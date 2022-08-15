ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season

The wins and losses don’t count just yet in the NFL preseason, but the hits don’t hurt any less than an actual game. Patrick Mahomes certainly felt that in his first taste of action as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears for a preseason tilt on Saturday. The Chiefs quarterback backpedalled to […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to getting slammed by first big hit of NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week?

It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Falcons sign KeeSean Johnson

The Falcons added a wide receiver to their roster on Wednesday. The team announced the signing of KeeSean Johnson. Wide receiver Tyshaun James was waived to make space for Johnson and the Falcons also announced that they have released defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Travis Kelce provides scary Patrick Mahomes warning for rest of NFL this season

Patrick Mahomes didn’t exactly have his best season as a pro for the Kansas City Chiefs last year. It wasn’t bad at all, but the former Super Bowl MVP has set such a high bar that anything less would be considered a “down year.” At this point, however, Mahomes is ready to go for the […] The post Chiefs star Travis Kelce provides scary Patrick Mahomes warning for rest of NFL this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NFL
NBC Sports

Source: “There will be news today” on Deshaun Watson

The scramble began when Myles Simmons texted a tweet that the Browns have delayed their media availability for Thursday. Here’s what we learned. Per a source with knowledge of the ongoing Deshaun Watson situation, “There will be news today.”. The news will be either a settlement or a...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Raiders coach McDaniels searching for dependable O-line

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have used 14 offensive linemen in 13 rotations across 20 possessions in their first two preseason games all in search of a dependable five-man unit for the regular season. And first-year Raiders coach Josh McDaniels says it’s not out of the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Deja Vu? Watch Lance toss gorgeous deep pass to Gray vs. Vikings

The Trey Lance-Danny Gray connection continues to get stronger by the day. Just five days after Lance and Gray connected on a booming 76-yard touchdown pass in the 49ers' 28-21 Preseason Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers last Friday, the duo torched another NFC North secondary in Wednesday's joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Eagles waive 3 players before deadline to 85 players

The Eagles trimmed three more players from their roster on Tuesday to get down to the NFL-mandated limit of 85 players. On Tuesday, the Eagles waived/injured WR Lance Lenoir, S Jared Mayden and CB Jimmy Moreland. These three players will revert to the Eagles’ IR list if they go unclaimed.
NFL
NBC Sports

Can deep ball become a weapon for Jalen Hurts?

Throwing the ball far has never been a problem for Jalen Hurts. Throwing it far and accurately has. Hurts last year hit just five pass plays of 40 yards or more, which was tied for 22nd of the 25 quarterbacks who threw at least 400 passes. It was the first...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Ron Rivera: Ideally starters will play a half, but injuries may prevent that

There are a variety of approaches that NFL head coaches take when it comes to playing starters in the preseason and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is proving to be on the side of the more snaps the better this summer. Rivera had the Commanders first-teamers in the game into...
NFL

