fox44news.com
Paving work to cause Waco road closure
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close all lanes of the northbound Interstate 35 frontage, north of University Parks Drive, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. this Wednesday. This is due to paving work as crews continue to complete construction on the frontage...
WacoTrib.com
Waco High, city ballfield work to proceed with caution after WWI-era "practice bombs" found
Despite discovery of what officials believe are two inert World War I-era “practice bombs” near Waco High School and construction sites for the school’s replacement and new Lake Air Little League ballfields, work at the sites will continue. Both projects are on land that once was a...
KWTX
Pickup Outfitters relocating to new building in Waco with more retail space
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Pickup Outfitters, a vehicle accessory retailer in Central Texas, announced it will be moving to a new location after owners Jay and Carol Ehret purchased the building at 4533-35 W Waco Drive. After remodeling is complete, Pickup Outfitters will relocate from its current location at 220...
WacoTrib.com
Hewitt approves new electrical substation, neighbors raise concern
Hewitt City Council approved a special permit Monday for an electrical substation on a 2.27 acre plot of land at the northeast corner of Old Temple Road and Spring Valley Road, prompting some concern from residents of the area. A construction timeline is not stipulated in the permit, but the...
KWTX
DPS identifies Waco woman struck, killed by pickup
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Juliet Dedeluk, 22, of Waco, was killed after she was struck by the driver of a pickup truck Tuesday evening. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the crash at around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 16 on FM 308 near Leuschner Road in Elm Mott. DPs...
fox44news.com
Water supply company issues immediate restrictions
McLENNAN / FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Levi Water Supply Corporation is now under emergency conditions due to the water plant on Water Well Road being out of service. Manager Jim Sheffield said in a release on Thursday morning that this area serves McLennan County and Falls County, east of Lorena. He also said there will not be any outside watering of yards or recreational water use – and that any outside watering or recreational water use could result in the discontinuing of water service.
News Channel 25
WacoTrib.com
Range of downtown Waco hotel projects underway
Walking along Mary Avenue between South Second and South Seventh streets on a humid Friday night, one would encounter dueling Tex-Mex aromas emanating from Ninfa’s and Hecho En Waco. Cigarette smoke, electric guitar sounds and customers in swings, not to be confused with swinging customers, would welcome those walking past Twisted Sisters Patio Bar.
WacoTrib.com
Waco City Council to vote on dam project, TSTC facility
Waco OKs $12.4 million for TSTC center over time; County OKs $8.4 million up front Damaged embankment at Lake Brazos dam getting $9 million repair. The Waco City Council on Tuesday will consider spending $12.4 million for a training center in Waco’s industrial park and $9.5 million for shoring up the riverbank around the Brazos River dam.
WacoTrib.com
Waco revises drought restrictions, citing success in protecting lake
The city of Waco will give water customers an additional two hours to water their yards on their designated watering days under its Stage 2 drought restrictions, after city officials cited success in curbing Lake Waco water use. Effective immediately, customers may water until 8 a.m. instead of 6 a.m....
KWTX
Central Texas father uses mobile app to find son who crashed off a bridge in Falls County
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Volunteer firefighters in Falls County rescued a young man from his vehicle after he drove off a bridge Tuesday evening thanks, in part, to his father using the Life360 app. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Fall’s County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and others,...
KWTX
McLennan County Jail without power since early morning Thursday
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Jail is currently without power. The power reportedly went out at 3:30 a.m. Aug. 18 and is expected to be fully restored by 10:30 a.m. The generators are still running as well as the air conditioner even though areas like the kitchen are without power, according to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.
fox44news.com
Central Texas business reaches safety milestone
WACO / McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – A safety milestone for a Waco business is getting federal and state recognition. Trane Waco has achieved two years and more than 750,000 hours without any kind of a safety incident at its Commercial HVAC manufacturing facility in McGregor. Employees have made it to two years without a lost day away from work due to a work-related injury or illness between July 31, 2020, and July 31, 2022.
Attention Treasure Hunters! Vista College Auction in Killeen, Texas This Weekend
FLS Auction, Inc, based out of Lockhart, is hosting a live auction this weekend inside of the former Vista College in Killeen, Texas. Beginning 10 a.m. this Saturday, August 20th, anything and everything must sell from copiers to urinals, according to a Facebook post about the event. The auction will take place at the campus on 1001 S. Fort Hood Street in Killeen.
KWTX
More thieves wearing medical masks in Waco
Another Warm Day Ahead But The Upper 80's Arrive Soon!. Another Warm Day Ahead But The Upper 80's Arrive Soon!
fox44news.com
fox44news.com
Battle of the Badges returning to Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen is again partnering with Carter BloodCare to host a “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive this Thursday, from 9 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. The event will feature “Boots vs. Badges”, with the Killeen Police Department and the Killeen...
Gatesville Messenger
Water concerns, agreement discussed by county leaders
Coryell County Commissioners heard a report that 1,381 new water wells could be drilled to accommodate growth and new subdivisions throughout the county, helping prompt a discussion with the Middle Trinity Groundwater Conservation District (MTGCD) to help monitor the new well permits. Commissioners on Aug. 8 talked about a partnership...
fox44news.com
