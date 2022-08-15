Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
How Did the Federal Government Fail New Orleans During Hurricane Katrina?Foodie TravelerNew Orleans, LA
Our trip to New Orleans, LouisianaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNew Orleans, LA
Dog Days Dining-Down South TodayDoc LawrenceNashville, TN
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Related
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish firefighters working serious crash on Interstate 55
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Drivers using Interstate 55 on Thursday morning in Tangipahoa Parish will need to consider taking an alternate route due to a serious crash. Tangipahoa Parish Fire District No. 1 is at the scene of a crash where someone was rescued from a vehicle. The interstate...
L'Observateur
SCSO Asking for Help to Locate a Vehicle and Identify the Driver Involved in Destrehan Business Burglary
On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 3:50 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 13470 River Road in Destrehan (Big River Shell Longview) for a commercial burglary alarm. When deputies arrived, they found the glass front door shattered, items on the floor, and a cash register and lottery tickets missing.
WDSU
Multi-car crash causes traffic headache for New Orleans driver on Highrise
NEW ORLEANS — Delays are still being felt in New Orleans East even though a disabled car has been cleared from the Highrise Bridge. A multi-car crash during peak commute hours shut down two lanes of Interstate 10 in the westbound lanes of the bridge. The accident has been...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting in Little Woods
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Little Woods. The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 7700 block of Haney Drive. Police say around 5:05 p.m., officers found a man lying in the road with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Man killed in Little Woods shooting, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the Little Woods area, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers were called to the 7700 block of Haney Drive at 5:05 p.m., and found the wounded man on the side of Curran Road. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
wgno.com
Motorcyclist and car collide head-on, causing fatal crash in Lafourche Parish
CHACKBAY, La. (WGNO) — An investigation into a two-vehicle head-on collision began after a motorcyclist was killed in Lafourche Parish Sunday. According to Louisiana State Police, the incident happened at 2 p.m. on La. Highway 20 near La. Hwy 307. Troopers say 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever, was on...
WDSU
WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Man shot on Downman Road Wednesday morning: NOPD
The northbound lanes of Downman Road are closed at Reel Street as part of the ongoing investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
LPSO: Four suspects accused of stealing items from a store
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying four suspects in a recent theft at a sporting goods store. According to LPSO, deputies were dispatched to a sporting goods store off of Juban Road. Four unknown suspects entered...
WWL-TV
Man in carjacked vehicle killed running from police on I-10
NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed running across I-10 late Monday, according to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. The man was running from police in a short police chase that started when officers spotted an SUV that was stolen in a carjacking two weeks ago, NOPD said. "It's just...
NOPD: Suspect wanted after robbing two in St. Roch
According to the NOPD, at about 1:30 on that Sunday, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and robbed two people in the 100 block of Pauger Street
Police capture Louisiana fugitive seen driving same truck allegedly used in burglaries
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Albany Police Department arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, of Walker, on Friday, August 12. “A warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29, 2022, after he was identified and linked to a crime that occurred at the Tractor Supply on Hwy 190, on July 28th,” according to the Tangipahoa […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDSU
Jefferson Parish firefighters respond to fire at St. Martin Episcopal School in Metairie
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish firefighters responded to a fire at a school Wednesday night in Metairie. According to fire officials, They received a call just after 10 p.m. about a fire at St. Martin Episcopal School on Green Acres Road. According to St. Martin's Episcopal School, the...
WDSU
Slidell police officers are investigating a serious vehicle crash
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police Officers are investigating a serious vehicle crash on Front Street near the intersection Bouscaren and Carey streets. All lanes were closed but now open. The condition of those involved in the accident has not been released.
houmatimes.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash
On August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever. The preliminary investigation revealed Vicknair was riding a...
Man shot on St. Charles Avenue, NOPD investigates
The NOPD is investigating a shooting at a busy intersection in uptown New Orleans. New Orleans police say a man was shot at the intersection of St Charles Avenue and Calliope Street Monday evening. Initial police reports show that a man
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on August 15, 2022, that on August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., LSP Troop C received notification of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. Tricia Vicknair, 39, of Schriever, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
WDSU
New Orleans mother demands answers after son hurt in school bus fight
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans mother is demanding answers after her son was hurt in a school bus fight. "My youngest son came in and he gave me a hug and started crying and I said, 'what's wrong?' He said they beat Chris up on the school bus," Keishone Sterling said.
Carjacking suspect killed on I-10 in New Orleans East: NOPD
According to the NOPD, a male was struck on Interstate 10 East at Bullard Avenue just after midnight.
Smile, you’re on camera: Old Metairie neighbors take action after attempted carjacking
Last month, an Old Metairie neighborhood was shaken up after one of its residents was followed home from babysitting and nearly carjacked — all of it caught on camera. Now, neighbors are sending the message they won't tolerate crime in their neighborhood.
Comments / 1