Pine Creek K9 Search Unit First Responders Day Set for Sunday
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Pine Creek K9 Search Unit will host a First Responders Day on Sunday afternoon. The event will run on Sunday, August 21, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. In attendance will be the PSP Aviation Unit, fire trucks for the kids to explore, plus...
PennDOT District 10 to Host Job Fairs in Butler, Clarion, and Indiana Counties
INDIANA CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 will host three regional job fairs to fill positions in Butler, Clarion, and Indiana Counties. PennDOT District 10 is looking to fill a variety of positions throughout the region including Transportation Equipment Operators, Mechanics, and Winter Maintenance....
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Kielbasa Potato Chowder
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Kielbasa Potato Chowder – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. This recipe is perfect as fall is right around the corner!. 1/2 pound Polish sausage, cut into 1/2-inch pieces. 3 bacon strips, diced. 1 small onion, finely chopped. 1 garlic clove, minced. 1-1/2 cups...
Brookville Man Seriously Injured in Crash
BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police have released the details of an August 15 motor vehicle accident in Forest County that seriously injured a local man. Police said the accident happened around 9:18 p.m. as William Lamoreaux, 35, of Brookville, was traveling north on State Route 899...
Reynoldsville Man Crashes into Retaining Wall
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported after a Reynoldsville man lost control of his vehicle and collided with a stone wall on Monday. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:39 p.m. on Monday, August 15, along State Route 310, south of its intersection with 10th Street, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County.
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Sweet and Sour Sausage Bites
1 – 20 oz. can pineapple chunks. -In a large skillet, sauté the sausage until lightly browned. Drain on paper towels; set aside. -Drain pineapple, reserving juice; set the pineapple aside. -In a large skillet, combine the cornstarch, salt, and reserved pineapple juice until smooth. Stir in the...
Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash in Work Zone on I-80 in Union Township
UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Tuesday evening in a work zone on Interstate 80 in Union Township. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred within a construction zone on Interstate 80 westbound, near the 107.0 mile marker, in Union Township, Clearfield County, around 7:27 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16.
Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Halie Dennison
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville. Those being recognized have been nominated by their co-workers at Beverage-Air. This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Halie Dennison. Halie started...
GANT: Peters Pleads Guilty to Removing 2 Vehicles from Repair Shop, Setting Fire to Another
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man pleaded guilty to removing two vehicles from a repair shop where he worked and setting fire to another during sentencing court Monday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Thomas Harley Peters, 36, was sentenced by President Judge Fredric J....
State Police Calls: Summerville Man Charged Following Domestic Assault
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report of assault near Harrison Street, in Summerville Borough, Jefferson County, around 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13. Police say a known 21-year-old Summerville woman came to the barracks to report...
Police Seeking Information on Retail Theft at Walmart in White Township
WHITE TWP, Pa. – Indiana-based State Troopers are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in four incidents of Retail Theft at Walmart, 3100 Oakland Avenue, White Township, Indiana County. The incidents occurred from July 7 through July 24, 2022. During the incidents, the suspect was...
Featured Local Job: Assembly Line Worker
Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for Assembly Line Workers. As an Assembler (4 days/10-hours, Monday-Thursday) you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Starting hourly rate from $13.50 (no experience required – they will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience). You will receive 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 80 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!
Featured Local Job: Counselor – Education/Prevention
Abraxas Youth & Family Services currently has an opening for a Counselor – Education/Prevention to join their team at Abraxas I in Marienville, PA. Education and Prevention Counselor also known as Intervention Counselor works directly with Adolescents at their inpatient drug and alcohol treatment program – starting pay is $15.77 per hour! In this role, you will be helping youth BUILD BETTER FUTURES.
Three Alumni Selected to 2022 Brookville Area High School Hall of Fame Class
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Three alumni have been selected to the 2022 class of the Brookville Area High School Hall of Fame at the HOF Review & Selection Committee‘s annual meeting on Wednesday, August 17. (Pictured above: Rhonda Mays.) The class includes the late John DeMotte, a 1947 graduate,...
Local Zerfoss Studios Begins Production of Second Feature Film ‘Wieland’
INDIANA, Pa. – Zerfoss Studios has begun production on its second feature film ‘Wieland,’ based on the famed novel of the same name. The film is based on the novel Wieland or the Transformation by the Philadelphia native and the acclaimed Father of American Literature, Charles Brocken Brown.
