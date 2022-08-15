ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

CrossFit Games: Northern Ireland girl dubbed world's fittest teen after win

A 15-year-old girl from Newtownards has been dubbed the world's fittest teenager after taking gold at the World CrossFit Games. Lucy McConigle secured the win for her age group at the event in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend. She then went on to secure two bronze medals at the European Youth...
WORLD
BBC

British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son

The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Tennis-Injured Monfils ruled out of U.S. Open

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Gael Monfils has been ruled out of the U.S. Open due to a foot injury the Frenchman suffered last week in Montreal, the world number 22 said on Wednesday. The 35-year-old, who reached a career-high ranking of sixth in 2016, returned to the Tour last week for the first time since May after undergoing a small operation for a right foot injury.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Egan Bernal
BBC

Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup

Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
SOCCER
The Independent

Kate joins forces with Roger Federer for charity tennis event

The Duchess of Cambridge has teamed up with tennis star Roger Federer to announce a charity collaboration to raise money for disadvantaged and vulnerable children.The Laver Cup Open Practice Day will be staged on September 22 at The O2 in London.Fans will get the chance to watch Federer and other tennis greats from Team Europe and Team World during their final on-court practice for the competition.Tickets go on sale on Monday August 22.The event will raise money for two organisations of which Kate is patron – Action for Children and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), whose charitable arm is the...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy