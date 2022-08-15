ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Props from Better Call Saul to be auctioned off

By Isaac Cruz
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fans of Better Call Saul will now have a chance to get their hands on props used in the show. Starting Thursday, Propstore along with Sony Pictures Television announced an auction which will feature props from the shows six seasons.

The props include clothing, water bottles, prop cell phones and more. Portions of the profits will go to the Assistance League of Albuquerque and ABQ Mutual Aid. Better Call Saul series finale will air Monday night at 7 p.m. on AMC. For a full list of items and instructions to register for the auction, follow this link: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/342

