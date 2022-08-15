ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

L'Observateur

SCSO Asking for Help to Locate a Vehicle and Identify the Driver Involved in Destrehan Business Burglary

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 3:50 am, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 13470 River Road in Destrehan (Big River Shell Longview) for a commercial burglary alarm. When deputies arrived, they found the glass front door shattered, items on the floor, and a cash register and lottery tickets missing.
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting in Little Woods

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Little Woods. The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 7700 block of Haney Drive. Police say around 5:05 p.m., officers found a man lying in the road with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to...
NOLA.com

Man killed in Little Woods shooting, New Orleans police say

A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the Little Woods area, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers were called to the 7700 block of Haney Drive at 5:05 p.m., and found the wounded man on the side of Curran Road. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
WDSU

WDSU Investigates: How many kids are being detained, arrested by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — WDSU Investigates has obtained new data that shows, from June to mid-August, just how many kids were picked up for being in violation of the law. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
brproud.com

LPSO: Four suspects accused of stealing items from a store

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying four suspects in a recent theft at a sporting goods store. According to LPSO, deputies were dispatched to a sporting goods store off of Juban Road. Four unknown suspects entered...
WWL-TV

Man in carjacked vehicle killed running from police on I-10

NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed running across I-10 late Monday, according to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. The man was running from police in a short police chase that started when officers spotted an SUV that was stolen in a carjacking two weeks ago, NOPD said. "It's just...
houmatimes.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

On August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever. The preliminary investigation revealed Vicknair was riding a...
Calcasieu Parish News

Head-On Crash Claims the Life of Louisiana Motorcyclist on LA 307

