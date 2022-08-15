ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Block forced to shut down filming after disturbing discovery in house

By Ali Daher
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Block was immediately shut down after a contestant made a potentially deadly discovery during demolition.

Melbourne plumber Tom made a startling discovery on Monday night towards the end of the demolition process for he and wife Sarah-Jane's guest bedroom.

'As soon as I saw it, I'm like: "Oh god, here we go, more delays,"' he explained.

The Block was immediately shut down during Monday night's episode after a contestant made a potentially deadly discovery during demolition

The Block crew moved quickly once the deadly substance was spotted and identified as asbestos.

'They shut our house down, and rightfully so asbestos is very dangerous,' Tom explained.

Hours later site foreman Keith Schleiger and Dan Reilly returned to the site to give the all-clear that work could resume.

Melbourne plumber Tom (left) made a startling discovery while nearing the end of the demolition process for he and wife Sarah-Jane's guest bedroom. Pictured together

Dan offered some explanation as to why the asbestos hadn't been spotted before the houses were handed over to the contestants.

'In this location, under the fireplace and used as formwork, it's very hard to locate. That's why we didn't find it - Tom's done the right thing in alerting us,' he said.

Channel Nine's new season of The Block is trouncing the competition.

Hours later Keith and Dan returned to the site to give the all-clear that work could resume

The reality TV home make-over series scored an impressive 984,000 viewers on Sunday, making it the most popular entertainment program of the night.

Elsewhere in the episode, actress Sharon Johal was fuming when she and partner Ankur's bathroom came dead last at reveals.

The Block continues Tuesday at 7.30pm on Channel Nine

The Block continues Tuesday at 7.30pm on Channel Nine

Comments / 11

Tony Hill
1d ago

I used to remove asbestos for a living and that is some very dry very fryable asbestos in the picture, the worst case scenario. Best hose it down with water bag it and encapsulate everything it touched.

Reply(1)
3
Pippi Longstocking
2d ago

I saw an episode of “Malcolm In The Middle” where they were doing a science experiment and discovered there was asbestos in the ceiling because a piece of it fell into one of the test tubes and it made the 2 elements in it separate 👍

Reply
2
