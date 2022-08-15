ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

mycbs4.com

FDOT presses pause on Northern Turnpike Extension project

People from across North Central Florida celebrated FDOT's plans not to move forward with extending the Florida Turnpike. No Roads to Ruin Coalition leaders representing four different counties gathered with one message: 'Rural Florida says no to toll roads.'. FDOT could not recommend a specific corridor and said they would...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Landlords ask for changes to the city's rental inspection program

Gainesville, FL — A group of landowners in Gainesville have come together to try to change the city's rental inspection program. "The city is trying to save the earth by asking these landlords to make certain changes to their properties," local attorney Jeff Childers said. Starting on Oct. 1,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Putnam County Jail adds beekeeping to jail farm

PALATKA, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday a new addition to the county's jail farm, and it's making the inmates "buzz" with excitement. The jail received an apiary, which is a location where the bees gather to make honey, to help the inmates learn more about becoming beekeepers.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Bat to school: UF works to relocate 500,000 bats

The University of Florida is home to the world's largest occupied bat houses, a trio of raised structures at the Field and Fork gardens across from Lake Alice on Museum Road. UF faces the ultimate campus move-in challenge: rehoming an estimated 500,000 bats. Verity Mathis works as UF's mammal collections manager. She tells CBS4 she's concerned about the bats relocating.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

WATCH: Gov. DeSantis speaks from Cordova Park Elementary in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Pensacola Wednesday morning to discuss the recent legislation allowing veterans to teach in Florida schools without bachelor's degrees. It took place at 9:30 a.m. CT at Cordova Park Elementary School. You can watch here:. "Our view is that those...
PENSACOLA, FL
mycbs4.com

K9 deputy stops man after a pursuit throughout Marion County

A Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) K9 Deputy was able to stop a man after leading a 20 minute long pursuit throughout Marion County on Aug. 11th. The Ocala Police Department (OPD) says they received a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence in Northeast Ocala at 8:30am. The...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

ESHS alumni asks ACPS district to "add a piece of tradition" to band style

Tonight, the Alachua County Public School (ACPS) Board had a regularly scheduled meeting, but one topic that was not on the agenda became the focus. For about an hour parents of current students, alumni, and supporters gathered to protest outside the ACPS district office. Protesters say they want Eastside High School (ESHS) to bring back HBCU band style to their sets.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Marion County school bus involved in crash

Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV, with two senior citizens, and a school bus, carrying two teenagers, crashed around 8:00 AM Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol says a Jeep was travelling north on SW 20th Ave Road, and the bus was behind it. FHP says the Jeep "Was driven off...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Two pets die in apartment fire, four others rescued in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at around 9 a.m. Monday morning after someone reported seeing smoke in the area. The area where smoke was reported was at NE 14th Street and NE 17th Avenue. OFR arrived to find a two-story apartment building...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

New poll shows Fried leading Crist, Demings beating Rubio

A poll released from the University of North Florida shows gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried leading Charlie Crist in the Democratic primary. In a poll of likely Democratic voters, UNF found 47% would vote for Fried and 43% would vote for Charlie Crist. Crist's campaign disputes the poll's results, pointing to...
FLORIDA STATE
mycbs4.com

Work release inmate escapes in Alachua County

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) responded to an escapee from the Alachua County Work Release Center on Monday, Aug. 15th. ACSO deputy, James Deczynski, says Jonathon Gonzalez signed out of the facility at approximately 8:30am, and was supposed to sign back in at 5:30pm. According to another work release...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Bradford County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of 16-year-old

Bradford County — The Bradford County Sheriff's Office announced 16-year-old Laci Laycock passed away. The Sheriff's Office says Laycock was involved in their Explorer progam, reaching the rank of Sergeant. The Sheriff's Office says she died on August 6th at Shands. A family member wrote on Facebook she was...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL

