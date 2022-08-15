Read full article on original website
Rugby gold medalist Ellia Green makes history as first Olympian to come out as a trans man
Ellia Green realized as a young child -- long before becoming an Olympic champion -- that a person’s identity and a gender assigned at birth can be very different things. Now, about 20 years later, one of the stars of Australia’s gold medal-winning women’s rugby sevens team at the 2016 Olympics has transitioned to male.
BBC
CrossFit Games: Northern Ireland girl dubbed world's fittest teen after win
A 15-year-old girl from Newtownards has been dubbed the world's fittest teenager after taking gold at the World CrossFit Games. Lucy McConigle secured the win for her age group at the event in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend. She then went on to secure two bronze medals at the European Youth...
BBC
British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son
The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
Tennis-Injured Monfils ruled out of U.S. Open
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Gael Monfils has been ruled out of the U.S. Open due to a foot injury the Frenchman suffered last week in Montreal, the world number 22 said on Wednesday. The 35-year-old, who reached a career-high ranking of sixth in 2016, returned to the Tour last week for the first time since May after undergoing a small operation for a right foot injury.
BBC
Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup
Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
Kate joins forces with Roger Federer for charity tennis event
The Duchess of Cambridge has teamed up with tennis star Roger Federer to announce a charity collaboration to raise money for disadvantaged and vulnerable children.The Laver Cup Open Practice Day will be staged on September 22 at The O2 in London.Fans will get the chance to watch Federer and other tennis greats from Team Europe and Team World during their final on-court practice for the competition.Tickets go on sale on Monday August 22.The event will raise money for two organisations of which Kate is patron – Action for Children and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), whose charitable arm is the...
BBC
European Aquatics Championships: Laugher wins gold medal in 1m springboard
Great Britain's Jack Laugher took gold in the men's 1m springboard at the European Aquatics Championships. The three-time Olympic medallist, 27, took the lead with the second of his six dives and won comfortably with a score of 413.40 in Rome. Italy's Lorenzo Marsaglia claimed the silver medal with 396.25,...
BBC
European Championships Munich 2022: Daryll Neita pulls out of competition to recover
Great Britain's Daryll Neita has withdrawn from the 200m and 4x100m relay at the European Championships to recover from a busy summer of action. The 25-year-old won bronze in Tuesday's 100m final in Munich despite her start being hindered by cramp. Neita said she made the decision "after competing at...
