San Diego, CA

KPBS

UC San Diego cuts admission offers by more than 9,000

UC San Diego is cutting admission offers for the next school year by more than 9,000 students. Most of the admissions reductions affect out-of- state and foreign students but the school also pared down about 1,600 California freshman slots. Speaking on KPBS Midday Edition, The San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Gary...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide

A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
SAN DIEGO, CA
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
Local
California Health
San Diego, CA
Health
Local
California Education
kusi.com

DA Summer Stephan to host Senior Wellness Community Event

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – DA Summer Stephan is hosting a Senior Wellness Community event to educate seniors about the topic of elder abuse, and how to avoid becoming a victim. Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9-11 a.m. 1050 Los Vallecitos Blvd. San Marcos, California. At the event, seniors can:. –...
SAN MARCOS, CA
kusi.com

Unvaxxed discrimination claims may have better odds after CDC announcement

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the tail-end of the pandemic, discrimination lawsuits have popped up against employers who required or are still requiring vaccination for employment. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney spoke with attorney Michael Curran on “Good Morning San Diego” about the rights of unvaccinated individuals following the relaxation of CDC pandemic guidelines.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Ben & Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli Opens in Oceanside

Coastal North County resident Heather Bradshaw has found a taste of home, right in her own backyard. The 23-year-old Midwestern transplant and vegetarian with love for Jewish-style delicatessen food has been anticipating the opening of a specialty dining establishment that she hoped would feed her soul, spirit and stomach. Her...
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

Thirty-five thousand kids go back to school in Poway Unified School District

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over 35,000 students in the Poway Unified School District (PUSD) will be welcomed into classrooms this Wednesday, Aug. 17 for the first day of school. PUSD is the third largest school district in San Diego County, with 41 schools serving learners of all ages, from preschool through adult.
POWAY, CA
Health
Colleges
Education
Public Health
Coronavirus
kusi.com

Back to school: State funds go to new meal program in California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday, Aug. 16 is the first day back to school for thirteen-thousand children in the San Diego Unified School District, and this year the kitchen may be the busiest spot of the morning. According to new initiatives put in place during the pandemic, California districts...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

New study finds Downtown San Diego is top of the list for recovering from the pandemic

SAN DIEGO — A new study from the School of Cities at the University of Toronto finds Downtown San Diego is recovering quicker from the pandemic than other large cities. The study, conducted by professors and urban researchers from across North America, looked at cell phone activity before, during, and near the end of the pandemic in both large and medium-sized cities throughout North America.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

A former nurse speaks out about a San Diego hospital allegedly rushing homeless patients out and back onto the streets

SAN DIEGO — Heading west on Washington Street toward her new job as a nurse technician at Scripps Mercy Hospital, "Christine" spotted a man slouched over in a wheelchair in a parking lot near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Washington Street. Judging by the man's posture and because he was dressed in a hospital gown with a hospital bag next to him, she knew something was wrong.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

California at increased risk of megaflood, new research says

While San Diego continues to experience hot and humid weather, climate researchers say warmer temperatures make it more likely that California will be hit by megafloods. Then, over the weekend, violent drug cartels brought cities in Baja California to a standstill. Next, a new California initiative aims to improve the disfunction plaguing some school boards. Next, a new city program gives qualifying homeowners the chance to add solar to their homes at little-to-no cost. Then, a study of accelerated aging shows that a person’s biological age may be very different from what their birth certificate says. Finally, local author Madhushree Ghosh writes about the good and bad aspects of her journey from India to San Diego– the legacy of colonization and the racism she’s encountered – all through a connection with the food that has sustained her.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Ever Wonder Where All These San Diego Millennials Come From? So Did the Census Bureau

You've seen them at the beach, on campus, in the Gaslamp. Where do they all come from? New census data shows the places those millennials are migrating to San Diego from. According to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, 70% of young adults who grew up in America's Finest City stayed home in San Diego as young adults. The numbers reflect where people from 16-26 moved.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Community Policy