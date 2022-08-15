AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a century on Earth, Minnie Burnside made the spiritual transition to her eternal heavenly skybox on August 15, 2022, to patiently await a Guardians (Indians) World Series championship. Hopefully, it won’t be a long wait, but she can pass the time doing her word search puzzles and riding her exercise bike as she did well into her 90s.

