Andalusia Star News
ALL STUDENTS INVOLVED: Andalusia High School revives cross-country program
Andalusia High School sports have been a rich tradition for several years, so it’s “fitting” that AHS adds to its legacy with the return of cross-country this fall. Amy Bryan, a seventh-grade math teacher at Andalusia Junior High School, will serve as the program’s head coach.
Andalusia Star News
ALDL: Covington County’s unemployment rises in June
Covington County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June saw an increase from the previous month, but remains below the rate from the prior year. The county’s June unemployment rate of 3.2 percent is well above the state average and is an increase of almost a full percent from May’s 2.3 percent. The rate in June 2021 was 3.7 percent.
Andalusia Star News
Covington Mall reveals name change, five new retailers for area
As the Covington Mall continues to undergo its redevelopment process, a name change and five retailers were revealed during a special announcement made Thursday. Covington Mall, which will become known as The Shoppes of Covington, will bring Marshalls, Burkes Outlet, Five Below, Big Lots!, and Harbor Freight to Andalusia. Five Below is scheduled to be the first retailer to open its doors in December. The other four businesses plan to open by March of 2023.
luvernejournal.com
Concerned resident addresses Crenshaw County BOE regarding Mitchell coaching dismissal
Lapine resident and “Reinstate Jonny Mitchell at Highland Home” Facebook group creator Jessica Evans addressed the Crenshaw County Board of Education, but no action was taken regarding her remarks during a meeting held Monday evening. Evans questioned why Mitchell, who guided the Highland Home Flying Squadron boys basketball...
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Medical Center opens new swing bed unit
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva unveiled a significant addition today. The hospital is equipped with their first swing bed unit. Swing bed units are in-patient rehabilitation centers within hospitals. They are meant for patients who have finished hospitalization but aren’t ready to return home. Rooms...
Andalusia Star News
Caton, Veasey unite in double-ring ceremony
Miss Jacqueline Hope Caton became the bride of Tanner Neal Veasy in an impressive candlelight ceremony at First Presbyterian Church of Andalusia on Saturday, May 21, at half after five o’clock in the afternoon. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Todd Caton, Sr. and the...
wtvy.com
Proud To Be A Farmer: Inside the Enterprise Farmers Market
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When you visit any Wiregrass farmers market, you’re greeted with a smile from familiar faces in your community. Whether it’s the comradery amongst vendors, or the support from returning customers, serving the community is what makes those at the Enterprise Farmers Market “Proud To Be A Farmer.”
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia welcomes county rival Opp for 2022 football opener
A historic rivalry kicks off the 2022 Covington County football season as Andalusia (0-0) and Opp (0-0) battle for the first time since 2019 Thursday, August 18, at 7 p.m. Andalusia is beginning its season with senior night and will recognize senior football players, cheerleaders, and band members beginning at 6:30 p.m.
wdhn.com
Serious car wrecks at the intersection of Coffee Co. Rd. 709 and U.S. Highway 84
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WDHN)—As WDHN first reported Tuesday night, an Enterprise woman has been charged with “vehicular homicide” from a Coffee County Grand Jury indictment stemming from an incident more than a year and a half ago. WDHN found that the fatal, two-vehicle wreck outside of Level...
wtvy.com
Burglary at Pike Drugs Pharmacy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brundidge Police is currently investigating an early morning burglary of a pharmacy. Just after 4:30 a.m. on August 12, 2022, two men broke into the Pike Drugs Pharmacy. The suspects, who had their faces covered, were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of narcotics...
Andalusia Star News
COVID cases down, variants still a concern
While the total reported cases of COVID-19 and its variants have decreased, there has been a surge of the omicron BA.5 in recent weeks in some communities. According to the CDC, the community level of positive COVID cases in Covington County is ranked as “medium,” which offers the following health guidelines:
Andalusia Star News
Pleasant Home kicks off 2022 season with A.L. Johnson
Pleasant Home (0-0) will begin the 2022 football season with a first-time opponent and host A.L. Johnson (0-0) on Friday, August 19, at 7 p.m. “We have had a good couple of weeks of practice so far. As a coach, I think you are never fully satisfied with your team’s performance and always see ways you could be better. There have been some bright spots, but we also have plenty of ways to improve. Overall, I like our effort and commitment but want to see more focus and execution as we move forward,” PHS Head Coach Cody Sellers said.
wtvy.com
Jury issues caused by several things. Some summoned have died.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Among the reasons that a jury could not be seated to deliberate the fate of suspected murderer Coley McCraney is because some ordered to serve have died. That is understandable because driver’s license information, used to choose prospective jurors in Dale County, is sometimes outdated.
Andalusia Star News
Covington EMA: Severe storms possible on Wednesday
The Covington County Emergency Management Agency is reporting the possibility of a storm with high winds Wednesday afternoon. Officials said there is a “Marginal Risk” for strong to severe storms, which actually were expected to begin Tuesday afternoon. There could be several rounds of strong to severe storm...
wdhn.com
McCraney is requesting a bond after sitting behind bars for more than 3 years
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark man who is accused of killing two Northview High School girls is requesting a bond to be set. Coley McCraney is accused of killing Tracie Hawlett and JB Beasley in 1998 and was arrested as a suspect for their murders in 2019. Now,...
Elba Football “running it back”
Elba Football season preview 2022 COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Elba Tigers football club has a lot going on. After losing many key seniors, this season they bump back down to class 1A after spending the last two seasons playing 2A ball. “Trying to figure out where all the pieces fit. You know, we’re […]
wdhn.com
Man in prison for killing two New Brockton teens in a 2020 car accident, dies in state prison
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man sentenced to 54 months in prison for killing two New Brockton teenagers in a 2020 car accident, was found unresponsive in the Kilby Correctional Facility last week. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, 57-year-old Anthony Miguel Bishop was found unresponsive sitting in...
Andalusia Star News
Opp Police Department investigating Tuesday afternoon death
The Opp Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead inside a residence. According to an OPD press release, police received a call from EMS and Opp Fire Department officials on Tuesday, August 16, at approximately 4:32 p.m., of an unresponsive female in a house on the 400 block of West Street.
