Waco, TX

fox44news.com

Paving work to cause Waco road closure

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close all lanes of the northbound Interstate 35 frontage, north of University Parks Drive, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. this Wednesday. This is due to paving work as crews continue to complete construction on the frontage...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Pickup Outfitters relocating to new building in Waco with more retail space

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Pickup Outfitters, a vehicle accessory retailer in Central Texas, announced it will be moving to a new location after owners Jay and Carol Ehret purchased the building at 4533-35 W Waco Drive. After remodeling is complete, Pickup Outfitters will relocate from its current location at 220...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Hewitt approves new electrical substation, neighbors raise concern

Hewitt City Council approved a special permit Monday for an electrical substation on a 2.27 acre plot of land at the northeast corner of Old Temple Road and Spring Valley Road, prompting some concern from residents of the area. A construction timeline is not stipulated in the permit, but the...
HEWITT, TX
KWTX

DPS identifies Waco woman struck, killed by pickup

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Juliet Dedeluk, 22, of Waco, was killed after she was struck by the driver of a pickup truck Tuesday evening. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the crash at around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 16 on FM 308 near Leuschner Road in Elm Mott. DPs...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Water supply company issues immediate restrictions

McLENNAN / FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Levi Water Supply Corporation is now under emergency conditions due to the water plant on Water Well Road being out of service. Manager Jim Sheffield said in a release on Thursday morning that this area serves McLennan County and Falls County, east of Lorena. He also said there will not be any outside watering of yards or recreational water use – and that any outside watering or recreational water use could result in the discontinuing of water service.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Waco woman killed after being struck by Ford F-150 in Elm Mott: Police

WACO, Texas — A 22-year-old Waco woman is dead after being struck by a Ford F-150 this Tuesday, Texas DPS said. Around 10:40 p.m. that night, officers were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 308 near Leuschner Road in Elm Mott, on reports of an auto-pedestrian crash. Authorities report that a...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Range of downtown Waco hotel projects underway

Walking along Mary Avenue between South Second and South Seventh streets on a humid Friday night, one would encounter dueling Tex-Mex aromas emanating from Ninfa’s and Hecho En Waco. Cigarette smoke, electric guitar sounds and customers in swings, not to be confused with swinging customers, would welcome those walking past Twisted Sisters Patio Bar.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco City Council to vote on dam project, TSTC facility

Waco OKs $12.4 million for TSTC center over time; County OKs $8.4 million up front Damaged embankment at Lake Brazos dam getting $9 million repair. The Waco City Council on Tuesday will consider spending $12.4 million for a training center in Waco’s industrial park and $9.5 million for shoring up the riverbank around the Brazos River dam.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco revises drought restrictions, citing success in protecting lake

The city of Waco will give water customers an additional two hours to water their yards on their designated watering days under its Stage 2 drought restrictions, after city officials cited success in curbing Lake Waco water use. Effective immediately, customers may water until 8 a.m. instead of 6 a.m....
WACO, TX
KWTX

McLennan County Jail without power since early morning Thursday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Jail is currently without power. The power reportedly went out at 3:30 a.m. Aug. 18 and is expected to be fully restored by 10:30 a.m. The generators are still running as well as the air conditioner even though areas like the kitchen are without power, according to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas business reaches safety milestone

WACO / McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – A safety milestone for a Waco business is getting federal and state recognition. Trane Waco has achieved two years and more than 750,000 hours without any kind of a safety incident at its Commercial HVAC manufacturing facility in McGregor. Employees have made it to two years without a lost day away from work due to a work-related injury or illness between July 31, 2020, and July 31, 2022.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Woman dead after being struck by pickup near Elm Mott

Elm Mott, Tx (FOX 44) – The Department of Public Safety reports a 22-year-old Waco-area woman has died after being struck by a pickup on a highway near Elm Mott. DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said Juliet Dedeluk was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday night. Sgt. Howard said it...
ELM MOTT, TX
fox44news.com

Battle of the Badges returning to Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen is again partnering with Carter BloodCare to host a “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive this Thursday, from 9 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. The event will feature “Boots vs. Badges”, with the Killeen Police Department and the Killeen...
KILLEEN, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Water concerns, agreement discussed by county leaders

Coryell County Commissioners heard a report that 1,381 new water wells could be drilled to accommodate growth and new subdivisions throughout the county, helping prompt a discussion with the Middle Trinity Groundwater Conservation District (MTGCD) to help monitor the new well permits. Commissioners on Aug. 8 talked about a partnership...
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Falls County father uses app to save son from accident

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Falls County father uses an app to help rescue his son from a vehicle accident. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, AMR and Tow King responded to a vehicle crash Wednesday morning off of Highway 6. The driver – who Marlin VFD described on a social media post as a “very bright young man, good future ahead of him in the healthcare industry” – drove off of a bridge at approximately 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. The VFD says he works late night hours of over twelve-hour shifts sometimes.
FALLS COUNTY, TX

