Avon, IN

Swensons Drive-In, Ohio's 'best burger', to open its first Indiana location in Avon

By Cheryl V. Jackson, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
Just a burger from Akron?

Nope.

It's been named Ohio's best and it's headed to the Indianapolis area.

Akron-based Swensons Drive-In will be opening a store in Avon, at 8894 U.S. Highway 36, this fall.

The 88-year-old chain serves grilled-to-order burgers, handspun milkshakes and sides to vehicles.

There is no indoor dining. Curb servers sprint to cars to take and deliver orders.

The Avon store will be the first Swensons outpost beyond the state of Ohio.

Reader's Digest in June named the place Ohio's Best Burger. (Bru Burger Bar took the honors for Indiana.)

Fans include NBA great LeBron James and chef Michael Symon.

Swensons is giving a preview Monday of what's to come from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 8816 Dr. Charles Nelson Dr. in Avon, celebrating the start of construction with a food truck on Costco's parking lot to sell its burgers and milkshakes.

The first 100 people will get a free Galley Boy, the chain's signature double cheeseburger.

Contact IndyStar reporter Cheryl V. Jackson at cheryl.jackson@indystar.com or 317-444-6264. Follow her on Twitter: @cherylvjackson.

