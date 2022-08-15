ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Mount Union hailed for civic engagement

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON — University of Mount Union has been recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge for having a highly established action plan during the 2022 election cycle.

Only 82 institutions across the country have received the recognition.

According to a news release, ALL IN developed the seal of recognition to “honor higher education institutions with strong action plans designed to increase nonpartisan democratic engagement by promoting civic learning, political engagement, and college student voter participation.”

Mount Union has received at least a silver seal for voter engagement for each election cycle since 2018. It is also one of only two institutions in Ohio to have earned the "highly established" recognition.

ALL IN developed a rubric in 2019 based on the “Strengthening American Democracy Guide” that allows campuses to self-assess the strength of their action plan, with the organization providing scoring and feedback to each institution.

“At Mount Union we are committed to preparing our students to be responsible citizens and our action plan demonstrates how we engage our community,” said Abby Schroeder, director of the Regula Center for Public Service at Mount Union. “This recognition is thanks to the work of many, and we are excited to continue our civic engagement programming.”

Learn more about Mount Union’s efforts in civic engagement at mountunion.edu/umuvotes. See more information about the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge at allinchallenge.org.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civic Engagement#University Of Mount Union#College Student#Democratic#Mount Union
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy