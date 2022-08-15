Read full article on original website
rejournals.com
Nashville’s Moore Building reaches topping-out point
One of the tallest new buildings in Nashville’s Midtown district has reached its highest point. National developer Portman and Creed Investment Company will celebrate the topping out of the Moore Building, a highly amenitized 16-story office tower with street-level retail. Construction is set for completion in February 2023. The...
Garth Brooks bar to include MNPD substation, NDOT traffic control
Mayor John Cooper's office said the development aims to reduce traffic and bolster safety on one of Nashville's busiest streets — all thanks to Garth Brooks.
Garth Brooks Footing the Bill To Improve Traffic, Add Police Substation on Nashville’s Lower Broadway
Country music icon Garth Brooks is opening a new honky-tonk bar on Nashville‘s Lower Broadway, but that’s not the only project he’s working on to add to the famous area of Music City. According to a recent press release from the Mayor’s office, Brooks is working with the city to foot the bill for a new police substation and traffic control room. He hopes the additions will reduce traffic congestion and keep Lower Broadway safer for locals and visitors alike.
Report: 77% of downtown Nashville retail, dining locally based
The Second Quarter Market Conditions Report from the Nashville Downtown Partnership breaks down the downtown retail and restaurant operators. It shows 77% of them are locally based, 11% are national, and 12% are regional.
fox17.com
Police called to Nashville hotel used for TSU housing 298 times in two years
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Best Western on Brick Church Pike where Tennessee State University (TSU) is housing overflow students has had 298 responses by Metro Police in the past 2-years. Those students applied to live on campus and reached out to FOX17 News because they were worried about their...
Murfreesboro City Council advances amphitheater project
Murfreesboro City Council has advanced the "Notes Live" project.
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers Plans Expansion to Murfreesboro
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Murfreesboro, announces founder Austin Ray, making it the fifth location for the local chain. M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will be located in the West Point development off the 1-24 exit at New Salem Road, about a block from the new Costco. “Murfreesboro...
fox17.com
Metro Waste Services taking over more trash routes in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Waste Service says they are taking over more trash routes. For several months the city of Nashville has battled problems with trash pickup with the now bankrupt Red River Waste Solutions. Red River has been sold to another company called Platform Waste Solutions. Metro...
radio7media.com
City of Columbia Announces Roads to be Paved this Week
CITY OF COLUMBIA ANNOUNCES LIST OF STREETS TO PAVED THIS WEEK. FLEMING STREET FROM 8TH AVENUE TO 4TH AVENUE; 4TH AVENUE FROM CARTER STREET TO RIVERSIDE DRIVE; IRON BRIDGE ROAD FROM EAST END STREET TO 100 FEET PAST FAIRVIEW PARK; FAIRVIEW DRIVE FROM IRON BRIDGE ROAD TO HANNAWAY ROAD; AND FRIERSON COURT FROM IRON BRIDGE ROAD TO THE END.
fox17.com
Overturned truck blocks I-65 and I-40 split in downtown Nashville
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Crews are working to clean up an accident on the I-65 and I-40 split off of the downtown loop in Nashville this morning. An overturned semi that was hauling medication in a refrigerated trailer is blocking all lanes of the interchange. MNPD says the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
WSMV
WSMV 4 to add 3 p.m. newscast, additional local programming
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 will be starting a new hour-long 3 p.m. weekday newscast beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The station will also be expanding its midday news by 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, WSMV will also expand Today In Nashville to an hour and will be moving the lifestyle program to 2 p.m.
WSMV
Developers come across possible pre-civil war remains in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wedgewood-Houston area is a place of major development. But crews said at one project, they found remains believed to be from the pre-civil war era. AJ Capital Partners built the Nashville Warehouse Co. They have also been working on what will be an apartment complex...
Exreme heat projected for Nashville in coming decades
Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsNashville has been especially sweltering this summer, but a new report found conditions will get progressively worse in the years to come.The study found Music City and some of Middle Tennessee are part of an emerging "extreme heat belt," where the heat index could reach 125°F on at least one day a year by 2053.Driving the news: The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events...
franklinis.com
Clark Family Continues Kilwins Tradition in Downtown Franklin
Since 1947, Kilwins has been a celebrated part of Americana having earned a reputation for providing high-quality chocolates, ice cream, and confections combined with excellent service. Kilwins’ heritage was built on the simple premise of creating products from the finest ingredients and providing customers with great service. When Kilwins...
Grandson pushes for Nashville street naming for harmonica legend DeFord Bailey
He made history not only in Nashville, but also in the history of music. Today, the grandson of harmonica legend and original Grand Ole Opry star DeFord Bailey is working to promote a legacy.
fox17.com
MNPD investigating shooting on 16th Ave North
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 11:45 near the 1600 block of 16th Ave N. One person was taken from the scene for treatment for unknown reasons. This is a breaking news story, check...
wgnsradio.com
DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs
A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake
A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
WSMV
Metro Waste Services removes contractor from routes after trash delays continue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Waste Services (MNWS) is taking trash routes away from their contractor, Platform Solutions, the company that recently acquired Red River, the city’s former contractor. The city does not believe that Platform Solutions has improved any of the trash pick-up delays. At times, not...
