation Week." For another year, Business Improvement District 21 is back to reward the workforce with plenty of incentives. Daily giveaways, office challenge games, and discounts are all included. After-hour events,...
Milwaukee organization's free lunch program was a summer smash
One sandwich at a time, the Havenwoods Neighborhood Partnership in Milwaukee is trying to make a difference in its community.
CBS 58
Community garden opens on Milwaukee's north west side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wellpoint Care Network opened a community garden on the north west side of Milwaukee Tuesday, Aug. 16. "Growing things is very therapeutic. Growing things and sharing them with others? Even more so." Neighbors can claim any plots to grow produce. Volunteer gardeners with the organization will...
CBS 58
Crews called to large Sheboygan fire near Pennsylvania and Commerce
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Sheboygan police have responded to a fire near Pennsylvania and Commerce this morning, on Aug. 18. Officials say the smoke was coming from the west side of a building. Defensive tactics were initiated due to the heavy fire conditions. There is a crew actively there...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
A la Carte at the Zoo is back after 2 years
After two years, A la Carte at the Zoo is back at the Milwaukee County Zoo! The festival, this year with new twists, takes place August 18-21. Christina Van Zelst has the details.
CBS 58
Art and Chalk Fest this weekend at Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend
WEST BEND (CBS 58) -- Art and Chalk Fest returns to West Bend this weekend. You can watch artists create large-scale works of chalk art right in front of your eyes. Join the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) at its annual Art & Chalk Fest—a live arts weekend on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20–21 in West Bend, Wisconsin.
Comments / 0