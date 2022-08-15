Read full article on original website
KPBS
UC San Diego cuts admission offers by more than 9,000
UC San Diego is cutting admission offers for the next school year by more than 9,000 students. Most of the admissions reductions affect out-of- state and foreign students but the school also pared down about 1,600 California freshman slots. Speaking on KPBS Midday Edition, The San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Gary...
San Diego Unified won’t require masks for students to start school year
San Diego Unified School District will no longer require all students to wear a mask when classes resume later this month, the district announced.
News 8 KFMB
No, you do not need a polio booster shot if you've already been vaccinated
SAN DIEGO — Polio isn't something most of us have had to worry about for decades. But, health officials are now on alert after a young man in New York was recently diagnosed with the virus. It was also detected in New York wastewater, an indication of more cases.
iheart.com
FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide
A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
kusi.com
DA Summer Stephan to host Senior Wellness Community Event
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – DA Summer Stephan is hosting a Senior Wellness Community event to educate seniors about the topic of elder abuse, and how to avoid becoming a victim. Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9-11 a.m. 1050 Los Vallecitos Blvd. San Marcos, California. At the event, seniors can:. –...
San Diego supervisors OK rule change on amusements operation
According to Anderson's office, the original ordinance took effect several decades ago, but the exact year was unknown.
kusi.com
San Diego Unified School District officially backs off plans for indoor mask mandate
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One month ago, San Diego Unified School District Board President, Dr. Sharon Whitehurst-Payne, made national headlines for telling her students not to come back to school if they are uncomfortable wearing a mask. Her comments were shocking as her job is to encourage students to...
kusi.com
Unvaxxed discrimination claims may have better odds after CDC announcement
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the tail-end of the pandemic, discrimination lawsuits have popped up against employers who required or are still requiring vaccination for employment. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney spoke with attorney Michael Curran on “Good Morning San Diego” about the rights of unvaccinated individuals following the relaxation of CDC pandemic guidelines.
San Diego students head back into the classroom
It's officially the time for students and teachers to head back into the classroom across San Diego County.
San Diego Business Journal
Ben & Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli Opens in Oceanside
Coastal North County resident Heather Bradshaw has found a taste of home, right in her own backyard. The 23-year-old Midwestern transplant and vegetarian with love for Jewish-style delicatessen food has been anticipating the opening of a specialty dining establishment that she hoped would feed her soul, spirit and stomach. Her...
kusi.com
Feeding San Diego struggles to provide for the needy due to Inflation
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego’s expenses have gone up 20% since last year, and people need assistance now more than ever due to the effect of Inflation on grocery prices. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited with Feeding San Diego at their warehouse in Sorrento Valley to talk...
kusi.com
Thirty-five thousand kids go back to school in Poway Unified School District
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over 35,000 students in the Poway Unified School District (PUSD) will be welcomed into classrooms this Wednesday, Aug. 17 for the first day of school. PUSD is the third largest school district in San Diego County, with 41 schools serving learners of all ages, from preschool through adult.
kusi.com
Back to school: State funds go to new meal program in California
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday, Aug. 16 is the first day back to school for thirteen-thousand children in the San Diego Unified School District, and this year the kitchen may be the busiest spot of the morning. According to new initiatives put in place during the pandemic, California districts...
New study finds Downtown San Diego is top of the list for recovering from the pandemic
SAN DIEGO — A new study from the School of Cities at the University of Toronto finds Downtown San Diego is recovering quicker from the pandemic than other large cities. The study, conducted by professors and urban researchers from across North America, looked at cell phone activity before, during, and near the end of the pandemic in both large and medium-sized cities throughout North America.
A former nurse speaks out about a San Diego hospital allegedly rushing homeless patients out and back onto the streets
SAN DIEGO — Heading west on Washington Street toward her new job as a nurse technician at Scripps Mercy Hospital, "Christine" spotted a man slouched over in a wheelchair in a parking lot near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Washington Street. Judging by the man's posture and because he was dressed in a hospital gown with a hospital bag next to him, she knew something was wrong.
Scientists warn California is due for disastrous ‘megaflood’
Monsoonal moisture continues to cause flash flood warnings throughout San Diego County.
KPBS
California at increased risk of megaflood, new research says
While San Diego continues to experience hot and humid weather, climate researchers say warmer temperatures make it more likely that California will be hit by megafloods. Then, over the weekend, violent drug cartels brought cities in Baja California to a standstill. Next, a new California initiative aims to improve the disfunction plaguing some school boards. Next, a new city program gives qualifying homeowners the chance to add solar to their homes at little-to-no cost. Then, a study of accelerated aging shows that a person’s biological age may be very different from what their birth certificate says. Finally, local author Madhushree Ghosh writes about the good and bad aspects of her journey from India to San Diego– the legacy of colonization and the racism she’s encountered – all through a connection with the food that has sustained her.
Americans relocating to Mexico to combat cost of living
The cost of living has become unaffordable for most Americans, prompting more people to relocate to Mexico.
NBC San Diego
Ever Wonder Where All These San Diego Millennials Come From? So Did the Census Bureau
You've seen them at the beach, on campus, in the Gaslamp. Where do they all come from? New census data shows the places those millennials are migrating to San Diego from. According to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, 70% of young adults who grew up in America's Finest City stayed home in San Diego as young adults. The numbers reflect where people from 16-26 moved.
New California law looks to develop statewide safety standards for e-bikes
Electric bikes have moved well beyond a trend and are clearly not only here to stay, but growing exponentially.
