27 First News
Joann Catherine Weiss, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann Catherine Weiss of Youngstown passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 10:02 am in Briarfield Manor. She was 86. Joann was born in Youngstown on June 12, 1936, the daughter of the late Harry and Mary Elizabeth Kuboff Wagner. She attended Liberty High...
27 First News
Llewellyn “Big Lou” Hall, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Llewellyn Hall 77, Youngstown, entered into his heavenly home on Monday, August 15, 2022 in Hospice House. Llewellyn affectionately known as “Big Lou ” was born April 23, 1945 to Linwood and Nora Royal Hall. Lou attended South High School, and was employed...
27 First News
Anthony “Tony” A. Bakmaz, Jr., Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” A. Bakmaz, Jr. of Masury, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Sunday, July 31, 2022, while at home from natural causes. He was 65. Anthony was born March 26, 1957, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Anthony “Andy” A. & Theresa R....
27 First News
Isaac Michael Burr, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday August 19, 2022 at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, with Timothy Beebe officiating, for Isaac Michael Burr, age 21, who passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Isaac was...
27 First News
Wayne St. Peter, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne St. Peter, 42, of Sebring and formerly of North Carolina. Wayne was a beloved Son, Dad and Brother; he was called to his eternal resting place on August 14, 2022. He was born in Hanover, New Hampshire on August 2, 1980, the son of...
27 First News
Edward J. “Boomer” Bokros, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. “Boomer” Bokros, 93, died suddenly Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at home. Edward was born May 22, 1929, in New Brighton, Pennyslvania, the son of Louis and Josephine Granchay Bokros. He attended Struthers High School and worked as a cement finisher for...
27 First News
Carol Ann Mingo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Mingo, 82, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Carol Ann was born January 16, 1940 in Campbell, Ohio. She was the daughter of Andrew J. Hamrock and Agnes L. Borza Hamrock. Carol Ann was a...
27 First News
Megan M. Ciccone, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Megan M. Ciccone, 47, of Boardman, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her home. She was born May 19, 1975, in Warren, a daughter of Loren and Catherine Phillips. Megan loved her family dearly and enjoyed helping and doing for others. She loved her dog,...
27 First News
Dean Cracraft, Edinburg, PA
EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dean Cracraft, 92, passed away at his Edinburg home on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Dean was born on January 28, 1930, in North Beaver Township, the son of the late Jedd and Emma (Lago) Cracraft. He was a 1948 graduate of Bessemer High School and...
27 First News
Carmen Taddeo, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen Taddeo, 83, went home to be with Jesus, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Carmen was born January 6, 1939 in Menturno, Italy, the son of Donato and Maria (Conte) Taddeo. He owned and operated the Taddeo and Son Trucking...
27 First News
Minnie Burnside, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a century on Earth, Minnie Burnside made the spiritual transition to her eternal heavenly skybox on August 15, 2022, to patiently await a Guardians (Indians) World Series championship. Hopefully, it won’t be a long wait, but she can pass the time doing her word search puzzles and riding her exercise bike as she did well into her 90s.
27 First News
Bobby Wayne Jefferson, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Bobby Wayne Jefferson, Sr., 71, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Monday, August 8, 2022 at his home. Mr. Jefferson was born February 11, 1951 in Bay Minette, Alabama, a son of Henry C., Sr. and Mary Cox Jefferson. He was a 1969...
27 First News
Nancy Lee May Wagner, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lee (May) Wagner, 78, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at home in the presence of her family. Nancy was born on February 2, 1944, in her parents’ home in Cortland. She was the daughter of Wilbur and Alma Helen May. On...
27 First News
David F. Salvato, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David F. Salvato, 78, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at his residence. David was born March 31, 1944, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Frank and Vera (Sennes) Salvato. David was a 1962 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and a graduate of...
27 First News
Martin Edward Kallio, Aurora, Ohio
AURORA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin E. Kallio, 79, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, Ohio. He was born on July 24, 1943 in Parma, Ohio to Martin Kallio and Odelia (Hack) Arcuri. Martin is survived by his children, Kimberly (Robert) Murray...
27 First News
Joyce Pinkard White, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Joyce Pinkard White departed this life on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown. Joyce was born July 19, 1954, in Ravenna, Ohio a daughter of Lemmet, Sr. and Sallie Goode Pinkard. She was a graduate of The Rayen High...
27 First News
John Bower, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Bower, Jr., 81, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Windsor House in Champion. John was born December 6, 1940, in Mercer, Pennsylvania, the son of John Bower, Sr. and Isabelle (Hogue) Bower. John was a 1958 graduate of St. Mary’s High School....
27 First News
William L. Graham, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William L. Graham, age 77, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at Altercare of Alliance Nursing Facility. He was born November 8, 1944 in Alliance, Ohio to the late James and Ruth (Baugher) Graham. William’s hobbies included golf, playing cards, reading about Amish history and...
27 First News
Thad B. Wright, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thad B. Wright, 58, passed away on Tuesday morning, August 16, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks. Thad was born October 6, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of C. Robert and Leatrice Barr Wright. A lifelong area resident, Thad was a graduate of Poland Seminary High...
27 First News
Sharen Kaye Martin, McDonald, Ohio-obit
MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharen Kaye Martin, 72, of Hiram, passed away Wednesday morning, August 17, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her family. Sharen was born in Warren, a daughter of the late Dale and Bertha (Krinyich) Barrett. She graduated from McDonald High School and was a homemaker.
