Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for Assembly Line Workers. As an Assembler (4 days/10-hours, Monday-Thursday) you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Starting hourly rate from $13.50 (no experience required – they will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience). You will receive 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 80 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

BROOKVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO