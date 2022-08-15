Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Related
wustl.edu
Marketing, communications team wins CASE awards, including grand gold
Projects produced by University Marketing & Communications at Washington University in St. Louis recently received grand gold and bronze 2022 Circle of Excellence Awards from CASE (Council for Advancement and Support of Education). The annual awards recognize exceptional work by professionals to advance educational institutions. The digital team earned a...
wustl.edu
Clinical Education Program Holds Pro Bono Estate Planning Event
Last month, our Clinical Education Program held its first pro bono estate planning event to serve low-income members of the St. Louis community, facilitated by volunteer lawyers and law students. Sarah Narkiewicz, Associate Dean for Clinical Education and director of the Low Income Taxpayer Clinic, spoke about the program with The Source.
wustl.edu
WashU hits major milestone: Class of 2026 is 20% Pell Grant-eligible, 15% first-generation
Washington University in St. Louis has hit a major milestone in its quest to enroll more students with limited resources: 20% of the incoming Class of 2026 is Pell Grant-eligible, a 15 percentage-point increase from 10 years ago. In addition, 15% of incoming students will be the first in their families to attend college, and 51% identify as students of color.
Phys.org
Sugar metabolism is surprisingly conventional in cancer
For over a century, cancer cell metabolism has been viewed as something of a paradox. New work from researchers at Washington University in St. Louis shows that it might not be such an anomaly after all. The study is published Aug. 15 in Molecular Cell. Glucose, a common sugar in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wustl.edu
By design: from waste to next-gen carbon fiber
Research from Washington University in St. Louis may soon lead to lighter, stronger carbon fiber materials and stronger plastics with a gentler environmental impact. The main ingredient necessary for these improvements is lignin, a compound that is essential for most plants but considered a waste product by industry. The key...
Honor or cultural appropriation? Hospital name spurs debate
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — While segregation was still casting its ugly shadow over the U.S., the Homer G. Phillips Hospital was providing top-notch medical care to a predominantly African American part of St. Louis and training some of the world's best Black doctors and nurses. The 660-bed...
KMOV
Ferguson teen expands lawncare business, experiencing rapid growth and success
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local teen entrepreneur is expanding his lawncare business and gaining experience and mentorship along the way. Lawrence Hoye, 14, will be a freshman in high school next week. But unlike most kids his age, he owns his own business and employs five people, including his mom.
wustl.edu
Washington People: Andrew Jordan
For most people, the word economics brings to mind dollar signs, or perhaps resource allocation more broadly. According to Andrew Jordan, assistant professor of economics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, economics is actually all about decision making, and the choices may have nothing to do with money. For example, Jordan uses economics to study decision making in the potentially life-altering context of the criminal justice system.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jeff Burton of 105.7 The Point dies after cancer battle
Jeff Burton, a longtime fixture on the St. Louis airwaves with 105.7 The Point, passed away Monday approximately 17 months after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
rejournals.com
Russell adds president in St. Louis office
Matthew Stack has joined Russell as president of the company’s St. Louis office. Stack comes to Russell with more than 19 years of experience in executive leadership, project management and business development. Before joining Russell, he served as director of development and operations with U.S. Capital Development. He also...
Blue Owl owner retiring, children taking over
ST. LOUIS – It’s a favorite in the town of Kimmswick and beyond. We’re talking about the Blue Owl and some big changes are coming. FOX 2’s Margie Ellisor was live there with a big announcement. For more information about the Blue Owl, please visit TheBlueOwl.com.
wustl.edu
Gaddis Conference Schedule Now Available
The William Gaddis Centenary Conference titled Beyond the “Very Small Audience”: Centenary, Archive, and Futures, will take place at Washington University in St. Louis from October 20-22, 2022. The legacy and influence of novelist William Gaddis (1922-1998) will be celebrated and explored by scholars, curators, fiction writers, artists,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Victim of St. Louis romance scam speaks out over incident
A Kirkwood woman who was a victim of a romance scam in the St. Louis area shared her story about the incident.
Ticket for All White Gala Fundraiser on sale Aug. 17
ST. LOUIS – Tickets for the All White Gala Fundraiser for the Whitfield Foundation are officially on sale Wednesday, August 17. We are recognizing Minority Men in S.T.E.A.M. Hosted by @wesleybell_stlprosecutor. There will be a live band performance by the @the_dirty_muggs and a few other surprise guests. Get your tickets now.
KMOV
Homeless population underserved in South City amid talks of collaboration ramp-up
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - South City residents are speaking out about homelessness in response to News 4′s story about the Schnucks on South Grand asking the city to take charge. “Homelessness is everywhere all throughout this neighborhood,” South City resident Michelle Harris explained. “No matter what street you’re...
kttn.com
Former assistant manager at Missouri bank sentenced to one year in prison for stealing $284,000
The former assistant manager of a bank in Wellston, Missouri on Tuesday was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White to a year and a day in prison for stealing $284,000 in cash. Capri Duvall, 35, of St. Louis, was also ordered to pay back the money. Duvall pretended...
What is ‘quiet quitting’ and why is it trending?
ST. LOUIS – Recently, TikTok users have been making videos about #QuietQuitting, but the trend’s name can be misleading. Career coach Allison Peck, who has over 430,000 followers on TikTok, said quiet quitting is when people coast at work. They aren’t putting their 100 percent effort into work. “People are not going above and beyond […]
KMOV
After suffering loss of puppies amid feet of flood water, St. Charles County dog rescue is rebuilding thanks to support from community
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A St. Charles County animal rescue is continuing its clean up process, more than three weeks after flood water ravaged its building. Stray Paws Rescue sits on Depot Avenue in Old Towne St. Peters. As flood water began to rise in the early morning hours of July 26, President Linda Roever said staff members tried desperately to get to the shelter.
10,000th hellbender released into wild from MDC project
ST. LOUIS – Over 10,000 hellbenders have now been released into area rivers as a part of a conservation effort by the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Saint Louis Zoo, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Saint Louis Zoo started raising and releasing endangered Ozark and eastern hellbenders into the wild in 2008. […]
'It's unprecedented' | Franklin County Humane Society desperate for help, swamped with strays
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — An animal shelter in Union, Missouri is trying to keep up with an overwhelming number of cats and dogs. The Franklin County Humane Society has no more space for animals, a problem that's taking over shelters nationwide. It's something Mary Lovern has never seen in...
Comments / 0