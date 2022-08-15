ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadway returning to The Capitol in Wheeling

By John Lynch
The law firm of Bordas & Bordas announced the renewal of the Broadway at the Capitol series at the Capitol Theatre in Wheeling.

The law firm recently renewed the title sponsorship to bring iconic broadway shows to the city of Wheeling.

“Bordas & Bordas is honored to continue our sponsorship of Broadway at the Capitol for the next three seasons,” said managing partner Jamie Bordas. “We believe that live theater productions are an important part of having a vibrant community. It is a great feeling knowing that our law firm has a hand in bringing these experiences to Wheeling and beyond. Children and adults alike will enjoy the magic and art involved in each unique show.”

The 2022-2023 lineup includes:

Anastasia – February 7, 2023

The Simon & Garfunkel Story – March 1, 2023

Legally Blonde: The Musical – April 26, 2023

Season Specials:

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas – December 9, 2022

Celtic Woman – February 18, 2023

“We are thrilled to have Bordas & Bordas back as our Title Sponsor for the Broadway at the Capitol series,” Daniel Hampel, Managing Director of The Roberts Group, said. “Local partnerships are very important to us, and the renewed relationship means that Bordas & Bordas will remain our longest tenured title sponsor for the series, and an integral part of bringing the Broadway experience directly to Wheeling and the Capitol Theatre stage.”

“We are very grateful to be a part of a great tradition and would like to also thank the community for their continued patronage of Broadway at the Capitol,” said Bordas.

