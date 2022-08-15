ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Former Pitt Basketball F Mouhamadou Gueye Signs Training Camp Deal With Mavericks

By Stephen Thompson
The labor of Mouhamadou Gueye's outstanding graduate season with the Pitt Panthers is finally bearing fruit

PITTSBURGH -- The labor of Mouhamadou Gueye's outstanding graduate season with the Pitt Panthers is finally bearing fruit, as the rangy forward signed a training camp deal with the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, according to The Athletic NBA insider, Shams Charania.

Gueye, a former America East Defensive Player of the Year at Stony Brook, transferred to Pitt prior to the start of the 2021-22 season. In 32 games with the Panthers - 28 of which were starts - Gueye averaged 9.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. He finished third in the ACC in rejections per contest and shot 37% from 3-point distance.

In addition to training camp contracts in the NBA are non-guaranteed but can be converted to a two-way contract, which allows a player to swing between the G-League and the NBA during the season.

