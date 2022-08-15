ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andalusia, AL

Andalusia Star News

ALDL: Covington County’s unemployment rises in June

Covington County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June saw an increase from the previous month, but remains below the rate from the prior year. The county’s June unemployment rate of 3.2 percent is well above the state average and is an increase of almost a full percent from May’s 2.3 percent. The rate in June 2021 was 3.7 percent.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Covington Mall reveals name change, five new retailers for area

As the Covington Mall continues to undergo its redevelopment process, a name change and five retailers were revealed during a special announcement made Thursday. Covington Mall, which will become known as The Shoppes of Covington, will bring Marshalls, Burkes Outlet, Five Below, Big Lots!, and Harbor Freight to Andalusia. Five Below is scheduled to be the first retailer to open its doors in December. The other four businesses plan to open by March of 2023.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass Medical Center opens new swing bed unit

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva unveiled a significant addition today. The hospital is equipped with their first swing bed unit. Swing bed units are in-patient rehabilitation centers within hospitals. They are meant for patients who have finished hospitalization but aren’t ready to return home. Rooms...
GENEVA, AL
Andalusia Star News

Caton, Veasey unite in double-ring ceremony

Miss Jacqueline Hope Caton became the bride of Tanner Neal Veasy in an impressive candlelight ceremony at First Presbyterian Church of Andalusia on Saturday, May 21, at half after five o’clock in the afternoon. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Todd Caton, Sr. and the...
ANDALUSIA, AL
wtvy.com

Proud To Be A Farmer: Inside the Enterprise Farmers Market

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When you visit any Wiregrass farmers market, you’re greeted with a smile from familiar faces in your community. Whether it’s the comradery amongst vendors, or the support from returning customers, serving the community is what makes those at the Enterprise Farmers Market “Proud To Be A Farmer.”
Andalusia Star News

Andalusia welcomes county rival Opp for 2022 football opener

A historic rivalry kicks off the 2022 Covington County football season as Andalusia (0-0) and Opp (0-0) battle for the first time since 2019 Thursday, August 18, at 7 p.m. Andalusia is beginning its season with senior night and will recognize senior football players, cheerleaders, and band members beginning at 6:30 p.m.
OPP, AL
wtvy.com

Burglary at Pike Drugs Pharmacy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brundidge Police is currently investigating an early morning burglary of a pharmacy. Just after 4:30 a.m. on August 12, 2022, two men broke into the Pike Drugs Pharmacy. The suspects, who had their faces covered, were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of narcotics...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
Andalusia Star News

COVID cases down, variants still a concern

While the total reported cases of COVID-19 and its variants have decreased, there has been a surge of the omicron BA.5 in recent weeks in some communities. According to the CDC, the community level of positive COVID cases in Covington County is ranked as “medium,” which offers the following health guidelines:
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Pleasant Home kicks off 2022 season with A.L. Johnson

Pleasant Home (0-0) will begin the 2022 football season with a first-time opponent and host A.L. Johnson (0-0) on Friday, August 19, at 7 p.m. “We have had a good couple of weeks of practice so far. As a coach, I think you are never fully satisfied with your team’s performance and always see ways you could be better. There have been some bright spots, but we also have plenty of ways to improve. Overall, I like our effort and commitment but want to see more focus and execution as we move forward,” PHS Head Coach Cody Sellers said.
ANDALUSIA, AL
wtvy.com

Jury issues caused by several things. Some summoned have died.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Among the reasons that a jury could not be seated to deliberate the fate of suspected murderer Coley McCraney is because some ordered to serve have died. That is understandable because driver’s license information, used to choose prospective jurors in Dale County, is sometimes outdated.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Covington EMA: Severe storms possible on Wednesday

The Covington County Emergency Management Agency is reporting the possibility of a storm with high winds Wednesday afternoon. Officials said there is a “Marginal Risk” for strong to severe storms, which actually were expected to begin Tuesday afternoon. There could be several rounds of strong to severe storm...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WDHN

Elba Football “running it back”

Elba Football season preview 2022 COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Elba Tigers football club has a lot going on. After losing many key seniors, this season they bump back down to class 1A after spending the last two seasons playing 2A ball. “Trying to figure out where all the pieces fit. You know, we’re […]
ELBA, AL
Andalusia Star News

Opp Police Department investigating Tuesday afternoon death

The Opp Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead inside a residence. According to an OPD press release, police received a call from EMS and Opp Fire Department officials on Tuesday, August 16, at approximately 4:32 p.m., of an unresponsive female in a house on the 400 block of West Street.
OPP, AL

