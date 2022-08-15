Former Pitt Basketball F Mouhamadou Gueye Signs Training Camp Deal With Mavericks

The labor of Mouhamadou Gueye's outstanding graduate season with the Pitt Panthers is finally bearing fruit

PITTSBURGH -- The labor of Mouhamadou Gueye's outstanding graduate season with the Pitt Panthers is finally bearing fruit, as the rangy forward signed a training camp deal with the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, according to The Athletic NBA insider, Shams Charania.

Gueye, a former America East Defensive Player of the Year at Stony Brook, transferred to Pitt prior to the start of the 2021-22 season. In 32 games with the Panthers - 28 of which were starts - Gueye averaged 9.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. He finished third in the ACC in rejections per contest and shot 37% from 3-point distance.

In addition to training camp contracts in the NBA are non-guaranteed but can be converted to a two-way contract, which allows a player to swing between the G-League and the NBA during the season.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Aydin Henningham, Solomon DeShields Talk Open Competition Among Pitt Football LBs

Pat Narduzzi's Friday Briefing: Scrimmage Prep and Special Teams Claims

Pitt Football Practice Takeaways: An Easy Friday Morning

Friday Pitt Football QB Notebook: Narduzzi Bars Scrimmage Hits

Back-ups Applying Pressure to Starters Along Pitt Football's Offensive Line

Thursday Pitt Football QB Notebook: Biggest Test of Camp Approaches

Pitt Football Preparing for First Training Camp Scrimmage

Tylar Wiltz Thriving in Early Stages of FCS-FBS Jump with Pitt Football

Years-Long Relationship With Tiquan Underwood Brought Bub Means to Pitt Football