Pleasant Home (0-0) will begin the 2022 football season with a first-time opponent and host A.L. Johnson (0-0) on Friday, August 19, at 7 p.m. “We have had a good couple of weeks of practice so far. As a coach, I think you are never fully satisfied with your team’s performance and always see ways you could be better. There have been some bright spots, but we also have plenty of ways to improve. Overall, I like our effort and commitment but want to see more focus and execution as we move forward,” PHS Head Coach Cody Sellers said.

ANDALUSIA, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO