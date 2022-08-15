ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adoptable pet: Meet Bernadette

By Animal Service Center
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gv08K_0hHkkrN600

If Bernadette! (A196710) were a person, she would be the most die-hard speed walkin' lady, complete with visor, sweatpants pulled up high and hand weights in hand. She would lead the pack of mall walkin' ladies, and while they are chatting and taking breaks, she would continue her laps.

This older (10ish) Cattle Dog/ Lab gal is full of life and love. Her little nub of a tail wiggles at a million miles an hour whenever anybody shows her any attention. She is rounder than she should be, but who DIDN'T put on a few pounds during the pandemic?

She is short and cute and active and pretty much perfect. She isn't a huge fan of sharing stuff with other pups (she's been around for long enough for it to all be hers) so a home with a laid back pup or no other pups would probably be her best fit. Currently, she's about 10-15 pounds overweight at 59 lbs., but with an active, consistent lifestyle she'll be back to her perfect weight in no time.

  • If you are interested in learning more about this foster pet, please contact our Foster Care Coordinator at fosterpets@talgov.com and reference the Animal ID number at the beginning of this post.
  • Or, if you have an immediate question, you can give us a call at 850-891-2950 (option 0)
  • The first step is to apply; you will need to fill out the adoption questionnaire ahead of time by visiting talgov.com
  • Email the completed application to fosterpets@talgov.com
  • Once approved, we will arrange the meet-and-greet to see if they are the right fit for you!

Bernadette’s adoption fee would be $30, which includes her spay surgery, vaccines, & microchip + registration.

Animal Service Center, 1125 Easterwood Drive (Tom Brown Park); talgov.com/animals.

Open by appointment only, Monday-Sunday, 10-6.

