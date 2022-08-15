Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers rumors: QB could be traded to NFC North in surprise move
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be so content with Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as their top two QBs that they could let Mason Rudolph go. The Steelers entered training camp with a three-man quarterback battle. It could be down to two within a few short days. While Mitchell Trubisky and...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season
The wins and losses don’t count just yet in the NFL preseason, but the hits don’t hurt any less than an actual game. Patrick Mahomes certainly felt that in his first taste of action as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears for a preseason tilt on Saturday. The Chiefs quarterback backpedalled to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week?
It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
Adrian Peterson knocks out sparring partner ahead of boxing debut
Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson takes his violent running style from the gridiron to the ring.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas City Chiefs expected to ‘sweeten’ Patrick Mahomes contract in near future
The Kansas City Chiefs made quarterback Patrick Mahomes the highest paid NFL player ever in 2020 with a historic $500
NBC Sports
Falcons sign KeeSean Johnson
The Falcons added a wide receiver to their roster on Wednesday. The team announced the signing of KeeSean Johnson. Wide receiver Tyshaun James was waived to make space for Johnson and the Falcons also announced that they have released defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Chiefs star Travis Kelce provides scary Patrick Mahomes warning for rest of NFL this season
Patrick Mahomes didn’t exactly have his best season as a pro for the Kansas City Chiefs last year. It wasn’t bad at all, but the former Super Bowl MVP has set such a high bar that anything less would be considered a “down year.” At this point, however, Mahomes is ready to go for the […] The post Chiefs star Travis Kelce provides scary Patrick Mahomes warning for rest of NFL this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens Camp Report: Lamar Jackson Throws Another Strike, First Cuts
Lamar Jackson threw another bomb at the Ravens' 16th training camp practice as they geared up for the second game against Arizona. ... Roster trimmed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury
Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
CBS Sports
Rams set to become first team to play 10 regular season games in home stadium since 1929
The Los Angeles Rams are in unfamiliar territory as defending champions, becoming the first Super Bowl champion to play nine home games in a regular season thanks to the NFL schedule being increased to 17 games (the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played eight home games last year as defending champions). Thanks...
Shannon Sharpe Not Happy With What Aaron Rodgers Said About Packers WRs
As a former NFL pass-catcher, Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe knows the right and wrong way to handle a young receiving core. And he believes Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is going about it the wrong way. On Wednesday's "Undisputed," Sharpe took aim at Rodgers calling out the Packers...
Deion Sanders Teases Hire of Ex-Vikings Coach at Jackson State
Coach Prime appears to be on the precipice of making a major addition to his staff.
NBC Sports
Source: “There will be news today” on Deshaun Watson
The scramble began when Myles Simmons texted a tweet that the Browns have delayed their media availability for Thursday. Here’s what we learned. Per a source with knowledge of the ongoing Deshaun Watson situation, “There will be news today.”. The news will be either a settlement or a...
Polygon
NFL legend Jerry Rice just found out just how good he was in Tecmo Bowl
The look on Jerry Rice’s face was priceless. It’s not every day you tell a Pro Football Hall of Famer — much less a superstar as thoroughly dominating as Rice — something he didn’t know about how great he actually was. “No, no, no. Are...
FOX Sports
Raiders coach McDaniels searching for dependable O-line
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have used 14 offensive linemen in 13 rotations across 20 possessions in their first two preseason games all in search of a dependable five-man unit for the regular season. And first-year Raiders coach Josh McDaniels says it’s not out of the...
NBC Sports
Deja Vu? Watch Lance toss gorgeous deep pass to Gray vs. Vikings
The Trey Lance-Danny Gray connection continues to get stronger by the day. Just five days after Lance and Gray connected on a booming 76-yard touchdown pass in the 49ers' 28-21 Preseason Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers last Friday, the duo torched another NFC North secondary in Wednesday's joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings.
NBC Sports
Hollywood Brown: I just felt like sometimes the Ravens really didn’t need me
Receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown will see his former team and teammates this weekend when the Cardinals host the Ravens. The Cardinals traded for Brown and a third-round pick on draft night in return for the 23rd overall selection. Brown insisted Wednesday that he has nothing against his former...
NBC Sports
Eagles waive 3 players before deadline to 85 players
The Eagles trimmed three more players from their roster on Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit of 85 players. On Tuesday, the Eagles waived/injured WR Lance Lenoir, S Jared Mayden and CB Jimmy Moreland. These three players will revert to the Eagles’ IR list if they go unclaimed.
NBC Sports
Can deep ball become a weapon for Jalen Hurts?
Throwing the ball far has never been a problem for Jalen Hurts. Throwing it far and accurately has. Hurts last year hit just five pass plays of 40 yards or more, which was tied for 22nd of the 25 quarterbacks who threw at least 400 passes. It was the first...
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: Ideally starters will play a half, but injuries may prevent that
There are a variety of approaches that NFL head coaches take when it comes to playing starters in the preseason and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is proving to be on the side of the more snaps the better this summer. Rivera had the Commanders first-teamers in the game into...
Comments / 0