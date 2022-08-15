Report lists South Carolina as 6th worst state to live in

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is one of the worst states to live in America, according to a report released Monday from WalletHub.

South Carolina ranked 45th on the list, with the bottom spots mostly populated by Southern states. Mississippi came in 50th, with Louisiana and Arkansas coming in 48th and 47th, respectively.

North Carolina ranked 29th on the list.

The rankings are based on a score that includes affordability, economy, education, safety, health and quality of life. Housing costs and homeownership rates were also factors.

South Carolina took a hit from its economy and health and education ranking, coming in the fifth lowest on both lists.

The five worst states to live in are:

46. New Mexico

47. Arkansas

48. Louisiana

49. Alaska

50. Mississippi

The five best states to live in are:

5. Virginia

4. Idaho

3. New York

2. New Jersey

Massachusetts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.