Mount Union hailed for civic engagement

WASHINGTON — University of Mount Union has been recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge for having a highly established action plan during the 2022 election cycle.

Only 82 institutions across the country have received the recognition.

According to a news release, ALL IN developed the seal of recognition to “honor higher education institutions with strong action plans designed to increase nonpartisan democratic engagement by promoting civic learning, political engagement, and college student voter participation.”

Mount Union has received at least a silver seal for voter engagement for each election cycle since 2018. It is also one of only two institutions in Ohio to have earned the "highly established" recognition.

ALL IN developed a rubric in 2019 based on the “Strengthening American Democracy Guide” that allows campuses to self-assess the strength of their action plan, with the organization providing scoring and feedback to each institution.

“At Mount Union we are committed to preparing our students to be responsible citizens and our action plan demonstrates how we engage our community,” said Abby Schroeder, director of the Regula Center for Public Service at Mount Union. “This recognition is thanks to the work of many, and we are excited to continue our civic engagement programming.”

Learn more about Mount Union’s efforts in civic engagement at mountunion.edu/umuvotes. See more information about the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge at allinchallenge.org.