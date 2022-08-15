ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

wustl.edu

Marketing, communications team wins CASE awards, including grand gold

Projects produced by University Marketing & Communications at Washington University in St. Louis recently received grand gold and bronze 2022 Circle of Excellence Awards from CASE (Council for Advancement and Support of Education). The annual awards recognize exceptional work by professionals to advance educational institutions. The digital team earned a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Clinical Education Program Holds Pro Bono Estate Planning Event

Last month, our Clinical Education Program held its first pro bono estate planning event to serve low-income members of the St. Louis community, facilitated by volunteer lawyers and law students. Sarah Narkiewicz, Associate Dean for Clinical Education and director of the Low Income Taxpayer Clinic, spoke about the program with The Source.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

WashU hits major milestone: Class of 2026 is 20% Pell Grant-eligible, 15% first-generation

Washington University in St. Louis has hit a major milestone in its quest to enroll more students with limited resources: 20% of the incoming Class of 2026 is Pell Grant-eligible, a 15 percentage-point increase from 10 years ago. In addition, 15% of incoming students will be the first in their families to attend college, and 51% identify as students of color.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Phys.org

Sugar metabolism is surprisingly conventional in cancer

For over a century, cancer cell metabolism has been viewed as something of a paradox. New work from researchers at Washington University in St. Louis shows that it might not be such an anomaly after all. The study is published Aug. 15 in Molecular Cell. Glucose, a common sugar in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

By design: from waste to next-gen carbon fiber

Research from Washington University in St. Louis may soon lead to lighter, stronger carbon fiber materials and stronger plastics with a gentler environmental impact. The main ingredient necessary for these improvements is lignin, a compound that is essential for most plants but considered a waste product by industry. The key...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Washington People: Andrew Jordan

For most people, the word economics brings to mind dollar signs, or perhaps resource allocation more broadly. According to Andrew Jordan, assistant professor of economics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, economics is actually all about decision making, and the choices may have nothing to do with money. For example, Jordan uses economics to study decision making in the potentially life-altering context of the criminal justice system.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
rejournals.com

Russell adds president in St. Louis office

Matthew Stack has joined Russell as president of the company’s St. Louis office. Stack comes to Russell with more than 19 years of experience in executive leadership, project management and business development. Before joining Russell, he served as director of development and operations with U.S. Capital Development. He also...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Blue Owl owner retiring, children taking over

ST. LOUIS – It’s a favorite in the town of Kimmswick and beyond. We’re talking about the Blue Owl and some big changes are coming. FOX 2’s Margie Ellisor was live there with a big announcement. For more information about the Blue Owl, please visit TheBlueOwl.com.
KIMMSWICK, MO
wustl.edu

Gaddis Conference Schedule Now Available

The William Gaddis Centenary Conference titled Beyond the “Very Small Audience”: Centenary, Archive, and Futures, will take place at Washington University in St. Louis from October 20-22, 2022. The legacy and influence of novelist William Gaddis (1922-1998) will be celebrated and explored by scholars, curators, fiction writers, artists,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Ticket for All White Gala Fundraiser on sale Aug. 17

ST. LOUIS – Tickets for the All White Gala Fundraiser for the Whitfield Foundation are officially on sale Wednesday, August 17. We are recognizing Minority Men in S.T.E.A.M. Hosted by @wesleybell_stlprosecutor. There will be a live band performance by the @the_dirty_muggs and a few other surprise guests. Get your tickets now.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

What is ‘quiet quitting’ and why is it trending?

ST. LOUIS – Recently, TikTok users have been making videos about #QuietQuitting, but the trend’s name can be misleading. Career coach Allison Peck, who has over 430,000 followers on TikTok, said quiet quitting is when people coast at work. They aren’t putting their 100 percent effort into work. “People are not going above and beyond […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

After suffering loss of puppies amid feet of flood water, St. Charles County dog rescue is rebuilding thanks to support from community

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A St. Charles County animal rescue is continuing its clean up process, more than three weeks after flood water ravaged its building. Stray Paws Rescue sits on Depot Avenue in Old Towne St. Peters. As flood water began to rise in the early morning hours of July 26, President Linda Roever said staff members tried desperately to get to the shelter.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

10,000th hellbender released into wild from MDC project

ST. LOUIS – Over 10,000 hellbenders have now been released into area rivers as a part of a conservation effort by the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Saint Louis Zoo, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Saint Louis Zoo started raising and releasing endangered Ozark and eastern hellbenders into the wild in 2008. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

